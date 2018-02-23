शहर चुनें

VIDEO: शाहिद अफरीदी का यह कैच देखकर आप भी कह उठेंगे 'ऑह माई गॉड'

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 23 Feb 2018 10:35 PM IST
shahid afridi take a super catch in psl 2018
शाहिद अफरीदी - फोटो : File
इंटरनेशल क्रिकेट को अलविद कह चुके पाकिस्तान के पूर्व स्टार ऑलराउंडर शाहिद अफरीदी अब दर्शकों को अपने खेल से रोमांचित कर रहे हैं। हालांकि इस बार न तो उन्होंने बैट से और न ही गेंद से कमाल किया बल्कि एक हैरतअंगेज कैच लेकर साबित किया कि अब उनके अंदर काफी क्रिकेट बाकी है। 
दरअसल पाकिस्तान सुपर लीग के तीसरे संस्करण के दूसरे मैच में अफरीदी ने बाउंड्री लाइन के नजदीक उमर आमीन का ऐसा कैच पकड़ा, जिसे देखकर वहां मौजूद सभी दर्शक और खिलाड़ी हैरान रह गए। 

दुबई इंटरनेशनल स्टेडियम में कराची किंग्स ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए निर्धारित 20 ओवर में 9 विकेट गंवाकर 149 रन बनाए। अफरीदी इस मैच में अपने बल्ले से कोई कमाल नहीं कर पाए और महज 4 रन बनाकर आउट हुए लेकिन गेंदबाजी में उनके नाम एक विकेट रहा। 

150 रन के लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी क्वेटा की इस मैच न सिर्फ शुरुआत खराब रही बल्कि लगातार अंतराल में उसके विकेटों का पतन जारी रहा। इस बीच 13वें ओवर में मोहम्मद इरफान को क्रीज पर मौजूद उमर आमीन लेने के लिए बॉल थमाई गई। इरफान ने आमीन का काम तमाम करके अपनी भूमिका निभाई, हालांकि इसमें उनसे ज्यादा अफरीदी का योगदान ज्यादा रहा। 

इरफान के इस ओवर की तीसरी बॉल पर आमीन ने उठाकर बड़ा शॉट खेला। बॉल लॉन्ग ऑन पर छक्के के लिए जा ही रही होती है कि वहां पर मौजूद अफरीदी इसके रास्ते में आ जाते हैं। इस कैच को पकड़ने में एक समय अफरीदी अपना संतुलन खो बैठते हैं लेकिन बॉल को हवा में उछालकर पहले वह खुद बाउंड्री के अंदर जाते हैं और फिर जल्दी से वापस आकर बॉल को फिर पकड़ लेते हैं। इस कैच का ही नतीजा रहता है कि अंत में कराची किंग्स ने इस मुकाबले को 19 रनों से जीतने में कामयाब रहता है। 

देखिए वीडियो-
 

 

