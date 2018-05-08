India ‘A’ team for four-day matches in the U.K. announced— BCCI (@BCCI) May 8, 2018
Karun (Capt), R. Samarth, Mayank Agarwal, AR Easwaran, Prithvi, H.Vihari, Ankit Bawne, Vijay Shankar, KS Bharat (wk), Jayant Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ankit Rajpoot, Md Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Rajneesh Gurbani
India ‘A’ team for One-Day Tri-series in the U.K. announced— BCCI (@BCCI) May 8, 2018
Shreyas (Capt), Prithvi, Mayank Agarwal, Shubhman Gill, H. Vihari, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Vijay Shankar, K. Gowtham, Axar, Krunal, Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shardul
टीम इंडिया को इंग्लैंड दौरे पर मेजबान टीम के खिलाफ तीन मैचों की वन-डे सीरीज खेलना है।
8 मई 2018