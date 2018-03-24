शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   indian fans troll pak cricketer wahab riaz after post A Pic Showing Kashmir As A Part Of Pakistan

पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटर ने कश्मीर को बताया अपना तो भारतीय फैंस बन गए 'सनी देओल'

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 24 Mar 2018 05:28 PM IST
वहाब रियाज
वहाब रियाज - फोटो : file
भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच मैच सीरीज न खेले जाने के पीछे कश्मीर मुद्दा है और इस बात को सभी जानते हैं लेकिन इस बीच पाकिस्तान के तेज गेंदबाज वहाब रियाज ने उसी दुखती रग पर हाथ रखकर दोनों देश के बीच भविष्य में खेलने की संभावना को और आगे बढ़ा दिया है। 
दरअसल 23 मार्च को 'पाकिस्तान डे' था। इस मौके पर देशभक्ति की भावना से भरे बैठे रियाज ने ट्विटर पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया जाहिर करते हुए लिखा, 'पाकिस्तान की भावना को महसूस करना ही बड़ी बात है। हर बार हमें एक और मौका मिलता है पाकिस्तान दिवस मनाने का। हम देखते हैं कि हम क्या हैं और हमें अपने प्यारे देश के लिए क्या करना चाहिए। अल्लाह पाकिस्तान को दया और सुरक्षित रखे,आमीन। लॉन्ग लिव पाकिस्तान।' 
 


इस पोस्ट के साथ रियाज ने एक नक्शा भी पोस्ट किया जिसमें कश्मीर को पाकिस्तान का हिस्सा बतलाया गया है। इसके बाद भारतीय फैंस ने उनकी जमकर क्लास लगाई और उन्हें जमकर ट्रोल किया।
 






 

RELATED

पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटर ने कश्मीर को बताया अपना तो भार

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

World's Most Expensive Chocolate
Weird Stories

दुनिया की सबसे महंगी चॉकलेट, कीमत सुनकर छूट जाएगा पसीना

24 मार्च 2018

Bollywood Films In China
Bollywood

चीन के लोगों को क्यों पसंद आ रही हैं भारत की फिल्में, जानें वजह

24 मार्च 2018

Akshay Kumar
Bollywood

'केसरी' की पगड़ी पर अक्षय कुमार हुए इमोशनल, सबके सामने बोल दी इतनी बड़ी बात

24 मार्च 2018

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani
Bollywood

'बागी 2' के रिलीज से पहले हाथों में हाथ डाले दिखे दिशा-टाइगर, मुंबई छोड़कर कहां जाने की है तैयारी

24 मार्च 2018

salman mahira
Bollywood

ईद पर सलमान खान को टक्कर देंगी शाहरुख की ये पाकिस्तानी हीरोइन, जमकर होगा मुकाबला

24 मार्च 2018

priyanka chopara
Bollywood

सलमान की बहन अर्पिता के साथ नजर आईं प्रियंका चोपड़ा, तो क्या फिल्म से जुड़ा है कनेक्शन?

24 मार्च 2018

Pooja Dadwal
Bollywood

आखिरकार सलमान ने बढ़ाया मदद का हाथ, बीमार एक्ट्रेस पूजा डडवाल के पास भेजी टीम

24 मार्च 2018

अनुष्का शर्मा
Bollywood

'सुई-धागा' के सेट पर अनुष्का को मिला सबसे कीमती गिफ्ट, देखकर हुईं भावुक

24 मार्च 2018

‪‪Khichdi
Television

13 साल बाद लौटा सबसे फेमस कॉमेडी सीरियल, कपिल शर्मा के शो को देगा कड़ी टक्कर

24 मार्च 2018

अर्जुन कपूर और परिणीति चोपड़ा
Bollywood

फैंस भी हो गए परेशान आखिर अब क्यों होली खेल रहे हैं अर्जुन कपूर, जानें वजह

24 मार्च 2018

Most Read

विराट कोहली, आईपीएल
Cricket News

IPL 2018: विराट कोहली को हुई टेंशन, पूरे सीजन से बाहर हुआ RCB का 'ब्रह्मास्त्र'

आईपीएल का 11वां सीजन 7 अप्रैल से शुरु होने वाला है। उससे पहले ही रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलौर (आरसीबी) को तगड़ा झटका लगा है।

24 मार्च 2018

ऋद्धिमान साहा
Cricket News

IPL से पहले ऋद्धिमान साहा ने लगाई अपने बल्ले में धार, 20 बॉल पर ठोका शतक

24 मार्च 2018

हेनरी निकोल्स
Cricket News

NZvENG: बारिश ने बिगाड़ा पहले डे-नाइट टेस्ट का रोमांच, तीसरे दिन का खेल भी ठप

24 मार्च 2018

डेविड वॉर्नर
Cricket News

वीडियोः रबाडा की गेंद पर आउट होने के बाद दर्शक से जा भिड़े डेविड वॉर्नर

24 मार्च 2018

अफगानिस्तान बनाम आयरलैंड
Cricket News

अफगानिस्तान को मिला ICC क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप 2019 का टिकट, ऐसा करने वाली बनी दूसरी टीम

23 मार्च 2018

मोहम्मद शमी
Cricket News

मोहम्मद शमी को BCCI ने दी क्लीन चिट, मैच फिक्सिंग के सभी आरोपों से किया बरी

23 मार्च 2018

रिंंकू और रैना
Cricket News

आईपीएल में रैना की सलाह पर चलेंगे रिंकू, बोले- जैसा भाई ने कहा है वैसा करुंगा

23 मार्च 2018

दिनेश कार्तिक
Cricket News

INDvBAN: कार्तिक ने बांग्लादेश के छक्के छुड़ाकर कराया 'नागिन डांस', टीम इंडिया बनी चैंपियन

18 मार्च 2018

हार्दिक पांड्या
Cricket News

हार्दिक पांड्या के ट्वीट विवाद में आया नया ट्विस्ट, हुई क्रिकेटर को फंसाने की साजिश

22 मार्च 2018

सीएसके
Cricket News

चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स का डांसिंग वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर हुआ वायरल, 'धूम' मचाते दिखाई दिए धोनी

23 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

खुल गए IPL 2018 के कार्यक्रम से जुड़े सारे राज, देखें वीडियो

6 अप्रैल 2018 से आईपीएल के 11वें सीजन का आगाज होगा। सीजन का फाइनल भी मुंबई में ही खेला जाएगा।

23 जनवरी 2018

ms dhoni reveals why he does not practice wicket keeping during ipl special story 1:47

एमएस धोनी ने खुद खोला राज, बताया क्यों नहीं करते विकेटकीपिंग की प्रैक्टिस

22 जनवरी 2018

IPL 2018: Caped players reveal base price including Yuvraj, Gambhir special story 1:28

IPL 2018: कैप्ड खिलाड़ियों ने बताई अपना बेस प्राइस, युवराज और गंभीर ने भी खोला राज

12 जनवरी 2018

most funny moments in cricket history you have never seen Special story 1:53

क्रिकेट इतिहास के 'मोस्ट फनी मोमेंट्स', देखें वीडियो

25 दिसंबर 2017

IND vs SL: 5 heroes of the 2nd T20 win special story 2:22

IND vs SL 2nd T20: भारत ने जमाया सीरीज पर कब्जा, ये रहे जीत के 5 हीरो

23 दिसंबर 2017

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.