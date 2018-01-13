Virat replaced Dhawan with KL Rahul : Wow now India will score 30-40 runs more this time.



Virat replaced Bhuvi with Ishant : Shit now India will need to score 100-200 runs more this time. #INDvsSA — Smoking Skills (@SmokingSkills_) January 13, 2018

When you drop your best bowler for Ishant Sharma's extra bounce. #Bhuvi #SAvsIND pic.twitter.com/29RZB3lxie — Dileep Krishna (@benigntumour) January 13, 2018

Can't believe Bhuvi has been dropped. Horses for courses approach of going with Ishant? But dropping the bowler who opened out the game for you in the 1st test & also looked rock solid with the bat in the lower order? Sathyama Kohli ah purinjikave mudila. #IndvsSA — Srini Mama 💲 (@SriniMama16) January 13, 2018

Virat Kohli loves the name “ Sharma” alot. (After his marriage) Another Sharma included in playing XI in place of dangerous Bhuvi. #SAVIND — Nibraz Ramzan (@Nibrazcricket) January 13, 2018

Unconfirmed reports that Bhuvi failed to lift 470 kg in gym last night. Captain Fitness & team management couldn't take the risk in case of a rhino attack on the field. Sensible. — Aayush (@slicesofIife) January 13, 2018

What the fuck is wrong with Kohli? Dropping Rahane first, now Bhuvi. Hope we are beaten by an innings here. Team management needs a lesson. And yeah fuck Rohit Sharma too. — Aniruddha Bhondwe (@Ani_b95) January 13, 2018

Bored answering questions on Rahane’s exclusion, Kohli decided to answer fresh ones on Bhuvi’s exclusion. #SAvIND — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) January 13, 2018

Today's Surprise:



1. Afghanistan beat Pakistan in U19 World Cup.



2. Ajinkya Rahane not selected for the second test.



3. Bhuvi also not selected. — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) January 13, 2018

We have already lost this match with this team selection. No need to watch and waist our time.

No Bhuvi

No Rahane

Are you serious @imVkohli #SAvIND — Prashant Mishra (@shishirmishra3) January 13, 2018

Possible selection meeting conv:



Kohli: Saha took lots of catches.

Shastri: Drop him.

Kohli: Bhuvi too quite a few wickets.

Shastri: Drop him.

Kohli: Rohit didn’t make much runs.

Shastri: Embrace him. Are we done? Drink time now? #RSAvIND — Mohan Krishnamoorthy (@mohank) January 13, 2018