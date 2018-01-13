Virat replaced Dhawan with KL Rahul : Wow now India will score 30-40 runs more this time.— Smoking Skills (@SmokingSkills_) January 13, 2018
Virat replaced Bhuvi with Ishant : Shit now India will need to score 100-200 runs more this time. #INDvsSA
When you drop your best bowler for Ishant Sharma's extra bounce. #Bhuvi #SAvsIND pic.twitter.com/29RZB3lxie— Dileep Krishna (@benigntumour) January 13, 2018
Can't believe Bhuvi has been dropped. Horses for courses approach of going with Ishant? But dropping the bowler who opened out the game for you in the 1st test & also looked rock solid with the bat in the lower order? Sathyama Kohli ah purinjikave mudila. #IndvsSA— Srini Mama 💲 (@SriniMama16) January 13, 2018
Virat Kohli loves the name “ Sharma” alot. (After his marriage) Another Sharma included in playing XI in place of dangerous Bhuvi. #SAVIND— Nibraz Ramzan (@Nibrazcricket) January 13, 2018
Unconfirmed reports that Bhuvi failed to lift 470 kg in gym last night. Captain Fitness & team management couldn't take the risk in case of a rhino attack on the field. Sensible.— Aayush (@slicesofIife) January 13, 2018
What the fuck is wrong with Kohli? Dropping Rahane first, now Bhuvi. Hope we are beaten by an innings here. Team management needs a lesson. And yeah fuck Rohit Sharma too.— Aniruddha Bhondwe (@Ani_b95) January 13, 2018
Bored answering questions on Rahane’s exclusion, Kohli decided to answer fresh ones on Bhuvi’s exclusion. #SAvIND— Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) January 13, 2018
Today's Surprise:— Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) January 13, 2018
1. Afghanistan beat Pakistan in U19 World Cup.
2. Ajinkya Rahane not selected for the second test.
3. Bhuvi also not selected.
We have already lost this match with this team selection. No need to watch and waist our time.— Prashant Mishra (@shishirmishra3) January 13, 2018
No Bhuvi
No Rahane
Are you serious @imVkohli #SAvIND
Possible selection meeting conv:— Mohan Krishnamoorthy (@mohank) January 13, 2018
Kohli: Saha took lots of catches.
Shastri: Drop him.
Kohli: Bhuvi too quite a few wickets.
Shastri: Drop him.
Kohli: Rohit didn’t make much runs.
Shastri: Embrace him. Are we done? Drink time now? #RSAvIND
Sharma ji ka ladka phir baaji maar gya, sympathies with you @BhuviOfficial.#Bhuvi— SarDoNic™🌪️ (@DaddyAdd) January 13, 2018
दक्षिण अफ्रीका के कप्तान फाफ डू प्लेसी ने शनिवार को टीम इंडिया के खिलाफ दूसरे टेस्ट में टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी का फैसला किया है।
13 जनवरी 2018
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.