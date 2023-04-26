IPL 2023: विराट-अनुष्का और डुप्लेसिस की दोस्ती के बीच आई 'दीवार'! RCB की तस्वीर क्यों आई सुर्खियों में, जानें

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
The coolest band in the IPL: Fresh Lime Soda 😉😆😎#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/NQYpHXnepi— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 25, 2023
April 25, 2023
I'm Rahul Dravid in this photo.— Tejesh R. Salian (@tejrsalian) April 25, 2023
Be careful of the wall.— Naveen (@_naveenish) April 25, 2023
Legend in the background🙏🏼🙏🏼.— N$ 🍥 (@nav1n0x) April 25, 2023
I can see Rahul Dravid in the background— Kushal kalagond (@kushal_kalagond) April 25, 2023
Did anyone notice rahul dravid in the back?— akash Lal (@thebeardguy17) April 25, 2023
Followed