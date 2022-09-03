मेरा शहर

Cricket News

LLC 2022: लीजेंड्स क्रिकेट लीग के लिए 4 टीमों का एलान, अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्टार्स का लगेगा मेला, यहां देखें लिस्ट

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Published by: स्वप्निल शशांक Updated Sat, 03 Sep 2022 07:57 PM IST
सार

17 सितंबर से लेकर आठ अक्तूबर तक यह टूर्नामेंट चार टीमों के बीच भारत के ही छह शहरों में खेला जाएगा। इस साल लीजेंड्स क्रिकेट लीग के 15 मैच कोलकाता, लखनऊ, दिल्ली, जोधपुर, कटक और राजकोट में खेले जाएंगे। प्ले-ऑफ और फाइनल के लिए जगह अभी तय नहीं हुई है।

लीजेंड्स क्रिकेट लीग में कई स्टार क्रिकेटर्स खेलते दिखेंगे
लीजेंड्स क्रिकेट लीग में कई स्टार क्रिकेटर्स खेलते दिखेंगे
सी महीने लीजेंड्स क्रिकेट लीग (LLC) की शुरुआत होने जा रही है। इस लीग में पूर्व अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्टार क्रिकेटरों का मेला लगेगा। इस लीग के लिए चार टीमों का एलान हो गया है। दूसरे सीजन में भीलवाड़ा किंग्स, इंडिया कैपिटल्स, मणिपाल टाइगर्स और गुजरात जाएंट्स की टीमें खेलती दिखाई देंगी। लीजेंड्स क्रिकेट लीग (एलसीएल) का दूसरा संस्करण इस साल भारत में खेला जाएगा। 

टूर्नामेंट की शुरुआत 16 सितंबर से एक स्पेशल मैच से होगी। इस मैच में इंडिया महाराज की टीम वर्ल्ड जाएंट्स से भिड़ेगी। यह दोनों टीमें सिर्फ इस स्पेशल मैच के लिए बनाई गई हैं। इसके बाद 17 सितंबर से लेकर आठ अक्तूबर तक यह टूर्नामेंट चार टीमों के बीच भारत के ही छह शहरों में खेला जाएगा। इस साल लीजेंड्स क्रिकेट लीग के 15 मैच कोलकाता, लखनऊ, दिल्ली, जोधपुर, कटक और राजकोट में खेले जाएंगे। प्ले-ऑफ और फाइनल के लिए जगह अभी तय नहीं हुई है।

एलसीएल के इस सीजन में करीब 10 देशों के खिलाड़ी भाग लेंगे। लीग ने जैक कैलिस, हरभजन सिंह, वीरेंद्र सहवाग, शेन वॉटसन, ब्रेट ली, मोहम्मद कैफ, इरफान पठान, मुथैया मुरलीधरन, मोंटी पनेसर, रवि बोपारा, मिशेल जॉनसन, रॉस टेलर, लांस क्लूजनर, अजंता मेंडिस, डेनियल विटोरी, ग्रीम स्वान जैसे प्रतिष्ठित खिलाड़ियों को जोड़ा है। हालांकि, इस बार टूर्नामेंट में पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ी खेलते दिखाई नहीं देंगे।
 

चारों टीमें इस प्रकार हैं-

सहवाग, इरफान, गंभीर और हरभजन चार अलग-अलग टीमों के कप्तान होंगे
सहवाग, इरफान, गंभीर और हरभजन चार अलग-अलग टीमों के कप्तान होंगे
भीलवाड़ा किंग्स: इरफान पठान (कप्तान), यूसुफ पठान, मोंटी पनेसर, नमन ओझा, विलियम पोर्टरफील्ड, समित पटेल, फिडेल एडवर्ड्स, मैट प्रायर, निक कॉम्पटन, श्रीसंत, टिम ब्रेसनन, ओवैस शाह, टीनो बेस्ट, सुदीप त्यागी। 

इंडिया कैपिटल्स: गौतम गंभीर, रवि बोपारा, प्रवीण तांबे, दिनेश रामदीन, असगर अफगान, मिशेल जॉनसन, लियाम प्लंकेट, रजत भाटिया, हैमिल्टन मसाकाद्जा, मशरफे मुर्तजा, जॉन मूनी, प्रॉस्पर उत्सेया, रॉस टेलर, जैक कैलिस, फरवेज महरूफ, पंकज सिंह।

मणिपाल टाइगर्स: हरभजन सिंह (कप्तान), ब्रेट ली, मुथैया मुरलीधरन, फिल मस्टर्ड, मोहम्मद कैफ, रेयान साइडबॉटम, लांस क्लूजनर, दिमित्री मस्करेनहास, रोमेश कालूविथराना, रतिंदर सोढ़ी, परविंदर अवाना, वीआरवी सिंह।

गुजरात जाएंट्स: वीरेंद्र सहवाग (कप्तान), पार्थिव पटेल, अजंता मेंडिस, मनविंदर बिस्ला, लेंडल सिमंस, मिशेल मैक्लेनघन, स्टुअर्ट बिन्नी, केविन ओ'ब्रायन, डेनियल विटोरी, अशोक डिंडा, जोगिंदर शर्मा, ग्रीम स्वान, रिचर्ड लेवी, क्रिस ट्रेमलेट, एल्टन चिगुंबरा।
