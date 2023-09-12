IND vs PAK: सचिन ने बल्लेबाजों को सराहा, इरफान ने लिखा- टीवी-फोन टूट गए; पढ़ें भारत की जीत पर क्या बोले दिग्गज

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
Congratulations to Virat and KL for their 100s.
One big positive sign for #TeamIndia is that all our top 6 batters - Rohit, Shubman, Virat, KL, Ishan and Hardik have scored runs at various stages in the 2 matches.
Well played! Keep it up.#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/yVspWsg4Ax— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 11, 2023
Exceptional performance by the Indian bowlers! 🔥 Each one of them brought their A-game to the pitch, showcasing a perfectly balanced attack! 🙌 Special mention to the maestro, @imkuldeep18, for his phenomenal bowling! 👏#indvspak #asiacup2023 pic.twitter.com/bGMCSV0DV8— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 11, 2023
khamoshi chaai hui hai kaafi🤐 lagta hai padosiyo ne Tv ke sath sath mobile bhi tod diye hai…— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 11, 2023
Amazing Bharat. That’s the way to do it.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 11, 2023
Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were unstoppable. Congratulations to Virat for 13000 ODI runs. #BHAvsPAK pic.twitter.com/w53XKjHfgJ
Outstanding batting show by our Indian top order! KL Rahul's sensational comeback, and Virat Kohli's consistent brilliance against Pakistan never ceases to amaze. Huge congratulations to @imVkohli on reaching 13,000 ODI runs 🙌 #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/NdB8DITywV— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 11, 2023
💪🏽😎 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/zvtTovasDJ— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 11, 2023
What a pulsating encounter it was in #AsiaCup. #TeamIndia 🇮🇳showcased their cricketing prowess & resilience vs Pakistan. Memorable innings by batsmen, especially @imVkohli & @klrahul. The way @imkuldeep18 approached the game with his 1st over maintained momentum leading to…— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 11, 2023
Winning and losing is a part of game.. nothing can be decided after losing one match... insha'Allah Pak team will make a great comeback...see you again in final..#AsiaCup2023 #PakistanZindabad— Umar Akmal (@Umar96Akmal) September 11, 2023
Hard luck Pakistan. You are a talented bunch of guys who can take any game away on the day. Today's result shouldn't be a reflection of who you are as a team, we have seen great performances in the recent past and I am certain you guys will bounce back. Good luck— Saqlain Mushtaq (@Saqlain_Mushtaq) September 11, 2023
Comprehensive victory for India. But Pakistan can bounce back and they will. India completely dominated this one. pic.twitter.com/hCGcntKoK6— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 11, 2023
