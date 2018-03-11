A new star is born .. 17 year old Shaheen Afridi is youngest to 5 wickets in HBLPSL.. a triple wicket maiden over and 18 dots out of 22 bowled .. you kidding me..— Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) March 9, 2018
Shaheen Afridi shatters the stumps and claims the extra-ordinary figures of 3.4-1-4-5.— Cricingif (@_cricingif) March 9, 2018
Ball by ball action: https://t.co/Cq6738XReF#PSL2018 #MSvLQ @Surfexcelpk #HaarKoHarao pic.twitter.com/6jv7YqwXmB
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.
वेस्टइंडीज ने आयरलैंड, जिम्बाब्वे ने हांगकांग, अफगानिस्तान ने नेपाल और नीदरलैंड्स ने पापुआ न्यू गिनी को हराया।
11 मार्च 2018