शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   rohit sharma hit century against england in final t20i twitter reactions

रोहित शर्मा के शतक जमाते ही ट्विटर पर आया बधाईयों का सैलाब, महान बल्लेबाजों ने किया सलाम

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 08 Jul 2018 10:34 PM IST
रोहित शर्मा
रोहित शर्मा
ख़बर सुनें
रोहित शर्मा के तूफानी शतक के बूते टीम इंडिया ने इंग्लैंड को 7 विकेट से रौंदते हुए 3 मैचों की टी-20 सीरीज पर 2-1 से कब्जा जमाया। ब्रिस्टल में रविवार को 199 रन के लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी टीम इंडिया ने आसानी से 8 गेंद शेष रहते इस लक्ष्य को हासिल कर लिया। टीम इंडिया के लिए रोहित शर्मा ने 56 गेंदों में 11 चौके और पांच छक्कों की मदद से नाबाद  100 रन तो  हार्दिक पांड्या ने 14 गेंदों में चार चौके और दो छक्कों की मदद से नाबाद 33 रन बनाए। 
रोहित शर्मा के शतक के बाद ट्विटर पर बधाईयों का सैलाब उमड़ पड़ा। चलिए देखते हैं कि किसने क्या कहा 'हिटमैन' के बारे में:




(इंग्लैंड हम शर्मिंदा हैं, टैलेंट अभी जिंदा है। रोहित शर्मा ने बहुत की उम्दा पारी खेली। टी-20 इंटरनेशनल में तीसरा शतक और भी कई आएंगे। कुंगफू पांड्या का बल्ले और गेंद से बेहतरीन प्रयास। सीरीज जीत की असली हकदार टीम इंडिया।)




(रोहित शर्मा द्वारा बहुत ही साफ सुथरी पारी। यह पारी देखने में बहुत मजा आया। उम्मीद है कि यह फॉर्म अब वन-डे में अनुवादित होगा। 19वें ओवर में मेरा किया आकलन बिलकुल सही निकला।)




(रोहित शर्मा अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट इतिहास के पहले बल्लेबाज हैं, जिन्होंने क्रिकेट के तीनों प्रारूपों में तीन या इससे अधिक शतक जमाए हो।)





(सीरीज जीत के लिए टीम इंडिया का शानदार टीम प्रयास। दक्षिण अफ्रीका में सीमित ओवर सीरीज जीतने के बाद एक बार फिर प्रभावी प्रदर्शन। गेंदबाजों ने शानदार काम करके टीम इंडिया की वापसी कराई और रोहित शर्मा, विराट कोहली व हार्दिक पांड्या ने लक्ष्य का पीछा करना बेहद आसान बना दिया। उम्मीद है कि हमारी लय जारी रहेगी।)




(रोहित शर्मा तुम्हारी शानदार पारी। बेहतरीन शतक भाई। हार्दिक पांड्या गेंद और बल्ले से बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन। टीम इंडिया को बधाई। इंग्लैंड में भारत की गर्मी।)




(टीम इंडिया को जीत की शुभकामनाएं। टीम के सभी खिलाड़ियों ने बेहतरीन टीम प्रयास दिखाया।)




(हिटमैन को एक और बेहतरीन शतक पर बधाई। बढ़ते रहो रोहित शर्मा।)




(टीम इंडिया की तरफ से शानदार जीत। गेंदबाजों ने अच्छा प्रयास दिखाकर इंग्लैंड को 200 रन के भीतर रोका और फिर रोहित शर्मा ने लक्ष्य का पीछा करने को बेहद आसान बना दिया। तीसरे टी-20 इंटरनेशनल शतक में रोहित को प्रयास नहीं करना पड़ा हमेशा की तरह। लगातार छठी टी-20 सीरीज जीत टीम इंडिया के लिए स्पेशल है।)





(लक्ष्य का पीछा करने का क्या बेहतरीन तरीका रहा। रोहित शर्मा ने शानदार शतक जमाया और टीम इंडिया ने एक और सीरीज जीती। मजेदार बात यह है कि टीम इंडिया ने तीन मैचों की टी-20 इंटरनेशनल सीरीज अब तक गंवाई नहीं है।)




(उम्दा टी-20 मैच और इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ शानदार सीरीज जीत। दिल से कप्तान और टीम इंडिया को शुभकामनाएं। रोहित शर्मा की बेहतरीन सेंचुरी।)

RELATED

rohit sharma team india england cricket team engvind

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

patu keshwani founder of lemon tree hotel success story may melt your heart
Success Stories

नौकरी छोड़ खोली थी छोटी सी कंपनी, मेहनत से खड़ा कर दिया 6 हजार करोड़ का एंपायर

8 जुलाई 2018

office tension
Stress Management

ऑफिस वालों से होती है टेंशन, तो अपनाएं ये शानदार टिप्स, खुद को रखें तनाव मुक्त

8 जुलाई 2018

this man have 60 wives live in india and myanmar both
Weird Stories

दुनिया का अकेला ऐसा शख्स, जिसकी 60 पत्नियां जो उसके हर शौक को पूरा करती हैं

8 जुलाई 2018

alia bhatt birthday wish to neetu kapoor on social media
Bollywood

नीतू कपूर के बर्थडे पर आलिया ने सोशल मीडिया पर कही दिल की बात, जानकर हो जाएंगी खुश

8 जुलाई 2018

sonali bendre diagnosed with cancer in newyork lisa ray emotional tweet
Bollywood

कैंसर के खिलाफ जंग लड़कर जीती थीं लीजा रे, अब सोनाली बेंद्रे को किया ये इमोशनल ट्वीट

8 जुलाई 2018

mithun chakraborty mahaakshay fiance madalsa sharma mom reaction
Bollywood

रेप के आरोपों के बाद मिथुन के बेटे की शादी कैंसिल, होने वाली सास ने कहा- 'मैं किसी भी...'

8 जुलाई 2018

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2018 admit card issue know here download process
Government Jobs

राजस्थान पुलिस में कॉन्सटेबल बनने के इच्छुक हैं तो ये खबर आपके लिए है...

8 जुलाई 2018

police inspector in love suspect in missing of a married woman got this punishment
Weird Stories

प्यार के लिए हद से पार हो गया पुलिसवाला, मिली ऐसी सजा उतर गई आशिकी

8 जुलाई 2018

सोनम कपूर और सलमान खान
Bollywood

2 महीने बाद सामने आई सोनम की शादी की अनदेखी तस्वीरें, पोज देते दिखे रणबीर और आलिया

8 जुलाई 2018

shiny hair
Home Remedies

हेल्दी और शाइनी बालों के लिए दही के साथ मिलाकर लगाएं ये एक चीज, कुछ ही दिनों में दिखने लगेगा असर

8 जुलाई 2018

Most Read

Pakistan clinches final of Twenty20 Tri Series by beating Australia
Cricket News

ऑस्ट्रेलिया को रौंदते हुए पाकिस्तान ने जीती त्रिकोणीय टी-20 श्रंखला, जमान-मलिक बने हीरो

पाकिस्तान ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को रौंदते हुए टी-20 त्रिकोणीय श्रंखला अपने नाम की...

8 जुलाई 2018

दिनेश कार्तिक
Cricket News

सुरेश रैना नहीं यह खिलाड़ी है टीम इंडिया का असली संकटमोचक, पहले भी कर चुका है साबित

8 जुलाई 2018

mohammad amir
Cricket News

पाकिस्तान का तूफानी गेंदबाज बोला, 'मुझ पर बनी बॉलीवुड फिल्म तो रोल अदा करे सिर्फ यह एक्टर'

8 जुलाई 2018

team india
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया के पास इतिहास रचने का मौका, इंग्लैंड को निर्णायक टी-20 में करना होगा पस्त

8 जुलाई 2018

dhoni
Cricket News

बर्थडे पर धोनी ने जमकर काटा बवाल, कुलदीप यादव को तो केक से नहला डाला

8 जुलाई 2018

S. Sreesanth tremendous BODY just made twitterati wonder if Harbhajan Singh should be scared
Cricket News

श्रीसंथ की बॉडी देख लोग ले रहे भज्जी के मजे, एक ने बोला- अब गलती से उलझ मत जाना

7 जुलाई 2018

dhoni
Cricket News

पांड्या ने धोनी को गिफ्ट में दिया नया हेयरस्टाइल, अपने हाथ से ही काट डाले बाल

8 जुलाई 2018

team india
Cricket News

इंग्लैंड को दूसरे टी-20 इंटरनेशनल में रौंदकर लगातार छठी सीरीज जीतने उतरेगी 'विराट ब्रिगेड'

6 जुलाई 2018

sehwag ganguly
Cricket News

बर्थडे स्पेशल: 'प्रिंस ऑफ कोलकाता' की ट्विटर वॉल पर लगा बधाइयों का तांता, वीरू ने किया 'स्पेशल विश'

8 जुलाई 2018

cricket ball
Cricket News

टेस्ट में पिंक बॉल के बाद टी20 के लिए बनी स्पेशल गेंद, बल्लेबाजों के लिए ज्यादा मददगार

8 जुलाई 2018

Related Videos

खुल गए IPL 2018 के कार्यक्रम से जुड़े सारे राज, देखें वीडियो

6 अप्रैल 2018 से आईपीएल के 11वें सीजन का आगाज होगा। सीजन का फाइनल भी मुंबई में ही खेला जाएगा।

23 जनवरी 2018

ms dhoni reveals why he does not practice wicket keeping during ipl special story 1:47

एमएस धोनी ने खुद खोला राज, बताया क्यों नहीं करते विकेटकीपिंग की प्रैक्टिस

22 जनवरी 2018

IPL 2018: Caped players reveal base price including Yuvraj, Gambhir special story 1:28

IPL 2018: कैप्ड खिलाड़ियों ने बताई अपना बेस प्राइस, युवराज और गंभीर ने भी खोला राज

12 जनवरी 2018

most funny moments in cricket history you have never seen Special story 1:53

क्रिकेट इतिहास के 'मोस्ट फनी मोमेंट्स', देखें वीडियो

25 दिसंबर 2017

IND vs SL: 5 heroes of the 2nd T20 win special story 2:22

IND vs SL 2nd T20: भारत ने जमाया सीरीज पर कब्जा, ये रहे जीत के 5 हीरो

23 दिसंबर 2017

Recommended

team india
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया टी-20 रैंकिंग में नंबर-1 बनने से एक कदम दूर, केएल राहुल ने किया गजब का सुधार

1 जुलाई 2018

Ind v Ire: Victory in 2nd T20I Will Give Team India Confidence for England Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
Cricket News

रोहित शर्मा ने भरी हूंकार, दूसरे टी-20 से पहले इंग्लैंड दौरे को लेकर कही ये बात

29 जून 2018

चहल
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया इस प्रयोग के साथ आयरलैंड का क्लीन स्वीप करने के इरादे से संभालेगी मैदान

29 जून 2018

After match Virat Kohli says Indian cricket team will experiment a lot in next four T20s
Cricket News

जीत के बाद कोहली का इंग्लैंड को खुला चैलैंज, डंके की चोट पर बोले- करते रहेंगे बदलाव

28 जून 2018

indian oil is building players by giving handsome scholarship TO PLAYERS
Cricket News

छात्रवृत्ति पाकर स्टार बने रोहित, पृथ्वी शॉ, मनिका बत्रा, जानिए पूरी कहानी

8 जून 2018

रोहित शर्मा
Cricket News

रोहित शर्मा के नाम जल्द दर्ज होगी खास उपलब्धि, ऐसा करने वाले बनेंगे पहले भारतीय क्रिकेटर

2 जून 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.