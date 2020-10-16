शहर चुनें
परिवार के लिए IPL छोड़ घर लौटा यह दिग्गज, चार टीमों के साथ खेल चुके हैं टूर्नामेंट

Updated Fri, 16 Oct 2020 06:14 PM IST
पत्नी के साथ केविन पीटरसन
पत्नी के साथ केविन पीटरसन - फोटो : ट्विटर

ख़बर सुनें
इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान केविन पीटरसन शुक्रवार को अपने घर रवाना हो गए। किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब और रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलोर के बीच मैच में गुरूवार को कमेंटरी करने के बाद उन्होंने यह फैसला लिया। अपने बच्चों के साथ समय बिताने के लिए उन्होंने यूएई से यूके जाना का सोचा। कमेंटरी करने से पहले वह इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) में चार विभिन्न टीमों के साथ खेल चुके थे। वह लंदन पहुंच भी गए हैं।
पीटरसन की पत्नी गायिका जेसिका टेलर हैं और उनके दो बच्चे हैं। पीटरसन ने ट्वीट किया, 'मैंने आईपीएल छोड़ दिया क्योंकि यह मेरे बच्चों का 'हॉफ टर्म' (स्कूल सत्र में एक हफ्ते की छुट्टियां) है और मैं उनके साथ घर पर रहना चाहता हूं। यह साल अजीब रहा है इसलिए अब उनकी छुट्टी है तो मैं पूरे दिन, हर दिन उनके साथ रहना चाहता हूं।'
 
आगे पढ़ें

फैंस की अलग-अलग प्रतिक्रियाएं
