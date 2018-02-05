अपना शहर चुनें

एस श्रीसंत बैन मामला: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने बीसीसीआई से चार हफ्ते में मांगा जवाब

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 12:50 PM IST
s sreesanth ban case supreme court asked the bcci to file a reply within four weeks
sreesanth
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सोमवार को पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर एस श्रीसंत के मामले में सुनवाई करते हुए भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (बीसीसीआई) से चार सप्ताह में अपना जवाब दाखिल करने को कहा है। 

बता दें कि एस श्रीसंत को 2013 आईपीएल में स्पॉट फिक्सिंग का दोषी पाया गया, जिसके बाद बोर्ड ने उन पर आजीवन प्रतिबंध लगा दिया था। 

चीफ जस्टिस दीपक मिश्रा की अध्यक्षता वाली एक पीठ के सामने यह मामला आया था। उन्होंने इसे रोस्टर के अनुसार एक उपयुक्त पीठ के समक्ष सुनवाई के लिए सूचीबद्ध करने का निर्देश दिया था। इस पीठ ने कहा कि इस मामले को 5 फरवरी को रोस्टर के मुताबिक उपयुक्त पीठ के समक्ष रखा जाएगा।

इससे पहले हाई कोर्ट की एक खंडपीठ ने केरल के तेज गेंदबाज श्रीसंत पर एकल पीठ के उस फैसले को पलट दिया था, जिसमें भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड द्वारा लगाए गए आजीवन प्रतिबंध को निरस्त कर दिया गया था।

केरल हाई कोर्ट ने इससे पहले श्रीसंत को बीसीसीआई के दायरे में आने वाली किसी भी क्रिकेट गतिविधि में हिस्सा नहीं लेने के आदेश दिए थे। इसके बाद श्रीसंत ने केरल कोर्ट के निर्णय को सुप्रीम कोर्ट मे चुनौती दी है।
