BBL: राशिद खान ने खेली इस साल की सबसे मजेदार पारी, हर शॉट अनोखा

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 07 Jan 2018 09:32 PM IST
rashid khan played most entertaing inning in bbl 2018
राशिद खान - फोटो : File
अफगानिस्तान के 19 वर्षीय युवा लेग स्पिनर राशिद खान का जलवा इस वक्त ऑस्ट्रेलिया में खेली जा रही बिग बैश लीग (बीबीएल) में दिखाई दे रहा है। राशिद अपनी गेंद से अच्छे-अच्छे बल्लेबाजों को तो नचा ही रहे लेकिन अपने बल्ले से भी कमाल कर रहे हैं। 

राशिद ने रविवार को सिडनी थंडर के खिलाफ 6 बॉलों पर 16 रन की पारी खेली और उनकी इस पारी को बीबीएल की अब तक की सबसे मजेदारी पारी मानी गई है। राशिद ने 19वें ओवर में दो लंबे छक्के भी मारे। 

इस ओवर में राशिद ने गुरिंदर संधू की एक बॉल पर विकेट के पीछे शॉट मारने के फिराक में गिर भी पड़े। 20वें ओवर की आखिरी गेंद पर छक्के के साथ राशिद ने पारी खत्म की। राशिद की इस छोटी लेकिन मजेदार पारी की मदद से एडिलेड स्ट्राइकर ने 7 विकेट खोकर 20 ओवर में 158 रन बनाए।

देखिए वीडियो-
 

 
rashid khan bbl sydney thunder
