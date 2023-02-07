IND vs AUS: अपने आदर्श से मिलते ही भावुक ऑस्ट्रेलियाई नेट बॉलर ने छुए पैर, स्मिथ को कई बार कर चुके हैं बोल्ड

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
How are the Aussies preparing for @ashwinravi99 ahead of their upcoming Test series with India? Well, they've only gone and flown in a near carbon copy of the star off-spinner as a net bowler | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/l9IPv6i43j— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 3, 2023
|
मैच
|
तारीख
|
मैच
|
वेन्यू
|
पहला टेस्ट
|
9 – 13 फरवरी
|
पहला टेस्ट
|
नागपुर
|
दूसरा टेस्ट
|
17 – 21 फरवरी
|
दूसरा टेस्ट
|
दिल्ली
|
तीसरा टेस्ट
|
1 – 5 मार्च
|
तीसरा टेस्ट
|
धर्मशाला
|
चौथा टेस्ट
|
9 – 13 मार्च
|
चौथा टेस्ट
|
अहमदाबाद