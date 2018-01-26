अपना शहर चुनें

Cricket News

INDvSA: 'जानलेवा' पिच को देखकर क्रोधित हुए कई दिग्गज खिलाड़ी, की बैन लगाने की मांग

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 26 Jan 2018 10:10 PM IST
many players demand ban on johannesburg pitch
जोहानसबर्ग टेस्ट - फोटो : BCCI
टीम इंडिया और दक्षिण अफ्रीका के बीच जोहानसबर्ग में खेला जा रहा तीसरा टेस्ट मैच विवादों में घिरता हुआ नजर आ रहा है। इस मैच के तीसरे दिन अंपायरों ने दिन का खेल खत्म होने से पहले ही रोक दिया। 

दरअसल दक्षिण अफ्रीका की दूसरी पारी में जसप्रीत बुमराह 9वां ओवर लेकर आते हैं और इस ओवर की तीसरी बॉल डीन एल्गर के हेलमेट में जा लगती है। बॉल लगने के कारण वह घायल हो गए और अंपायरों ने मैच को वहीं रोक दिया। हालांकि अभी तक यह स्पष्ट नहीं हो पाया है कि यह मैच चौथे दिन खेला जाएगा या नहीं, लेकिन जोहानसबर्ग की इस पिच को लेकर सवाल उठने लगे हैं। 

टीम इंडिया के पूर्व दिग्गज कप्तान सौरव गांगुली ने तो इस मैच को पहले ही दिन इस पिच पर सवाल उठाए थे और आईसीसी से ऐसी पिचों पर प्रतिबंध लगाने तक की मांग कर दी थी। मैच तीसरे दिन आते-आते पिच पर असामान्य उछाल और भी ज्यादा दिखाई देने लगा। 

इस पिच पर खेलते हुए दोनों टीमों के बल्लेबाज कई बार चोटिल हुए। कमेंटरी के दौरान माइकल होल्डिंग ने तो इस पिच को 100 में से 2 नंबर देने की बात तक कह दी। वेस्टइंडीज के इस पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज ने तो यहां तक कह दिया कि उन्हें लगता है कि कुछ बल्लेबाजों को इससे गंभीर रूप से चोट लग सकती थी, क्योंकि हर किसी के पास कोहली जैसी तकनीक और बड़ा दिल नहीं होता। होल्डिंग ने कहा, 'मैं समझता हूं कि विराट कोहली खेलना चाहते हैं, लेकिन हर कोई गेंदों से इस तरह नहीं निपट सकता जैसे वह निपटते हैं।'

होल्डिंग के अलावा कई अन्य खिलाड़ियों ने भी इस पिच को लेकर ट्विटर पर अपनी नाराजगी जाहिर की है। 
 


 

 


ind vs sa team india johannesburg test

