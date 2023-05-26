Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony: King, Nucleya, Jonita Gandhi and Divine To Perform before ipl final at Ahmedabad

IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony: जोनिता गांधी से लेकर न्यूक्लेया तक, क्लोजिंग सेरेमनी के परफॉर्मर्स की लिस्ट जारी

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अहमदाबाद Published by: स्वप्निल शशांक Updated Fri, 26 May 2023 04:32 PM IST
सार

आईपीएल 2023 का फाइनल अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में खेला जाएगा। दुनिया के इस सबसे बड़े क्रिकेट स्टेडियम में फाइनल की शुरुआत शाम साढ़े सात बजे से होगी, जबकि टॉस मैच से आधे घंटे पहले यानी शाम सात बजे होगा।

IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony: King, Nucleya, Jonita Gandhi and Divine To Perform before ipl final at Ahmedabad
बाएं से- किंग, जोनिता, डिवाइन और न्यूक्लेया - फोटो : IPL/BCCI
Follow Us Follow on Google News

विस्तार

आईपीएल 2023 धीरे-धीरे अपने अंजाम तक पहुंचने जा रहा है। शुक्रवार को मुंबई इंडियंस और गुजरात टाइटंस के बीच क्वालिफायर-दो का मुकाबला खेला जाएगा। इसमें जीतने वाली टीम 28 मई को अहमदाबाद में होने वाले फाइनल में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स से भिड़ेगी। चेन्नई की टीम पहले ही फाइनल में पहुंच चुकी है। फाइनल से पहले क्लोजिंग सेरेमनी होगी, जिसके परफॉर्मर्स की लिस्ट आईपीएल ने अपने आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर जारी कर दी है। 

आईपीएल 2023 के क्लोजिंग सेरेमनी में रैपर किंग (KING) और म्यूजिक डायरेक्टर और सिंगर न्यूक्लेया (NUCLEYA) परफॉर्म करते दिखेंगे। वहीं, रैपर डिवाइन (DIVINE) और गायिका जोनिता गांधी भी परफॉर्म करते नजर आएंगे। इससे पहले ओपनिंग सेरेमनी में गायक अरिजीत सिंह और एपी ढिल्लों परफॉर्म करते नजर आए थे। वहीं, एक्ट्रेस तमन्ना और रश्मिका मंदाना ने भी अपने डांस से फैंस का दिल जीत लिया था। आइए जानते हैं क्लोजिंग सेरेमनी में परफॉर्म करने वाले आर्टिस्ट कौन हैं...

किंग को किंग रोक्को के नाम से भी जाना जाता है। वह एमटीवी हसल 2019 के टॉप पांच फाइनलिस्ट में शामिल थे। वहीं, न्यूक्लेया म्यूजिक प्रोडूसर हैं। जोनिता गांधी बॉलीवुड में कुछ सुपरहिट गाने गा चुकी हैं। इनमें 'ब्रेकअप सॉन्ग', 'करंट लगा रे' जैसे कुछ गाने शामिल हैं। डिवाइन भी रैपर/सिंगर हैं। रणवीर सिंह की फिल्म 'गली बॉय' डिवाइन की जिंदगी पर ही आधारित है। डिवाइन और जोनिता आईपीएल के मिड शो के दौरान भी परफॉर्म करते दिखेंगे।

आईपीएल 2023 का फाइनल अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में खेला जाएगा। दुनिया के इस सबसे बड़े क्रिकेट स्टेडियम में फाइनल की शुरुआत शाम साढ़े सात बजे से होगी, जबकि टॉस मैच से आधे घंटे पहले यानी शाम सात बजे होगा। क्लोजिंग सेरेमनी शाम छह बजे से शुरू होगा।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
सबसे विश्वसनीय Hindi News वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें क्रिकेट समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। क्रिकेट जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे क्रिकेट मैच लाइव स्कोरकार्ड, टीम और प्लेयर्स की आईसीसी रैंकिंग आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed