'विरुष्का' के मुंबई रिसेप्शन की रौनक बढ़ाएंगे धोनी, रोहित और अन्य स्टार क्रिकेटर्स

डिजिटल स्पोर्ट्स टीम- अमर उजाला

Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 06:35 PM IST
ms dhoni, rohit sharma to attend virat kohli and anushka sharma wedding reception in mumbai

विराट कोहली और अनुष्का शर्मा

टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली और बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस अनुष्का शर्मा की शादी का रिसेप्शन आज मुंबई के प्रतिष्ठित सैंट रीजिस होटल में होगा। 'विरुष्का' के नाम से लोकप्रिय विराट-अनुष्का की जोड़ी ने इस महीने की 11 तारीख को इटली के टस्कनी में शादी की थी। 
इसके बाद फ़िनलैंड में अपना हनीमून मनाकर लौटी इस जोड़ी ने दिल्ली में पहला रिसेप्शन आयोजित किया, जहां माननीय प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने अपनी उपस्थिति से चार चांद लगाए।

महान पंजाबी गायक गुरदास मान ने कई पंजाबी गीत गाकर दिल्ली के रिसेप्शन में समां बांधा। इस मौके पर सुरेश रैना, गौतम गंभीर और शिखर धवन भी मौजूद थे। 

अब सैंट रीजिस होटल में बड़ा इवेंट होने की उम्मीद है क्योंकि इसमें टीम इंडिया के क्रिकेटरों समेत दिग्गज हस्तियों के शामिल होने की उम्मीद है।

इंडिया टुडे की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक विरुष्का का रिसेप्शन सैंट रीजिस के एस्टर बॉलरूम में आयोजित किया जा रहा है। इसकी क्षमता 300 मेहमानों के बेहतरीन आयोजन की है, जो होटल के 9वें फ्लोर पर स्थित है। 

बता दें कि बॉलरूम का क्षेत्र 6,433 स्क्वायर फीट है, जिसे तीन भागों में बाटा गया है। एक लांग हॉलवे, प्री-फंक्शन एरिया, सेंट्रल बॉलरूम और एस्टर टेरेस। 
