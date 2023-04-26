Notifications

Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   On Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Faf Du Plessis Fresh Lime Soda Photo, Fans see Rahul Dravid | IPL 2023

IPL 2023: विराट-अनुष्का और डुप्लेसिस की दोस्ती के बीच आई 'दीवार'! RCB की तस्वीर क्यों आई सुर्खियों में, जानें

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बेंगलुरु Published by: स्वप्निल शशांक Updated Wed, 26 Apr 2023 03:07 PM IST
इस तस्वीर में विराट फनी पोज में दिख रहे हैं, जबकि अनुष्का सीरियस लुक में हैं। डुप्लेसिस जो कि इस कपल के पीछे खड़े हैं, उन्होंने फंकी पोज बनाया है। अनुष्का ने इस फोटो के कैप्शन में लिखा- टीम ग्रीन।

On Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Faf Du Plessis Fresh Lime Soda Photo, Fans see Rahul Dravid | IPL 2023
इस तस्वीर में तीनों पोज में फोटो खिंचवाते नजर आ रहे हैं - फोटो : IPL/BCCI
आईपीएल 2023 में रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर (RCB) की टीम जीत की पटरी पर लौट चुकी है। टीम ने अब तक अपने सात में से चार मुकाबले जीते हैं और अंक तालिका में पांचवें स्थान पर है। आरसीबी ने अपने पिछले दोनों मैच जीते हैं। इन दोनों मैचों में जीत के बाद बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस अनुष्का शर्मा ने पति विराट कोहली और आरसीबी के कप्तान फाफ डुप्लेसिस के साथ एक तस्वीर शेयर की।

इस तस्वीर में विराट फनी पोज में दिख रहे हैं, जबकि अनुष्का सीरियस लुक में हैं। डुप्लेसिस जो कि इस कपल के पीछे खड़े हैं, उन्होंने फंकी पोज बनाया है। अनुष्का ने इस फोटो के कैप्शन में लिखा- टीम ग्रीन। उन्होंने इसे इंस्टाग्राम स्टोरी पर शेयर किया। वहीं, डुप्लेसिस ने इसे रीपोस्ट किया और लिखा- हमें क्या कहते हैं? उन्होंने अनुष्का को भी टैग किया।

इस पर अनुष्का ने रिप्लाई किया- बैंड का नाम- फ्रेश लाइम सोडा। इसके बाद आरसीबी ने भी इस तस्वीर को शेयर किया और कैप्शन में लिखा- आईपीएल की कूलेस्ट बैंड- फ्रेश लाइम सोडा। आरसीबी के फैंस इस चैट को खूब वायरल कर रहे हैं, लेकिन कुछ फैंस ऐसे भी हैं, जिन्होंने इस तस्वीर में एक नई खोज की। दरअसल, इस तस्वीर में बैकग्राउंड में राहुल द्रविड़ भी एक टेबल पर बैठे नजर आ रहे हैं। इसके बाद फैंस ने इस तस्वीर को और वायरल कर दिया। 

दरअसल, हाल ही में बैंगलोर और राजस्थान रॉयल्स के बीच मैच में भारतीय टीम के हेड कोच द्रविड़ भी चिन्नास्वामी स्टेडियम में नजर आए थे। हालांकि, तब वे राजस्थान रॉयल्स को सपोर्ट करने पहुंचे थे। यह तस्वीर उस मैच के बाद की मानी जा रही है। यानी द्रविड़ भी आरसीबी के होटल किसी से मिलने पहुंचे थे। फैंस ने विराट, अनुष्का और डुप्लेसिस को चेतावनी देते हुए कहा- दीवार से सावधान रहें। कुछ फैंस को तो यकीन नहीं हुआ कि द्रविड़ वहां कैसे और क्यों हैं। 




आरसीबी ने इस साल आईपीएल का अंदाज शानदार अंदाज में किया था, जब उन्होंने मुंबई इंडियंस को पहले ही मैच में आठ विकेट से हराया था। इसके बाद टीम को कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स और लखनऊ सुपर जाएंट्स के खिलाफ लगातार दो मैचों में हार का सामना करना पड़ा। इसके बाद टीम ने दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के खिलाफ जीत हासिल की, लेकिन अगले ही मैच में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के खिलाफ हार का सामना करना पड़ा। हालांकि, टीम ने हार नहीं मानी और पंजाब किंग्स और राजस्थान को लगातार दो मैचों में हराया। आज बैंगलोर का सामना कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स से चिन्नास्वामी स्टेडियम में है।
सबसे विश्वसनीय Hindi News वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें क्रिकेट समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। क्रिकेट जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे क्रिकेट मैच लाइव स्कोरकार्ड, टीम और प्लेयर्स की आईसीसी रैंकिंग आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more.

