Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Milestone For Chennai Super Kings, 200 matches as captain for csk; CSK vs RR

IPL 2023: धोनी IPL में किसी एक टीम के लिए 200 मैच में कप्तानी करने वाले पहले खिलाड़ी, चेपक में हुए सम्मानित

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई Published by: स्वप्निल शशांक Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2023 07:21 PM IST
धोनी की कप्तानी में ही सीएसके ने 2010, 2011, 2018 और 2021 में खिताब जीता था। इसके अलावा वह अपनी टीम को 15 में से 11 बार अंतिम चार में ले जा चुके हैं। टीम चार बार ट्रॉफी जीतने के अलावा पांच बार रनर-अप भी रह चुकी है।

आईपीएल 2023 में आज चार बार की चैंपियन चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स और 2008 की चैंपियन राजस्थान रॉयल्स के बीच मैच खेला जा रहा है। यह मुकाबला चेन्नई के एम चिदंबरम स्टेडियम में खेला जा रहा है। इस मैच में महेंद्र सिंह धोनी खेल रहे हैं और मैदान पर उतरने के साथ ही उन्होंने एक खास रिकॉर्ड अपने नाम कर लिया है। वह आईपीएल में किसी एक टीम के लिए 200 मैचों में कप्तानी करने वाले पहले क्रिकेटर बन गए हैं।


धोनी ने सीएसके के लिए इस मैच को मिलाकर 200 मैचों में कप्तानी की है। इसके अलावा वह राइजिंग पुणे सुपरजाएंट्स के भी कप्तान रह चुके हैं। धोनी को टीम के मालिक और बीसीसीआई के पूर्व अध्यक्ष और आईसीसी के पूर्व चेयरमैन एन श्रीनिवासन ने सम्मानित किया। इस दौरान उनके साथ चित्रा श्रीनिवासन और रूपा गुरुनाथ भी मौजूद रहीं।


धोनी का बतौर कप्तान रिकॉर्ड

धोनी की कप्तानी में ही सीएसके ने 2010, 2011, 2018 और 2021 में खिताब जीता था। इसके अलावा वह अपनी टीम को 15 में से 11 बार अंतिम चार में ले जा चुके हैं। टीम चार बार ट्रॉफी जीतने के अलावा पांच बार रनर-अप भी रह चुकी है। धोनी ने ओवरऑल आईपीएल में आज के मैच से पहले तक 213 मैचों (CSK/RPS) में कप्तानी की है। इसमें से उन्होंने 125 मैचों में जीत हासिल की है। इसके अलावा 87 मैच हार चुके हैं। एक मैच बेनतीजा रहा है। उनका विन पर्सेंट 58.96 है। वह आईपीएल के सबसे कामयाब कप्तानों में से एक हैं।

धोनी ने सीएसके के लिए 199 मैचों में कप्तानी की

2016 में सीएसके पर बैन के दौरान धोनी ने राइजिंग पुणे सुपरजाएंट्स (RPS) के लिए एक सीजन में 14 मैचों में कप्तानी की थी। इसमें से उनकी टीम ने पांच मैच जीते थे और नौ में हार का सामना करना पड़ा था। तब टीम पॉइंट्स टेबल में सातवें स्थान पर रही थी। इन 14 मैचों को निकाल दिया जाए तो धोनी ने आज के मैच से पहले 199 मैचों में सीएसके की कप्तानी की है। इसमें से 120 मैच सीएसके ने जीते हैं, जबकि 78 में हार का सामना करना पड़ा है। एक मैच बेनतीजा रहा है। सीएसके के कप्तान के तौर पर धोनी का विन पर्सेंटेज 60.30 है।

लिस्ट में रोहित और कोहली भी शामिल

ऐसा माना जा रहा है कि 41 साल के धोनी का यह आखिरी आईपीएल हो सकता है। धोनी के अलावा दूसरे नंबर पर रोहित शर्मा हैं। उन्होंने 146 मैचों में मुंबई इंडियंस की कप्तानी की है। इसमें से 80 मैच मुंबई ने जीते हैं और 62 में हार का सामना करना पड़ा है। चार मैच टाई रहे हैं। वहीं, विराट कोहली ने 140 मैचों में रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर की कप्तानी की है। इसमें से 64 मैच आरसीबी ने जीते हैं, जबकि 69 मैचों में हार का सामना करना पड़ा है। तीन मैच टाई रहे हैं और चार मुकाबले बेनतीजा रहे हैं।

धोनी का आईपीएल में रिकॉर्ड

बतौर बल्लेबाज आईपीएल में धोनी का रिकॉर्ड भी शानदार रहा है। कुल 237 मैचों में उन्होंने 39.09 की औसत और 135.54 के स्ट्राइक रेट से 5004 रन बनाए हैं। इनमें 24 अर्धशतक शामिल है। उनका सर्वश्रेष्ठ स्कोर 84 रन का रहा है। धोनी ने 2020 में अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट से संन्यास लिया था। वह भारत के लिए 90 टेस्ट, 350 वनडे और 98 टी20 खेले थे। टेस्ट में उनके नाम 4876 रन, वनडे में 10,773 रन और टी20 में 1617 रन हैं।
