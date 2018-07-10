शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar Trolled For Praising Team India, Rohit Sharma

रोहित शर्मा के शतक की पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटर शोएब अख्तर ने की तारीफ, जवाब मिला- नमक हराम

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 10 Jul 2018 02:03 PM IST
Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar Trolled For Praising Team India, Rohit Sharma
ख़बर सुनें
टीम इंडिया ने बीते रविवार इंग्लैंड को तीसरे और निर्णायक मैच में रौंदते हुए तीन टी-20 मैच की सीरीज 2-1 से अपने नाम की। यह पहला मौका था जब टीम इंडिया ने इंग्लैंड में कोई टी-20 सीरीज जीती हो। मैच में रोहित शर्मा ने रिकॉर्ड नाबाद 100 रनों की पारी खेल महफिल लूट ली। जिसके बाद दुनियाभर में उनकी चर्चाएं होने लगी। 



पूर्व पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटर और अपने दौर के तूफानी तेज गेंदबाज शोएब अख्तर ने भी अपने ऑफिशियल ट्विटर हैंडल से टीम इंडिया को बधाई देते हुए रोहित शर्मा के आतिशी शतक की तारीफ की। बस यही बात पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेट प्रेमियों को बुरी लग गई।
आगे पढ़ें

ट्विटर पर लगाई क्लास
shoaib akhtar rohit sharma fakhar zaman

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

know how to use mouse as a computer keyboard
Education

कीबोर्ड खराब हो जाए तो ना हों परेशान, एक क्लिक कर माउस से ऐसे करें टाइप

10 जुलाई 2018

jagannath temple
Religion

Jagannath Yatra 2018: जगन्नाथ मंदिर में मिलने वाले प्रसाद को क्यों कहा जाता है महाप्रसाद, जानें इसके पीछे का रहस्य

10 जुलाई 2018

jio institute trends in social media and people create memes on this tweets goes viral
Weird Stories

जियो इंस्टीट्यूट में दाखिले के लिए JIO SIM जरूरी है क्या ? ऐसे-ऐसे रिएक्शन, पेट पकड़कर हंसेंगे

10 जुलाई 2018

Priya Prakash Varrier
Bollywood

फिल्म रिलीज से पहले प्रिया प्रकाश ने साइन की 1 करोड़ की डील, सेट की तस्वीरें भी LEAK

10 जुलाई 2018

dr hathi and television actors who died at young age
Television

किसी को अस्थमा तो किसी को हार्ट अटैक, डॉ हाथी ही नहीं इन एक्टर्स ने भी कम उम्र में छोड़ दी दुनिया

10 जुलाई 2018

डॉ हाथी
Television

डॉ हाथी की बॉडी देख फूट-फूटकर रो पड़े माता-पिता, अंतिम दर्शन को पहुंची 'तारक मेहता' की पूरी कास्ट

10 जुलाई 2018

sanju
Bollywood

10 दिन में ही रणबीर की 'संजू' ने बॉलीवुड में बनाए ऐसे 5 बड़े रिकॉर्ड, जिसे तोड़ पाना आसान नहीं

10 जुलाई 2018

jagannath
Religion

500 रसोइये और 752 चूल्हे में तैयार होता है जगन्नाथ मंदिर का महाप्रसाद, जानें इससे जुड़े कुछ रहस्य

10 जुलाई 2018

मिमोह
Bollywood

रेप के आरोपों के बीच मिथुन के बेटे ने गुपचुप रचाई शादी, दूल्हा-दुल्हन की सामने आई तस्वीर

10 जुलाई 2018

mango
Healthy Food

Delhi international mango festival: इन लोगों को आम से बनाकर रखनी चाहिए दूरी, आज से ही करें अवॉयड

10 जुलाई 2018

Most Read

सचिन तेंदुलकर और सुनील गावस्कर
Cricket News

तेंदुलकर का युवाओं को संदेश- हेलमेट पहने रखना, गावस्कर के बोल- क्रिकेटर्स को घर नहीं आने देना

क्रिकेट के दो महानायक सचिन तेंदुलकर और सुनील गावस्कर। दोनों जो भी बोलते हैं, वह युवाओं के लिए बड़ी सीख होती है।

10 जुलाई 2018

टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

INDvENG: रोहित शर्मा के शतक से टीम इंडिया ने रचा इतिहास, जीती लगातार छठी टी-20 सीरीज

9 जुलाई 2018

video: Glenn Maxwell refuse to shake hands with Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed after series lost
Cricket News

VIDEO: पाक कप्तान सरफराज खान की खुलेआम बेइज्जती, AUS खिलाड़ी ग्लेन मैक्सवेल नहीं पचा पाए हार

9 जुलाई 2018

टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया ने टी-20 इंटरनेशनल में लगाया लगातार सीरीज का 'छक्का', एक और खास रिकॉर्ड किया अपने नाम

8 जुलाई 2018

3rd T20I, India tour of England at Bristol, Jul 8 2018, where, when and how to watch match live
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया-इंग्लैंड के बीच तीसरा और फाइनल टी-20 मैच आज, कब और कहां देखें LIVE Streaming

8 जुलाई 2018

एमएस धोनी और विराट कोहली
Cricket News

इंग्लैंड में बजेगा टीम इंडिया का डंका, निर्णायक मुकाबले में इन '11 महारथियों' को मिल सकता है मौका

8 जुलाई 2018

एलेक्स हेल्स
Cricket News

एलेक्स हेल्स ने छीनी टीम इंडिया के मुंह से जीत, इंग्लैंड ने सीरीज 1-1 से बराबरी की

7 जुलाई 2018

यशस्वी जायसवाल
Cricket News

भूखे पेट गुजारी रातें, गोलगप्पे बेचे, अब क्रिकेट में भारत का नाम रोशन करने को तैयार यह सुपरस्टार

4 जुलाई 2018

India vs England, 1st T 20 at Manchester, where, when and how to watch match live
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया-इंग्लैंड के बीच पहला टी-20 मैच आज, कब और कहां देखें LIVE Streaming

3 जुलाई 2018

केएल राहुल
Cricket News

इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ सीरीज जीत का 'छक्का' लगाने इन 11 खिलाड़ियों के साथ उतर सकते हैं कोहली

6 जुलाई 2018

Related Videos

खुल गए IPL 2018 के कार्यक्रम से जुड़े सारे राज, देखें वीडियो

6 अप्रैल 2018 से आईपीएल के 11वें सीजन का आगाज होगा। सीजन का फाइनल भी मुंबई में ही खेला जाएगा।

23 जनवरी 2018

ms dhoni reveals why he does not practice wicket keeping during ipl special story 1:47

एमएस धोनी ने खुद खोला राज, बताया क्यों नहीं करते विकेटकीपिंग की प्रैक्टिस

22 जनवरी 2018

IPL 2018: Caped players reveal base price including Yuvraj, Gambhir special story 1:28

IPL 2018: कैप्ड खिलाड़ियों ने बताई अपना बेस प्राइस, युवराज और गंभीर ने भी खोला राज

12 जनवरी 2018

most funny moments in cricket history you have never seen Special story 1:53

क्रिकेट इतिहास के 'मोस्ट फनी मोमेंट्स', देखें वीडियो

25 दिसंबर 2017

IND vs SL: 5 heroes of the 2nd T20 win special story 2:22

IND vs SL 2nd T20: भारत ने जमाया सीरीज पर कब्जा, ये रहे जीत के 5 हीरो

23 दिसंबर 2017

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.