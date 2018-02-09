अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   Indian women cricketer Smriti Mandhana named brand ambassador of Bata Power

सेंचुरी ठोकते ही खुल गई इस महिला क्रिकेटर की किस्मत, बड़ी कंपनी ने बनाया अपना ब्रांड एंबेसडर

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 01:21 PM IST
Indian women cricketer Smriti Mandhana named brand ambassador of Bata Power
स्मृति मंधाना
भारत की नामी-गिरामी कंपनी बाटा पावर ने भारतीय महिला क्रिकेट टीम की स्टार बल्लेबाज स्मृति मंधाना को अपना ब्रांड एंबेसडर बनाया है। 21 साल की मंधाना ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका के दूसरे वन-डे में अपने ब्ल्लेबाजी से शानदार प्रदर्शन की थी।

अपने करियर की शानदार पारी खेलते हुए उन्होंने 129 गेंदों पर 14 चौकों और एक छक्कों की मदद से 135 रन की बेहतरीन पारी खेली थीं। उनकी शतकीय पारी की बदौल टीम इंडिया ने जीत दर्ज की और इसके साथ ही सीरीज में भी 2-0 की बढ़त बनी ली है।

बाटा के साथ अपनी भागीदारी के बारे में प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त करते हुए मंधाना ने कहा, 'जब मैंने पावर के लिए संपर्क किया था, तो सबसे पहले यह पता चला कि इस ब्रांड का विजन अधिक से अधिक युवा भारतीयों को फिटनेस के रास्ते पर लाने में सक्षम बनाना है।'
india women cricket smriti mandhana bata power brand ambassador

