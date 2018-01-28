अपना शहर चुनें

INDvSA: द. अफ्रीका के खिलाफ टी20 सीरीज के लिए टीम इंडिया ऐलान, रैना की हुई वापसी

स्पोर्ट्स टेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 28 Jan 2018 11:58 AM IST
India squad Announce for T20I series in SA
टीम इंडिया - फोटो : BCCI
बीसीसीआई ने रविवार को दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ होने वाले टी20 सीरीज के लिए 16 सदस्यी टीम इंडिया की घोषण की। टीम में सबसे चौकाने वाला नाम सुरेश रैना का है। लंबे समय से टीम में वापसी की कोशिश कर रहे रैना को सैयद मुश्ताक अली टी20 ट्रॉफी में शानदार प्रदर्शन के आधार पर टीम में शामिल किया गया है। 

टीम इंडिया और दक्षिण अफ्रीका के बीच 18 फरवरी से तीन टी20 मैचों की सीरीज खेली जाएगी। बीसीसीआई ने कहा कि टीम इंडिया को 6 वन-डे मैचों की सीरीज के बाद तीन टी20 मैचों की सीरीज खेलना है। 

इस प्रकार है टीम इंडिया-
विराट कोहली (कप्तान), रोहित शर्मा, शिखर धवन, के एल राहुल, सुरेश रैना, महेंद्र सिंह धोनी (विकेटकीपर), दिनेश कार्तिक, हार्दिक पांड्या, मनीष पांडे, अक्षर पटेल, युजवेंदर चहल, कुलदीप यादव, भुवनेश्वर कुमार, जसप्रीत बुमराह, जयदेव उनाडकट, शारदुल ठाकुर।

