IPL 2023: धोनी IPL में किसी एक टीम के लिए 200 मैच में कप्तानी करने वाले पहले खिलाड़ी, चेपक में हुए सम्मानित

Mr N Srinivasan, former Chairman of the ICC, former President of BCCI and TNCA, Mrs. Chitra Srinivasan and Mrs Rupa Gurunath present @msdhoni with a special memento commemorating the very special 200th 👏#TATAIPL | #CSKvRR | @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/nixs6qsq2P— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 12, 2023
Congratulations to @msdhoni 👏— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 12, 2023
A huge moment in front of the #CSK fans 🙌#TATAIPL | #CSKvRR | @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/Ex8fVDWydH
A special memento for MS Dhoni for completing 200 matches as a captain in IPL for CSK. #IPLonStar pic.twitter.com/hA6dqQhOZU— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 12, 2023
MS Dhoni felicitation ahead of his 200th match as CSK captain pic.twitter.com/3L2eQMy3ts— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 12, 2023
