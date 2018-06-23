शहर चुनें

वन-डे में दो नई गेंदों का इस्तेमाल गेंदबाजों के लिए 'तबाही का सबब': सचिन तेंदुलकर

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 23 Jun 2018 06:23 AM IST
सचिन तेंदुलकर
सचिन तेंदुलकर - फोटो : File
ख़बर सुनें
टीम इंडिया के पूर्व दिग्गज खिलाड़ी और 'क्रिकेट के भगवान' मान जाने वाले सचिन तेंदुलकर ने वन-डे मैचों में दो नई गेंदों के इस्तेमाल को लेकर कड़ी आलोचना की है। उन्होंने सीमित ओवरों के इस फॉर्मेट में दो नई गेंदों के इस्तेमाल की आलोचना करते हुए कहा है कि यह गेंदबाजों के लिए तबाही का सबब है।
हाल ही में इंग्लैंड ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ वन-डे में 6 विकेट के नुकसान पर 481 रन का रिकॉर्ड स्कोर बनाया है। सचिन ने ट्विटर हैंडल पर गेंदबाजों का समर्थन करते हुए कहा है कि वन-डे में गेंद इतनी पुरानी नहीं हो पाती कि उसे रिवर्स स्विंग होने का समय मिले। हमें रिवर्स स्विंग देखने को नहीं मिलती जोकि पहले डेथ ओवरों में गेंदबाजों का मुख्य हथिय़ार होती थी। 
 
