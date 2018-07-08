England ham sharminda hain,

Talent abhi Zinda hai.@ImRo45 , what elegance and clean hitting. 3rd T20I 100, many more to come. Great effort from Kungfu Pandya with both bat and ball. Well deserved series win.

#IndvsEng pic.twitter.com/Mut6O2dLX7 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 8, 2018

Such clean hitting by @ImRo45!!

This innings was a pure joy to watch. Hope this form translates to the ODIs. (Thanks for helping my 19th over prediction come true! 😜) pic.twitter.com/xZnyAFm1Sj — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 8, 2018

Rohit Sharma is first batsman in history to score 3 centuries in each format of international cricket - 3 in Tests, 17 in ODIs, 3 in T20Is. #EngvInd — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 8, 2018

Great team effort by India to win the series.After the limited over series win in SA,another very impressive performance. The bowlers did a great job to pull things back & @ImRo45 , @imVkohli , @hardikpandya7 made the chase look easy. May we continue with the momentum #IndvsEng — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 8, 2018

Roooooooohiiiitttttttt shaaarrrrmaaaaaaaa u beauty @ImRo45 top 💯 brother.. great stuff with the bowl and bat @hardikpandya7 #ENGvsIND congratulations team india 🇮🇳 @BCCI Indian summer in England 💪🏏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 8, 2018

What a great display of team effort by everyone @BCCI !!Congrats on the win!👌👌👌 #ENGvIND — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) July 8, 2018

Fantastic win from India. The bowlers were outstanding to restrict England below 200 on that surface and @ImRo45 makes it look so easy. 3rd T20I 💯 and as effortless as ever. 6th successive T20 series win from this special side #IndvsEng — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 8, 2018

What a sensational chase this has been. Superb hundred for @ImRo45 and India win yet another series. Intetestingly, India have not lost a bilateral 3 match T20i series yet. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/9Gec8rlyPS — R P Singh (@rpsingh) July 8, 2018

Fantastic T20 match and series win against England. Hearty congratulations to the team and the captain. Kudos to @ImRo45 for the brilliant century #INDvENG @BCCI @imVkohli — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) July 8, 2018

रोहित शर्मा के तूफानी शतक के बूते टीम इंडिया ने इंग्लैंड को 7 विकेट से रौंदते हुए 3 मैचों की टी-20 सीरीज पर 2-1 से कब्जा जमाया। ब्रिस्टल में रविवार को 199 रन के लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी टीम इंडिया ने आसानी से 8 गेंद शेष रहते इस लक्ष्य को हासिल कर लिया। टीम इंडिया के लिए रोहित शर्मा ने 56 गेंदों में 11 चौके और पांच छक्कों की मदद से नाबाद 100 रन तो हार्दिक पांड्या ने 14 गेंदों में चार चौके और दो छक्कों की मदद से नाबाद 33 रन बनाए।रोहित शर्मा के शतक के बाद ट्विटर पर बधाईयों का सैलाब उमड़ पड़ा। चलिए देखते हैं कि किसने क्या कहा 'हिटमैन' के बारे में:(इंग्लैंड हम शर्मिंदा हैं, टैलेंट अभी जिंदा है। रोहित शर्मा ने बहुत की उम्दा पारी खेली। टी-20 इंटरनेशनल में तीसरा शतक और भी कई आएंगे। कुंगफू पांड्या का बल्ले और गेंद से बेहतरीन प्रयास। सीरीज जीत की असली हकदार टीम इंडिया।)(रोहित शर्मा द्वारा बहुत ही साफ सुथरी पारी। यह पारी देखने में बहुत मजा आया। उम्मीद है कि यह फॉर्म अब वन-डे में अनुवादित होगा। 19वें ओवर में मेरा किया आकलन बिलकुल सही निकला।)(रोहित शर्मा अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट इतिहास के पहले बल्लेबाज हैं, जिन्होंने क्रिकेट के तीनों प्रारूपों में तीन या इससे अधिक शतक जमाए हो।)(सीरीज जीत के लिए टीम इंडिया का शानदार टीम प्रयास। दक्षिण अफ्रीका में सीमित ओवर सीरीज जीतने के बाद एक बार फिर प्रभावी प्रदर्शन। गेंदबाजों ने शानदार काम करके टीम इंडिया की वापसी कराई और रोहित शर्मा, विराट कोहली व हार्दिक पांड्या ने लक्ष्य का पीछा करना बेहद आसान बना दिया। उम्मीद है कि हमारी लय जारी रहेगी।)(रोहित शर्मा तुम्हारी शानदार पारी। बेहतरीन शतक भाई। हार्दिक पांड्या गेंद और बल्ले से बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन। टीम इंडिया को बधाई। इंग्लैंड में भारत की गर्मी।)(टीम इंडिया को जीत की शुभकामनाएं। टीम के सभी खिलाड़ियों ने बेहतरीन टीम प्रयास दिखाया।)(हिटमैन को एक और बेहतरीन शतक पर बधाई। बढ़ते रहो रोहित शर्मा।)(टीम इंडिया की तरफ से शानदार जीत। गेंदबाजों ने अच्छा प्रयास दिखाकर इंग्लैंड को 200 रन के भीतर रोका और फिर रोहित शर्मा ने लक्ष्य का पीछा करने को बेहद आसान बना दिया। तीसरे टी-20 इंटरनेशनल शतक में रोहित को प्रयास नहीं करना पड़ा हमेशा की तरह। लगातार छठी टी-20 सीरीज जीत टीम इंडिया के लिए स्पेशल है।)(लक्ष्य का पीछा करने का क्या बेहतरीन तरीका रहा। रोहित शर्मा ने शानदार शतक जमाया और टीम इंडिया ने एक और सीरीज जीती। मजेदार बात यह है कि टीम इंडिया ने तीन मैचों की टी-20 इंटरनेशनल सीरीज अब तक गंवाई नहीं है।)(उम्दा टी-20 मैच और इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ शानदार सीरीज जीत। दिल से कप्तान और टीम इंडिया को शुभकामनाएं। रोहित शर्मा की बेहतरीन सेंचुरी।)