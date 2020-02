काशवी ने दिलाई कुंबले की याद, घातक गेंदबाजी कर झटके हैट्रिक समेत सभी 10 विकेट

Hat-trick ✅

10 wickets in a one-day game ✅

49 runs with the bat ✅

Leading from the front ✅



4.5-1-12-10! 👌👌



Kashvee Gautam stars as Chandigarh beat Arunachal Pradesh in the @paytm Women’s Under 19 One Day Trophy. 👏👏 #U19Oneday



