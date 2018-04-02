शहर चुनें

Video: मुंबई इंडियंस ने अब यहां शुरू की ट्रेनिंग, खिलाड़ियों ने नेट पर जमकर बहाया पसीना

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 02 Apr 2018 08:02 PM IST
मुंबई इंडियंस
मुंबई इंडियंस
इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएस) सीजन-11 के शुरू होने में महज पांच दिन बचे हैं। इससे पहले पिछले साल की चैंपियन मुंबई इंडियंस ने नवी मुंबई की जगह वानखेड़े स्टेडियम में ट्रेनिंग शुरू कर दी है। बता दें कि मुंबई इंडियंस की टीम अपना पहला मैच 7 अप्रैल को चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के खिलाफ खेलेगी।
गौरतल है कि मुंबई इंडियंस ने 25 मार्च से रिलायंस कॉरपोरेट पार्क के अंदर नई विकसित क्रिकेट सुविधा में ट्रेनिंग शुरू की थी, लेकिन अब महाराष्ट्र क्रिकेट संघ ने वानखेड़े स्टेडियम टीम को टूर्नामेंट के लिए सौंप दिया है। इस बीच बांगलादेश के तेज गेंदबाज मुस्तफिजुर रहमान शहर में पहुंच गए हैं, जबकि और कयास लगाया जा रहा है कि टीम के अधिकांश विदेशी खिलाड़ी 3 अप्रैल तक आ जाएंगे।

श्रीलंका के तेज गेंदबाज लसिथ मलिंगा को गेंदबाजी मेंटर की अपनी नई भूमिका में देखा गया। कप्तान रोहित शर्मा, हार्दिक पंड्या और कृणाल पंड्या ने भी आज के ट्रेनिंग सेशन में हिस्सा लिया। मालूम हो कि मुंबई इंडियंस ने तीन बार आईपीएल का खिताब जीता है।

