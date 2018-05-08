India ‘A’ team for four-day matches in the U.K. announced



Karun (Capt), R. Samarth, Mayank Agarwal, AR Easwaran, Prithvi, H.Vihari, Ankit Bawne, Vijay Shankar, KS Bharat (wk), Jayant Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ankit Rajpoot, Md Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Rajneesh Gurbani