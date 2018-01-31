अपना शहर चुनें

मिल गया टीम इंडिया को नया युवराज, यकीन नहीं तो यह रहा सबूत

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 31 Jan 2018 07:05 PM IST
युवराज और शुभमन गिल - फोटो : File
अंडर-19 वर्ल्डकप में अपने बल्ले का लोहा बनवाने वाले शुभमन गिल की तुलना अब टीम इंडिया के स्टार ऑल राउंडर युवराज सिंह से होने लगी है। न्यूजीलैंड में खेली जा रही अंडर-19 वर्ल्ड कप में गिला का बल्ला हर मैच में रन वर्षा कर रहा है। इस टूर्नामेंट में वह सबसे अधिक रन बनाने वाले बल्लेबाज बन चुके हैं। 

गिल ने इस टूर्नामेंट के 5 मैचों की 4 पारियों में 341 रन बनाए हैं। इनमें से 102 रन नाबाद पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ हैं। उनकी इस बल्लेबाजी को ध्यान में रखते हुए हाल ही में हुई आईपीएल नीलामी में भी उनकी बोली करोड़ों में लगी। उन्हे केकेआर ने 1.8 करोड़ में खरीदा। 

इस बीच पंजाब के इस खिलाड़ी की टीम इंडिया के दिग्गज स्पिनर हरभजन सिंह ने जमकर तारीफ की है। भज्जी ने गिल के बारे में कहा कि उनमें सफल होने के वह सारे गुण हैं, जो होने चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा, 'वह जितना अधिक अच्छी गेंदबाजी का सामना करेगा, उसमें उतना अधिक सुधार आएगा। वह विभिन्न परिस्थितियों में खेलेंगे और ऐसी स्थिति का सामना कर यह जानेंगे की मुश्किल हालात में रन कैसे बनाते है। मैं गलत नहीं कहूंगा, मैंने 18 साल के युवराज सिंह को काफी नजदीक से देखा है, शुभमान युवराज की तरह प्रतिभावान है।' 

भज्जी ने कहा कि उनकी सबसे बड़ी बात यह है कि उनके तरकस में आज के दौर में खेले जाने वाले सभी शॉट हैं। वह दिलस्कूप, रैंप और लोफ्टेड शॉट भी खेल सकते हैं। पुल शॉट पर भी उनका अच्छा नियंत्रण हैं।'

बता दें कि अंडर-19 टीम इंडिया के कप्तान पृथ्वी शॉ की तरह ही गिल ने भी आयु वर्ग क्रिकेट में खूब रन बनाए हैं और उन्हें बीसीसीआई ने 2013-14 में अंडर-14 और 2014-15 अंडर-16 वर्ग के सर्वश्रेष्ठ क्रिकेटर का पुरस्कार भी दिया है। 
