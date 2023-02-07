Notifications

IND vs AUS: अपने आदर्श से मिलते ही भावुक ऑस्ट्रेलियाई नेट बॉलर ने छुए पैर, स्मिथ को कई बार कर चुके हैं बोल्ड

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नागपुर Published by: स्वप्निल शशांक Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2023 07:45 PM IST
सार

ऑस्ट्रेलियाई बल्लेबाजों के लिए सबसे बड़ी परेशानी अश्विन होंगे, जिनकी फिरकी में हमेशा से कंगारू टीम फंसती रही है। इसके लिए वह महेश की गेंदों पर प्रैक्टिस कर रहे हैं, ताकि उन्हें कोई दिक्कत न आए।

अश्विन और महेश
अश्विन और महेश - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विस्तार

ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम फिलहाल भारत के दौरे पर है। दोनों टीमों के बीच गुरुवार नौ फरवरी से चार मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज की शुरुआत होने जा रही है। हालांकि, इस सीरीज से पहले ऑस्ट्रेलिया के एक नेट बॉलर की काफी चर्चाएं हो रही हैं। इस गेंदबाज का नाम महेश पिथिया। महेश को ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम ने नेट बॉलर के तौर पर शामिल किया है। महेश की खास बात यह है कि वह भारत के दिग्गज स्पिनर रविचंद्रन अश्विन की तरह गेंदबाजी करते हैं। दोनों का एक्शन भी मिलता जुलता है। हालांकि, अश्विन से मिलने के बाद महेश भावुक हो गए और पैर छूकर उनका आशीर्वाद भी लिया।

भारत के खिलाफ टेस्ट सीरीज ऑस्ट्रेलिया के लिए भी महत्वपूर्ण है। वहीं, वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल में पहुंचने के लिए भारतीय टीम को भी यह टेस्ट सीरीज जीतनी है। ऐसे में ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम भारत को कोई मौका नहीं देना चाहती है। पैट कमिंस, स्टीव स्मिथ जैसे खिलाड़ियों ने तो भारत में जीतने को एशेज से भी बड़ी जीत बताया है। इसमें सबसे बड़े कांटा अश्विन होंगे, जिनकी फिरकी में हमेशा से ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम फंसती रही है। इसके लिए वह महेश की गेंदों पर प्रैक्टिस कर रहे हैं, ताकि उन्हें कोई दिक्कत न आए।

Who is Mahesh Pithiya; Aussies Hired The Baroda Cricketer As Net Bowler
महेश (ऊपर) और अश्विन (नीचे) के एक्शन में काफी समानताएं हैं

महेश ने अब तक सिर्फ चार फर्स्ट क्लास मैच खेले हैं, लेकिन उनका एक्शन और उनकी सटीक स्पिन ने अब तक नेट्स में ऑस्ट्रेलियाई बल्लेबाजों को खूब परेशान किया है। इसके बारे में खुद महेश बताते हैं- मैंने पहले दिन ही स्टीव स्मिथ को पांच से छह बार आउट किया था नेट्स में। वह बताते हैं कि वह नेट्स के दौरान एक कोने में खड़े होकर अश्विन की गेंदबाजी को निहारते रहते हैं। 21 साल के महेश ने भारतीय खिलाड़ी और फैन्स के बीच भी काफी प्रसिद्धि हासिल कर ली है।

उन्होंने बताया- मैंने आज अपने आदर्श अश्विन से आशीर्वाद लिया। मैं हमेशा से उनकी तरह गेंदबाजी करना चाहता था। आज जब मैं उनसे मिला तो वह नेट्स में आ रहे थे। मैंने उनके पैर छुए और आशीर्वाद लिया। अश्विन ने मुझे गले से लगा लिया और पूछा कि मैं ऑस्ट्रेलियाई बल्लेबाजों को क्या खास प्रैक्टिस करवा रहा हूं। वहां मौजूद विराट कोहली भी मुझे देखकर मुस्कुराए और मुझे ऑल द बेस्ट कहा। यह सब कहते हुए महेश के चेहरे पर मुस्कुराहट थी।

महेश ने हाल ही में बड़ौदा के लिए सीनियर क्रिकेट के सफर की शुरुआत की है और मौजूदा समय में इस पर ही अपना ध्यान केंद्रित करना चाहते हैं। कुछ साल पहले तक एक चाय की दुकान पर काम कर चुके महेश ने बताया- मैंने रणजी ट्रॉफी में अपनी यात्रा शुरू कर दी है और मैं अपने रेड बॉल क्रिकेट पर ध्यान देना चाहता हूं। मैं बड़ौदा की टीम में अपनी जगह पक्की करना चाहता हूं। मैं अभी आईपीएल के बारे में नहीं सोच रहा हूं।

Meet Mahesh Pithiya - R Ashwin's duplicate roped in by Australia to tackle spin ahead of India Test series

महेश से जब यह पूछा गया कि उनकी गेंदबाजी में क्या खासियत है? क्या उनके पास कैरम बॉल है या अश्विन जैसा स्लाइडर? इस पर उन्होंने जवाब दिया- नहीं, मैं कैरम बॉल या दूसरा नहीं फेंकता। मेरी स्टॉक बॉल ऑफ ब्रेक है और एक और गेंद जो मैंने खुद विकसित की है, उसमें थोड़ा सा बैकस्पिन है। हालांकि, मैं व्हाइट बॉल क्रिकेट में गेंदबाजी करता हूं। महेश फिलहाल अपने माता-पिता, बड़े भाई और भाभी के साथ रहते हैं। स्मिथ और दुनिया के नंबर वन टेस्ट बल्लेबाज मार्नस लाबुशेन को गेंदबाजी करना उनके लिए जीवन बदलने वाला अनुभव रहा है।

महेश बताते हैं- इस ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम के साथ काम करना आश्चर्यजनक रहा है। मेरा काम मुख्य रूप से ऑस्ट्रेलिया के नेट्स सेशन में स्टीव स्मिथ को गेंदबाजी करना है। उन्होंने मुझे कुछ खास गेंदबाजी करने के लिए नहीं कहा। महेश खुद को खुशकिस्मत मानते हैं कि वह नाथन लियोन के साथ काफी बातचीत करने में सफर रहे हैं, जिन्होंने उन्हें ऑफ स्पिन की कला पर कुछ अमूल्य टिप्स दिए हैं। उन्होंने कहा- लियोन ने पहले मुझे अपनी मजबूती दिखाने के लिए कहा और बताया कि मैं अपनी उंगलियों को रोल करते समय क्या करता हूं। उन्होंने फिर समझाया कि मैं गेंद पर अधिक रेव्स (रोटेशन) कैसे प्राप्त कर सकता हूं और यह भी कि मेरा फ्रंट लेग (बाएं) कैसे उतरना चाहिए। उन्हें मेरी क्षमता पर भरोसा है। 

From working in a tea stall to rubbing shoulders with the Aussies, Mahesh Pithiya's inspiring journey | News9live

ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम दिल्ली में दूसरा टेस्ट शुरू होने तक महेश को बतौर नेट बॉलर अपने साथ रखेगी। उन्होंने कहा- मैं 17 फरवरी तक ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम के साथ हूं। यह मेरे लिए एक जीवन परिवर्तन करने वाला अनुभव रहा है। भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच पहला मुकाबला नागपुर के विदर्भ क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन स्टेडियम में खेला जाएगा। ऋषभ पंत के न होने पर ईशान किशन को विकेटकीपिंग की जिम्मेदारी मिल सकती है। वहीं, श्रेयस अय्यर भी चोटिल हैं। ऐसे में सूर्यकुमार यादव को मौका मिल सकता है। 

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के लिए पहले दो टेस्ट के लिए भारत की टीम:
रोहित शर्मा (कप्तान), केएल राहुल (उपकप्तान), शुभमन गिल, चेतेश्वर पुजारा, विराट कोहली, केएस भरत (विकेटकीपर), ईशान किशन (विकेटकीपर), रविचंद्रन अश्विन, अक्षर पटेल, कुलदीप यादव, रवींद्र जडेजा, मोहम्मद शमी, मो. सिराज, उमेश यादव, जयदेव उनादकट, सूर्यकुमार यादव।

भारत बनाम ऑस्ट्रेलिया टेस्ट सीरीज का शेड्यूल

मैच

तारीख

पहला टेस्ट

9 – 13 फरवरी

नागपुर

दूसरा टेस्ट

17 – 21 फरवरी

दिल्ली

तीसरा टेस्ट

1 – 5 मार्च

धर्मशाला

चौथा टेस्ट

9 – 13 मार्च

अहमदाबाद
