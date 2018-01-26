{"_id":"5a6b590a4f1c1bb3208b57f1","slug":"many-players-demand-ban-on-johannesburg-pitch","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"INDvSA: '\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0932\u0947\u0935\u093e' \u092a\u093f\u091a \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0927\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0915\u0908 \u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0917\u091c \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940, \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0948\u0928 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}

Scratch the ‘pitch not as spicy anymore’ bit please. 🙈

It’s a minefield of a different kind. If Pune and Nagpur were doctored, this one is too. Without doubt. #SAvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 26, 2018

Hahaha naughty pitch😜.. yeah misbehaving and how.. not good for Cricket.. not done @ICC must look into it https://t.co/ZXbi8n7rmv — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 26, 2018

Very naughty pitch but so far India have found a way to survive. Umpires have begun looking at it closely — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 26, 2018