Pakistan beats Australia in a thriller & now in decider Hindustan beats England 🏴 comprehensively that goes to shows that subcontinent teams are so well equipped in shorter format ..— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 8, 2018
But outstanding innings by Rohit Sharma..
3 hundred in T20 is something else .
नमक हराम— abhishek nigam (@Www22abhi) July 10, 2018
Sr Rohit ka name le sakta hi or fakhar zaman k nahi Q zara poch lo es former cricketer sey .— faheem khan (@Faheemu85485360) July 8, 2018
Agar fakhar zaman ka name late tou pansi hojati kya .???— faheem khan (@Faheemu85485360) July 8, 2018
Ya jill hojaty apney player ka hosla b barana chahye....
Goud main lay lay Rohit ko— Ammar Ashraf (@AmmarAshraf) July 8, 2018
क्रिकेट के दो महानायक सचिन तेंदुलकर और सुनील गावस्कर। दोनों जो भी बोलते हैं, वह युवाओं के लिए बड़ी सीख होती है।
10 जुलाई 2018