Home ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   rahul dravid banned mobile phones for under-19 team till final

वर्ल्ड कप फाइनल से पहले कोच राहुल द्रविड़ हुए सख्त, U-19 टीम को सुना दिया यह फरमान

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 04:05 PM IST
rahul dravid banned mobile phones for under-19 team till final
राहुल द्रविड़ - फोटो : BCCI
भारतीय अंडर-19 क्रिकेट टीम के कोच राहुल द्रविड़ ने फाइनल तक खिलाड़ियों को मोबाइल फोन का उपयोग करने से रोक दिया है। पृथ्वी शॉ के नेतृत्व वाली टीम इंडिया ने टूर्नामेंट में बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन किया है और मौजूदा टूर्नामेंट में वह अब तक एक बार भी नहीं हारी है।

इस टीम में भविष्य के कई स्टार खिलाड़ी देखने को मिले हैं। कप्तान के अलावा शुभमन गिल, कमलेश नागरकोटी, अनुकूल रॉय, इशान पोरेल, शिवम मावी ने भी अपनी तरफ ध्यान आकर्षित किया है। 

युवा खिलाड़ियों को इस साल आईपीएल में भी काफी अच्छी रकम पर खरीदा गया है। वैसे टीम इंडिया के स्टार परफॉर्मर शुभमन गिल रहे, जिन्होंने 5 मैचों में 170 से अधिक की औसत से 341 रन बनाए हैं। कोच राहुल द्रविड़ शांत स्वाभाव के लिए जाने जाते हैं। वह युवाओं के आदर्श भी हैं।
द्रविड़ ने जो किया, वैसा बर्ताव पहले भी हो चुका है खिलाड़ियों के साथ
rahul dravid prithvi shaw indvaus icc under-19 world cup 2018

