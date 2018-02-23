Shahid Afridi is truly an ageless cricketer. 21 years after his debut he is still finding ways to entertain the crowd. The catch by him today, without exaggeration, is the greatest effort by a Pakistani fielder on the boundary. He’s the real Karachi King! pic.twitter.com/JRBHPIZvMA— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) February 23, 2018
क्रिकेट के मैदान पर अब तक आपने दो भाइयों को एक साथ खेलते हुए देखा होगा लेकिन कभी पिता और पुत्र को एक साथ खेलते नहीं देखा होगा।
23 फरवरी 2018