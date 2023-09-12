{"_id":"65000b9e62e0ea50390b6863","slug":"indian-cricketing-legends-reaction-on-ind-vs-pak-asia-cup-2023-super-4-match-after-india-record-win-2023-09-12","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"IND vs PAK: सचिन ने बल्लेबाजों को सराहा, इरफान ने लिखा- टीवी-फोन टूट गए; पढ़ें भारत की जीत पर क्या बोले दिग्गज","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"क्रिकेट न्यूज़","slug":"cricket-news"}}

Congratulations to Virat and KL for their 100s.



One big positive sign for #TeamIndia is that all our top 6 batters - Rohit, Shubman, Virat, KL, Ishan and Hardik have scored runs at various stages in the 2 matches.



Well played! Keep it up.#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/yVspWsg4Ax— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 11, 2023

Exceptional performance by the Indian bowlers! 🔥 Each one of them brought their A-game to the pitch, showcasing a perfectly balanced attack! 🙌 Special mention to the maestro, @imkuldeep18, for his phenomenal bowling! 👏#indvspak #asiacup2023 pic.twitter.com/bGMCSV0DV8 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 11, 2023

khamoshi chaai hui hai kaafi🤐 lagta hai padosiyo ne Tv ke sath sath mobile bhi tod diye hai… — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 11, 2023

Amazing Bharat. That’s the way to do it.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were unstoppable. Congratulations to Virat for 13000 ODI runs. #BHAvsPAK pic.twitter.com/w53XKjHfgJ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 11, 2023

Outstanding batting show by our Indian top order! KL Rahul's sensational comeback, and Virat Kohli's consistent brilliance against Pakistan never ceases to amaze. Huge congratulations to @imVkohli on reaching 13,000 ODI runs 🙌 #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/NdB8DITywV — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 11, 2023

What a pulsating encounter it was in #AsiaCup. #TeamIndia 🇮🇳showcased their cricketing prowess & resilience vs Pakistan. Memorable innings by batsmen, especially @imVkohli & @klrahul. The way @imkuldeep18 approached the game with his 1st over maintained momentum leading to… — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 11, 2023

Winning and losing is a part of game.. nothing can be decided after losing one match... insha'Allah Pak team will make a great comeback...see you again in final..#AsiaCup2023 #PakistanZindabad — Umar Akmal (@Umar96Akmal) September 11, 2023

Hard luck Pakistan. You are a talented bunch of guys who can take any game away on the day. Today's result shouldn't be a reflection of who you are as a team, we have seen great performances in the recent past and I am certain you guys will bounce back. Good luck — Saqlain Mushtaq (@Saqlain_Mushtaq) September 11, 2023

Comprehensive victory for India. But Pakistan can bounce back and they will. India completely dominated this one. pic.twitter.com/hCGcntKoK6 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 11, 2023

एशिया कप 2023 में भारतीय टीम ने सुपर चार राउंड में पहली जात हासिल कर ली है। टीम इंडिया का पहला मैच पाकिस्तान के साथ था और यह मुकाबला दो दिन में खत्म हुआ। हालांकि, टीम इंडिया ने 228 रन के अंतर से शानदार जीत दर्ज की। वनडे में यह रनों के लिहाज से पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ भारत की सबसे बड़ी जीत थी। इस मैच में भारत ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए दो विकेट पर 356 रन का स्कोर खड़ा किया। विराट कोहली ने नाबाद 122 और लोकेश राहुल ने नाबाद 111 रन बनाए। इन दोनों से पहले शुभमन गिल और रोहित शर्मा ने भी अर्धशतक लगाए थे।गेंद के साथ भारत के लिए जसप्रीत बुमराह और मोहम्मद सिराज ने शानदार शुरुआत की। पावरप्ले में भारत को सिर्फ इमाम उल हक का विकेट मिला, लेकिन भारतीय गेंदबाजों ने पाकिस्तानी बल्लेबाजों को खूब परेशान किया और रनों के लिए तरसा दिया। इसके बाद हार्दिक पांड्या ने बाबर आजम और शार्दुल ठाकुर ने मोहम्मद रिजवान को आउट कर टीम इंडिया की जीत तय कर दी।अंत में कुलदीप यादव ने पांच विकेट लेकर पाकिस्तान की पारी खत्म कर दी। इस मैच में पाकिस्तान के सिर्फ आठ विकेट गिरे, लेकिन हारिस रऊफ और नसीम शाह चोट की वजह से बल्लेबाजी के लिए नहीं आए। पाकिस्तान की पारी 128 रन पर ही खत्म हो गई और भारत ने शानदार जीत दर्ज की। इस मैच के बाद भारतीय क्रिकेट के दिग्गजों ने पाकिस्तान के जमकर मजे लिए। सचिन ने विराट कोहली और लोकेश राहुल को बधाई दी। इसके साथ ही रोहित शर्मा, शुभमन गिल, ईशान किशन, हार्दिक पांड्या को सराहा क्योंकि पिछले दो मैचों में इन सभी बल्लेबाजों ने रन बनाए हैं। वहीं, इरफान पठान ने कहा कि लगता है पड़ोसियों के टीवी के साथ मोबाइल फोन भी टूट गए, क्योंकि सोशल मीडिया पर बहुत सन्नाटा है।जानिए पूर्व क्रिकेटरों ने भारत की ऐतिहासिक जीत पर क्या कहा