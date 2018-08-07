शहर चुनें

विराट और बोल्ट के बाद अब इस क्रिकेटर ने किया प्यूमा से करार, खुद किया VIDEO शेयर

Updated Tue, 07 Aug 2018 09:23 PM IST
KL Rahul Signs 3 Year Contract With PUMA, after Bolt and Kohli as Brand Ambassador
भारतीय क्रिकेटर केएल राहुल ने खेलों के प्रमुख ब्रांड प्यूमा के साथ तीन साल का अनुबंध किया है। इस भागीदारी के तहत राहुल इस ब्रांड के तमाम उत्पादों के विज्ञापनों और अन्य प्रचार कार्यक्रमों में नजर आएंगे। 




राहुल से पहले भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली और कई अन्य खिलाड़ी इस ब्रांड से जुड़े हुए हैं। यह अनुबंध कार्नरस्टोन स्पोर्ट ने कराया जो राहुल और कोहली का प्रतिनिधित्व करता है। राहुल ने अपने ट्विटर पर एक वीडियो शेयर किया है, जिसके जरिए उन्होंने विराट कोहली और उसेन वोल्ट का शुक्रिया अदा किया।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
