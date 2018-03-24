The feeling of being a Pakistani is actually matchless. Every #pakistanday we live to see is another chance to celebrate who we are and what to work for our beloved country. May Allah keep our Pakistan under the shadow of His Mercy and safe forever Ameen— Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) March 23, 2018
Long Live Pakistan 💚 pic.twitter.com/CUeVO76NbW
Log kehte hain dudh mango ge to kheer denge kashmeer mango ge to cheer denge— Inamullahk (@Inamullahk1) March 23, 2018
Aur hamara kehna hai .
Na dudh denge na kheer denge
Agar apni zid pe agaye ham to Lahor bhi cheen lenge . Samjhe wahab riaz
अबे चूचे पहले अपना देश संभाल ले, आतंकवादियों के अलावा और कुछ पैदा कर।— 🇮🇳Er Dileep shukla🇮🇳 (@ErDileepShukla) March 23, 2018
दूसरों के टुकड़े पर चलने वाला देश आज #PakistanDay2018 मना रहा है
भूल से भी कश्मीर की तरफ मत देखना.— Manoj Rajveer (@ManojRajveer1) March 24, 2018
Jo tasveer aap ne post ki hai use sahi karo nahi to Share Hind Musalman tum Pakistanio ko sahi kar dega— Mohammad Tanweer (@Mohamma55363604) March 23, 2018
Tum pakistanio ne din mein sapne dekhna nahi chhoda na😁😁— 🇮🇳अMIT MIश्रा🇮🇳 (@amitweb25) March 23, 2018
Beta loc pr ek kadam toh rakh ke dikhao #IndianArmy tumhara intezaar kr rahi hai😁😁😁
Jai Hind🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳
Happy Pakistan Day to all Pakistanis. You're a great student of cricket @WahabViki but seems like not so much of Geography. Better correct it timely brother, so that your wish for Pakistan doesn't have an untimely demise. #ShaheedDiwas #FreeBalochistan @TarekFatah pic.twitter.com/qn4hIVzb6G— Raghav Bajaj (@raghav249) March 23, 2018
24 मार्च 2018