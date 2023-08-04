Tilak Verma: टी20 डेब्यू पर तिलक वर्मा ने बनाया खास रिकॉर्ड, इस मामले में सभी भारतीय बल्लेबाजों को पीछे छोड़ा

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
|बल्लेबाज
|रन
बनाए
|स्ट्राइक
रेट
|खिलाफ
|जगह
|साल
|तिलक वर्मा
|39
|177.3
|WI
|तारोबा
|2023
|ईशान किशन
|56
|175.0
|ENG
|अहमदाबाद
|2021
|अजिंक्य रहाणे
|61
|156.4
|ENG
|मैनचेस्टर
|2011
|राहुल द्रविड़
|31
|147.6
|ENG
|मैनचेस्टर
|2011
|पार्थिव पटेल
|26
|130.0
|WI
|पोर्ट ऑफ स्पेन
|2011
Strike Rate of Top 7 Indian batters in the first T20:— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 3, 2023
Ishan - 66.67
Gill - 33.33
Surya - 100
TILAK VARMA - 177.22
Hardik - 100
Samson - 100
Axar - 118.18
Tilak Varma was making his International debut today. pic.twitter.com/m1kv48VMV0
A Tilak Varma special on debut.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 3, 2023
3 sixes & 2 fours, fantastic batting. pic.twitter.com/ms72LLoqmV
Tilak Varma reminding off "Suresh Raina". pic.twitter.com/saU3KITDz0— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 3, 2023
Omg two sixes in two balls 😭😭— ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) August 3, 2023
It's not future anymore, present of Indian cricket. Tilak Varma ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/L6yPRQCP1T
People talk about Ruturaj and Gill but Tilak Varma is the real deal for Indian cricket. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/iPbIIMkSHe— ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) August 3, 2023
Tilak Varma: My dream is to win a World Cup for India. 🇮🇳🏆— Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) August 3, 2023
I'm sure he's going to win World Cups. Plural. Save this tweet.
Tilak Varma and we all will always remember his great debut with those incredible sixes.— Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) August 3, 2023
Well played boy, you have come here to rule. pic.twitter.com/wsjYAu2r4F
The boy has scored his first international runs by hitting the incredible six.— Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) August 3, 2023
Tilak Varma has a different build. pic.twitter.com/zuuC2SGUZR
