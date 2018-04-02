शहर चुनें

VIDEO: बीच में ही राष्ट्रगान रुकने से पाकिस्तानियों की हुई किरकिरी, देखिए फिर क्या हुआ

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 02 Apr 2018 03:05 PM IST
पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट टीम
पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट टीम
पाकिस्तान के कराची में 9 साल के बाद इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट की वापसी हुई। कराची के नेशनल स्टेडियम में रविवार को पाकिस्तान और वेस्टइंडीज के बीच तीन मैचों की टी20 इंटरनेशनल सीरीज का पहला मुकाबला खेला गया। मेजबान टीम ने धमाकेदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए विंडीज को 143 रन के विशाल अंतर से मात देकर सीरीज में 1-0 की बढ़त हासिल की।
9 साल के बाद कराची में क्रिकेट की वापसी से फैंस के बीच खासा उत्साह था। उनकी उत्सुकता चरम पर नजर आ रही थी। तभी दोनों टीमों के खिलाड़ी राष्ट्रगान के लिए बीच मैदान पर पहुंचे। पाकिस्तान का राष्ट्रगान शुरू हुआ और स्टेडियम में मौजूद इस पल को कैमरे में कैद करने लगे। कई लोगों को राष्ट्रगान गाते हुए वीडियो बनाते हुए देखा गया।

अचानक ही कुछ ऐसा हुआ कि स्टेडियम में चिंता की लहर फेल गई। दरअसल, राष्ट्रगान अचानक ही बीच में रुक गया और ऐसा लगा कि उसका ऑडियो सिस्टम फेल हो गया है। आवाज नहीं आती देख लोग एक-दूसरे का मुंह देखने लगे। पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ियों की किरकिरी होती दिखना शुरू हुई। फिर स्टेडियम में मौजूद दर्शकों ने मामला संभाला।
 



पब्लिक ने तुरंत मोर्चा संभाला और राष्ट्रगान के बचे हुए भाग को गाने लगे और उसे पूरा किया। इस तकनीकी खराबी को लेकर स्टेडियम मैनेजमेंट की खूब किरकिरी हुई। हालांकि, पाकिस्तानियों ने समझदारी दिखाई और बिना कोई बखेड़ा खड़ा किए राष्ट्रगान को पूरा दिया।

