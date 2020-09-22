शहर चुनें
Home ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   IPL 2020: Covid heroes honored, Virat Kohli became Simranjit Singh, Ab de Villiers became Paritosh Pant

IPL 2020: कोविड नायकों का सम्मान, कोहली बन गए सिमरनजीत सिंह, डिविलियर्स बने पारितोष

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 22 Sep 2020 03:54 AM IST
विज्ञापन
विराट कोहली और एबी डीविलियर्स
विराट कोहली और एबी डीविलियर्स - फोटो : [email protected] & @ABdeVilliers17

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलोर के कप्तान विराट कोहली ने कोरोना महामारी के दौरान अहम भूमिका निभाने वाले ‘कोविड नायक’ के सम्मान में सोमवार को अपने ट्विटर हैंडल पर नाम बदलकर सिमरनजीत सिंह कर दिया। आईपीएल के दौरान आरसीबी के खिलाड़ी कोविड-19 महामारी के दौरान जरूरतमंद लोगों की मदद करने वाले लोगों का सम्मान करेंगे।
विज्ञापन


इसी क्रम में धाकड़ बल्लेबाज एबी डिविलियर्स ने ट्विटर हैंडल पर अपना नाम बदलकर पारितोष पंत कर दिया। आरसीबी के खिलाड़ियों ने मैच के दौरान जो जर्सी पहन रखी थी उन पर ‘माई कोविड हीरो’ लिखा हुआ था। सिमरनजीत सिंह चंडीगढ़ के ऐसे ही नायक हैं जिन्होंने अपने बहरेपन के बावजूद महामारी के दौरान जरूरतमंद लोगों की मदद की।
IITJEE/NEET की परीक्षा से जुड़े सवालों के लिए सम्पर्क करें और एक्सपर्ट्स से पाएं जवाब
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
covid 19 coronavirus corona warriors covid heroes ab de villiers virat kohli ipl 2020 off the field ipl
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें क्रिकेट समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। क्रिकेट जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे क्रिकेट मैच लाइव स्कोरकार्ड, टीम और प्लेयर्स की आईसीसी रैंकिंग आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

करीमगंज में बुखार का प्रकोप
Agra

यूपी के इस गांव में बुखार से मचा है हाहाकार, 23 दिनों में 12 मरीजों की मौत, 400 से ज्यादा बीमार

22 सितंबर 2020

सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद VS आरसीबी
Cricket News

IPL 2020: SRH की करारी हार, विराट कोहली एक टीम को 50+ मैच जिताने वाले चौथे कप्तान बने

22 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

चीन में तेजी से फैल रही नई बीमारी कितनी खतरनाक है? कोरोना वायरस की तरह ही हैं लक्षण

21 सितंबर 2020

-
Cricket News

IPL 2020: कौन हैं देवदत्त पडीक्कल, जिन्होंने डेब्यू मैच में ठोकी तूफानी फिफ्टी

21 सितंबर 2020

यूपी में भीषण सड़क हादसा
Chitrakoot

यूपी में भीषण सड़क हादसा, श्रद्धालुओं से भरा ट्रैक्टर पलटा, तीन महिला समेत पांच की मौत, 35 से अधिक घायल 

21 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
श्रद्धा कपूर
Bollywood

चैट से हुआ खुलासा, जया से CBD ऑयल मांग रही थीं श्रद्धा, SLB से मिलने की हो रही थी बातचीत

21 सितंबर 2020

दिव्या दत्ता
Bollywood

बचपन से ही अभिनय की शौकीन थीं दिव्या दत्ता, इस फिल्म से रखा था मनोरंजन जगत में कदम

21 सितंबर 2020

आज के समय में थायरॅाइड की समस्या काफी आम होने लगी है- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

Thyroid Disease: जानिए थायरॅाइड के लक्षण, उपचार और कारण

21 सितंबर 2020

एंबुलेंस
Madhya Pradesh

इंदौरः इंसानियत हुई शर्मसार, 87 साल के बुजुर्ग के शव को चूहों ने कुतरा

21 सितंबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

क्या भारत में भी म्यूटेट हो रहा है खतरनाक कोरोना वायरस? जानिए विशेषज्ञ की राय

21 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited