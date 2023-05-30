IPL 2023: CSK की जीत पर जडेजा ने रिवाबा और धोनी ने साक्षी को लगाया गले, जीवा-निध्याना और आर्या ने उठाई ट्रॉफी

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
What a heartwarming sight! ❤️ Dhoni, Sakshi, and Ziva embracing each other in a beautiful moment of joy after the win. Family love and support shining through. Truly priceless!#MSDhoni𓃵 #Dhoni #MSDhoni𓃵 #mahi pic.twitter.com/mkQmpcP4bF— MANISH UPADHYAYA (@ManishUpDhyaya) May 30, 2023
Is this an S22 or S23 ultra in Rivaba Jadeja's hand? pic.twitter.com/Ibsbq773F7— Abhishek Singh (@AbhishekMarkets) May 30, 2023
मर्यादा, संस्कार, खुशी ,मुस्कान और उत्सव ❤️💛🦁
मैदान चाहे रण का हो या खेल का, क्षत्रिय का जलवा कायम रहेगा। #IPL2023Final
पत्नी रिवाबा जडेजा ने कुछ इस तरह दी जडेजा को बधाई | 💐🇮🇳 Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja Ravindra Jadeja pic.twitter.com/Y6zhdzRMcl— Raysingh chundawat 🇮🇳 (@chundawatRs7773) May 30, 2023
