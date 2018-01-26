Scratch the ‘pitch not as spicy anymore’ bit please. 🙈— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 26, 2018
It’s a minefield of a different kind. If Pune and Nagpur were doctored, this one is too. Without doubt. #SAvIND
Hahaha naughty pitch😜.. yeah misbehaving and how.. not good for Cricket.. not done @ICC must look into it https://t.co/ZXbi8n7rmv— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 26, 2018
Very naughty pitch but so far India have found a way to survive. Umpires have begun looking at it closely— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 26, 2018
@vikrantgupta73 @imVkohli @BCCI @ICC ..To play test cricket on this surface is unfair ...saw it in NZ in 2003 ...batsman have minimum chance ..icc should look into it— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) January 24, 2018
इन दोनों के बीच का यह विवाद भारतीय क्रिकेट इतिहास का सबसे बड़े विवादों में से एक है।
26 जनवरी 2018
