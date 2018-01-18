Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   Reports says Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur tour of South Africa ahead of the third Test match 

टेस्ट में क्लीन स्वीप से बचने के लिए टीम इंडिया ने इन दो धाकड़ गेंदबाज को दिया न्यौता

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नयी दिल्ली Updated Fri, 19 Jan 2018 12:19 AM IST
Reports says Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur tour of South Africa ahead of the third Test match 
टीम इंडिया - फोटो : File
दक्षिण अफ्रीकी तेज गेंदबाजों के प्रहार से बुरी तरह कराह रहे टीम इंडिया के बल्लेबाजों को उछाल भरी गेंदों की प्रैक्टिस के लिए दिल्ली के नवदीप सैनी और मुंबई के शार्दुल ठाकुर को जोहांसबर्ग बुलाया गया है। हालांकि इन दोनों ही गेंदबाजों को पहले ही बुलाया गया था, लेकिन सैनी ने दक्षिण अफ्रीकी दौरे की बजाय रणजी ट्राफी फाइनल को वरीयता दी। तीसरे टेस्ट में सही इज्जत बचाने और व्हाइट वॉश से बचने के लिए इन दोनों गेंदबाजों को बतौर नेट गेंदबाज जोहांसबर्ग भेजा जा रहा है।

बीसीसीआई से जुड़े सूत्र बताते हैं कि इन दोनों ही गेंदबाजों के गुरुवार की रात या शुक्रवार तक दक्षिण अफ्रीका रवाना होने की उम्मीद है। वांडरर्स की पिच उछाल भरी गेंदों के लिए मशहूर है। सैनी और ठाकुर की गेंदों में तेजी भी है और दोनों उछाल भी पैदा कर सकते हैं। साथ ही दोनों ही गेंदबाज आउट स्विंग भी बखूबी करा लेते हैं। टीम मैनेजमेंट को नेट पर प्रैक्टिस के लिए ऐसे ही गेंदबाजों की जरूरत है। इसी को ध्यान में रखते हुए एक बार फिर टीम मैनेजमेंट ने इन दोनों की डिमांड की है। 

RELATED

बोर्ड सूत्रों का कहना है कि टीम मैनेजमेंट नेट पर लंबे गेंदबाजों की प्रैक्टिस की लगातार मांग कर रहा है। ये दोनों गेंदबाज लंबे भी हैं। इन दोनों के जाने से शमी, इशांत, बुमराह और भुवनेश्वर पर तीसरे टेस्ट से पहले नेट प्रैक्टिस कराने का बोझ कम होगा। 
navdeep saini shardul thakur south africa team india indvsa third test

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

anusha dandekar poses in front of media at dabboo ratnani party
Bollywood

इस फेमस एक्ट्रेस ने मीडिया के सामने दिए ऐसे पोज, oops moment का ‌हो गईं शिकार

18 जनवरी 2018

padmaavat 4 reasons for protest karni sena
Bollywood

आखिर 'पद्मावत' का विरोध क्यों कर रही है करणी सेना, कहीं ये 4 कारण तो नहीं?

18 जनवरी 2018

Akash Dadlani KICKED OUT From The Sets Of Entertainment Ki Raat
Television

Bigg Boss के इस कंटेस्टेंट की हरकत ने किया सबको शर्मिंदा, अगले शो से धक्के देकर निकाला गया

18 जनवरी 2018

week 2nd barc report trp rating of tv shows bigg boss 11 out of the list
Television

Bigg Boss 11 के फिनाले में 'फेल' हुए सलमान, टॉप 10 लिस्ट से सामने आया सबूत

18 जनवरी 2018

Colors channel Delays Payments Of Evicted Contestants of bigg boss 11
Television

Bigg Boss करने के बाद 'बर्बाद' हो गए ये कंटेस्टेंट्स, चैनल के बारे में किए चौंका देने वाले खुलासे

18 जनवरी 2018

hina khan denied shoot with shilpa shinde entertainment ki raat
Television

Bigg Boss 11 के बाद हिना खान ने ठुकराया बड़ा ऑफर, वजह शिल्पा शिंदे नहीं कुछ और

18 जनवरी 2018

viral video of an angry arijit singh at a concert
Bollywood

Viral Video: रोमांटिक गाने से लोगों के दिलों में बसा ये सिंगर, अब मंच से दी भद्दी गालियां

18 जनवरी 2018

akshay kumar rajinikanth 2.0 record breaks baahubali 2
Bollywood

रजनीकांत के आगे नहीं टिक पाए प्रभास, 400 करोड़ में बनीं इस फिल्म ने तोड़ा 'बाहुबली 2' का रिकॉर्ड

18 जनवरी 2018

Vacancy in National Thermal Power Corporation for Executive Trainee, last date 31 jan 2018
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: NTPC में बंपर वैकेंसी, भर्ती इंटरव्यू के जरिए

18 जनवरी 2018

UPSC Release notification for NDA And NA Exam 2018 ,application apply 12th Pass students
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: UPSC ने NDA के लिए जारी की नोटिफिकेशन, 12 वीं पास करें आवेदन

18 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Ben Stokes court date clashes with England t20 tri-series comeback match
Cricket News

टी-20 मैच के दिन ही कोर्ट के कटघरे में खड़ा होगा आईपीएल का यह सुपरस्टार

इंग्लैंड के स्टार ऑलराउंडर बेन स्टोक्स की इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट की वापसी में थोड़ा और विलंब और हो सकता है।

19 जनवरी 2018

india will take on pakistan in blind cricket world cup final
Cricket News

ब्लाइंड क्रिकेट WC: टीम इंडिया की फाइनल में एंट्री, चिर-प्रतिद्वंद्वी पाकिस्तान से होगी भिड़ंत

18 जनवरी 2018

virat kohli changes can be seen through these videos
Cricket News

वक्त के साथ कितना बदल गए हैं विराट कोहली, यकीं न आए तो सबूत देख लो

18 जनवरी 2018

india vs south africa second test centurion fifth day live updates
Cricket News

INDvSA: बल्लेबाजों का फ्लॉप शो जारी, मैच के साथ सीरीज भी हारी टीम इंडिया

17 जनवरी 2018

Virat Kohli loses his cool during post-match presser after second test defeat
Cricket News

हार के बाद तिलमिलाए विराट कोहली, दक्षिण अफ्रीकी पत्रकार पर दागे तीखे सवाल

17 जनवरी 2018

faf du plessis said second test is most challenging of my career
Cricket News

प्लेसी ने कहा- टीम इंडिया के खिलाफ दूसरा टेस्ट रहा करियर का सबसे मुश्किल मुकाबला

18 जनवरी 2018

team indias Virat Kohli fined for breaching ICC code of conduct
Cricket News

INDvSA: विराट कोहली के आक्रामक रवैये से नाराज हुआ ICC, भारी जुर्माना ठोका

16 जनवरी 2018

icc under 19 world cup south african batsman jiveshan pillay given out for obstructing field-
Cricket News

अंडर-19 वर्ल्ड कपः बल्लेबाज ने किया था फील्डरों पर एहसान, अंपायर ने दी कड़ी सजा

18 जनवरी 2018

south african team fined for slow over rate in centurion test
Cricket News

भले ही सीरीज जीतने में कामयाब रही दक्षिण अफ्रीका पर ICC ने यहां दे डाला जोर का झटका

18 जनवरी 2018

india vs south africa-second-test centurion fourth day live updates
Cricket News

INDvSA: टीम इंडिया ने गंवाए शीर्ष तीन विकेट, दक्षिण अफ्रीका सीरीज जीत के करीब

17 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

IPL 2018: कैप्ड खिलाड़ियों ने बताई अपना बेस प्राइस, युवराज और गंभीर ने भी खोला राज

IPL 2018 के लिए नीलामी से पहले दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों ने अपनी बेस प्राइस का खुलासा कर दिया है।

12 जनवरी 2018

most funny moments in cricket history you have never seen Special story 1:53

क्रिकेट इतिहास के 'मोस्ट फनी मोमेंट्स', देखें वीडियो

25 दिसंबर 2017

IND vs SL: 5 heroes of the 2nd T20 win special story 2:22

IND vs SL 2nd T20: भारत ने जमाया सीरीज पर कब्जा, ये रहे जीत के 5 हीरो

23 दिसंबर 2017

Ind vs SL: 5 heroes from India with best performance in Cuttack T20 match special story 1:54

Ind vs SL: पहले T20 में भारत की शानदार जीत के 5 हीरो

21 दिसंबर 2017

Ind vs SL: Team India take on Sri Lanka in first T20 at cuttack, predicted eleven special story 2:05

IND vs SL: श्रीलंका के खिलाफ पहले T20 में भारत के ये ग्यारह खिलाड़ी उतर सकते हैं मैदान में

20 दिसंबर 2017

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.