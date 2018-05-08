शहर चुनें

नायर की कप्तानी में 'इंडिया ए' ओवरसीज में संभालेगी मोर्चा, अय्यर होंगे वन-डे टीम के कप्तान

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 08 May 2018 06:49 PM IST
बीसीसीआई ने मंगलवार को टीम इंडिया के आगामी कार्यक्रमों की सूची जारी की। इस दौरान सीनियर टीम इंडिया के अलावा इंडिया ए के कार्यक्रमों का लेखा-जोखा भी साझा किया गया है। इंडिया ए शेड्यूल की बात करें तो इस साल इस टीम को तीन चार दिवसीय मैच के अलावा एक वन-डे सीरीज भी खेलनी है। दोनों ही सीरीज इस साल यूनाइटेड किंगडम (यूके) में खेली जाएंगी।
आइए देखते हैं इंडिया ए के आगामी कार्यक्रमों के लिए जारी खिलाड़ियों की पूरी लिस्ट

टीम इस प्रकार है:

(इंडिया ए) तीन चार दिवसीय मैच (यूके)

करुण नायर (कैप्टन), आर समर्थ, मयंक अग्रवाल, एआर इश्वरन, पृथ्वी, एच. विहारी, अंकित बावने, विजय शंकर, केएस भारत (विकेटकीपर), जयंत यादव, शाहबाज नदीम, अंकित राजपूत, एमडी सिराज, नवदीप सैनी, राजनीश गुरबानी
 


(इंडिया ए) एकदिवसीय त्रिकोणीय सीरीज (यूके)
श्रेयस अय्यर (कैप्टन), पृथ्वी, मयंक अग्रवाल, शुभमन गिल, एच. विहारी, संजू सैमसन, दीपक हुड्डा, ऋषभ पंत (विकेटकीपर), विजय शंकर, के. गोथम, अक्षर, क्रुनल, प्रसिद्ध कृष्णा, दीपक चहर, खलील अहमद, शार्दुल
 






 

india a karun nair shreyas iyer bcci

