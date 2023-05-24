IPL 2023: KKR के फैन ने CSK को सपोर्ट कर रहे उथप्पा की वफादारी पर उठाए सवाल, स्टार बैटर ने दिया करारा जवाब

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
I’m not surprised by the hate I’m receiving here for what has been MY experience. Peace and love to you all!! 🤟🏾🫶🏾— Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) May 23, 2023
"If I could play again, I'll play for CSK" 💛— JioCinema (@JioCinema) May 23, 2023
🗣 Robin Uthappa makes some big revelations while answering fan questions with Anant Tyagi on #TheInsiders 😄#TATIPL action continues ➡️ LIVE & FREE on #JioCinema #IPLonJioCinema pic.twitter.com/woSfw5DsJ0
Followed