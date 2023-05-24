Notifications

Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   Robin Uthappa takes dig at KKR, after fan questions CSK loyalty, IPL 2023 Qualifier-1 | Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL 2023: KKR के फैन ने CSK को सपोर्ट कर रहे उथप्पा की वफादारी पर उठाए सवाल, स्टार बैटर ने दिया करारा जवाब

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई Published by: स्वप्निल शशांक Updated Wed, 24 May 2023 12:26 PM IST
सार

मंगलवार को उथप्पा को तब निराशा झेलनी पड़ी जब उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर बेटे के साथ सीएसके के समर्थन में एक तस्वीर डाली। इसके बाद कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स के एक फैन ने उन्हें ट्रोल करने की कोशिश की, लेकिन सीएसके के पूर्व स्टार ने उस फैन को करारा जवाब दिया।

Robin Uthappa takes dig at KKR, after fan questions CSK loyalty, IPL 2023 Qualifier-1 | Kolkata Knight Riders
रॉबिन उथप्पा और उनका बेटा - फोटो : IPL/BCCI
विस्तार

आईपीएल 2023 में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स की टीम फाइनल में पहुंचने वाली पहली टीम बनी। मंगलवार को उसने डिफेंडिंग चैंपियंस गुजरात टाइटंस को 15 रन से हरा दिया। इससे पहले टीम 2021 में चैंपियन बनी थी और तब पूर्व क्रिकेटर रॉबिन उथप्पा का सीएसके की जीत में अहम योगदान रहा था। उथप्पा ने क्वालिफायर-वन और फाइनल में शानदार प्रदर्शन किया था। क्वालिफायर-वन में दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के खिलाफ उन्होंने 44 गेंदों में 63 रन और फाइनल में 15 गेंदों पर ताबड़तोड़ 31 रन बनाए थे। अब मंगलवार को उथप्पा को तब निराशा झेलनी पड़ी जब उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर बेटे के साथ सीएसके के समर्थन में एक तस्वीर डाली। इसके बाद कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स के एक फैन ने उन्हें ट्रोल करने की कोशिश की, लेकिन सीएसके के पूर्व स्टार ने उस फैन को करारा जवाब दिया।

दरअसल, उथप्पा ने अपने आईपीएल करियर के आखिरी दो साल चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स में बिताए थे। सीएसके से मिले समर्थन और प्यार का वह हर वक्त जिक्र करते रहते हैं। साथ ही कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी और कोच स्टीफन फ्लेमिंग की भी तारीफ करते नहीं थकते। मंगलवार को चेन्नई के चेपक स्टेडियम से उथप्पा ने सीएसके को ऑल द बेस्ट कहते हुए एक तस्वीर पोस्ट की थी। इसमें उथप्पा और उनके बेटे सीएसके की जर्सी में नजर आए थे। कैप्शन में उन्होंने लिखा- लेट्स गो चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स। हालांकि, उनका यह ट्वीट उनकी पुरानी टीम के कुछ फैंस को पसंद नहीं आया।

Robin Uthappa takes dig at KKR, after fan questions CSK loyalty, IPL 2023 Qualifier-1 | Kolkata Knight Riders
रॉबिन उथप्पा सीएसके और केकेआर से खेल चुके - फोटो : IPL/BCCI
एक फैन ने सवाल पूछा कि यही प्यार उन्होंने कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स के लिए क्यों नहीं दिखाया? राजस्थानी बेटमन नाम के ट्विटर यूजर ने कमेंट में लिखा- भाई आपने सिर्फ दो सीजन चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के साथ गुजारा और अपना दिल वहीं छोड़ दिया। मैंने आपको कभी केकेआर को इस तरह सपोर्ट करते नहीं देखा। इस पर उथप्पा ने उस फैन को करारा जवाब दिया। उन्होंने लिखा- जैसी वफादारी और सम्मान आप दूसरों के लिए रखेंगे, वैसा ही आपको मिलेगा। 

Uthappa tweet

इसके बाद उथप्पा ने एक और ट्वीट किया, जिसमें उन्होंने बताया कि लोगों के मन में उनके प्रति घृणा को देखकर वह हैरान नहीं हैं। उन्होंने लिखा- मैं अपने अनुभव के लिए यहां प्राप्त हो रही नफरत से हैरान नहीं हूं। आप सभी को शांति और प्यार !! दरअसल उथप्पा ने अपने आईपीएल करियर का अहम हिस्सा कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स के साथ गुजारा था। वह 2014 से लेकर 2019 तक केकेआर की टीम में रहे थे। 2014 में केकेआर की ट्रॉफी जीत में उथप्पा का अहम किरदार रहा था। वह उस साल टूर्नामेंट में सबसे ज्यादा रन बनाने वाले खिलाड़ी रहे थे और ऑरेंज कैप अपने नाम किया था। 

तब गौतम गंभीर केकेआर के कप्तान थे। 2018 में गंभीर ने कोलकाता का साथ छोड़ दिया था। तब ऐसा माना जा रहा था कि 2018 आईपीएल के लिए उथप्पा को केकेआर का कप्तान बनाया जाएगा। हालांकि, टीम मैनेजमेंट ने दिनेश कार्तिक को नया कप्तान चुना और उथप्पा को बस उप-कप्तान का दायित्व दिया गया। इसके बाद उथप्पा 2020 में राजस्थान रॉयल्स का हिस्सा रहे और 2021 में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने उन्हें राजस्थान से ट्रेड किया था। 2021 में चेन्नई को चैंपियन बनाने में उनका योगदान अहम रहा। 2022 आईपीएल में खराब फॉर्म के बाद उसी साल उथप्पा ने संन्यास ले लिया। 

उथप्पा ने हाल ही में एक शो के दौरान कहा था- मैं आईपीएल में नहीं खेलूंगा क्योंकि मैं पहले ही भारतीय क्रिकेट से संन्यास ले चुका हूं। हालांकि, मुझे अगर कभी आईपीएल खेलने का मौका मिलता है तो टीम सीएसके ही होगी। चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स की टीम ने मंगलवार को रिकॉर्ड 10वीं बार आईपीएल फाइनल में जगह बनाई। वहीं, गुजरात को अब 26 मई को होने वाला क्वालिफायर-2 खेलना होगा। गुजरात की टीम आज लखनऊ सुपर जाएंट्स और मुंबई इंडियंस के बीच होने वाले एलिमिनेटर की विजेता टीम से भिड़ेगी। इसके बाद 28 मई को फाइनल खेला जाएगा।
