Tilak Verma: टी20 डेब्यू पर तिलक वर्मा ने बनाया खास रिकॉर्ड, इस मामले में सभी भारतीय बल्लेबाजों को पीछे छोड़ा

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: स्वप्निल शशांक Updated Fri, 04 Aug 2023 03:06 PM IST
सार

डेब्यू टी20 पारी में 25 से ज्यादा रन बनाने वाले भारतीय बल्लेबाजों में तिलक का स्ट्राइक रेट सबसे बेहतरीन रहा है। इस मामले में वह सभी भारतीय बल्लेबाजों को पीछे छोड़ते हुए शीर्ष पर पहुंच गए हैं।

IND vs WI 1st T20: Tilak Verma on top in list of Best Strike Rate on Debut T20I Innings for India
तिलक वर्मा - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

विस्तार
वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ पहले टी20 में टीम इंडिया को चार रन से हार का सामना करना पड़ा। भारत के लिए इस मैच में एक सकारात्मक चीज यह रही कि तिलक वर्मा ने अपने अंतरराष्ट्रीय करियर की शुरुआत बेहतरीन अंदाज में की। मैदान पर आते ही तिलक ने शुरुआती तीन गेंदों में दो छक्के लगाए। एक तरफ जहां बाकी भारतीय बल्लेबाजों को खेलने में दिक्कत हो रही थी, वहीं दूसरी तरफ तिलक ने आसानी से बल्लेबाजी की। उन्होंने 22 गेंदों में 177.27 के स्ट्राइक रेट से 39 रन बनाए। इसमें दो चौके और तीन छक्के शामिल हैं। तिलक ने इसी के साथ एक खास रिकॉर्ड भी बनाया।

डेब्यू पारी में सबसे बेहतरीन स्ट्राइक रेट

डेब्यू टी20 पारी में 25 से ज्यादा रन बनाने वाले भारतीय बल्लेबाजों में तिलक का स्ट्राइक रेट सबसे बेहतरीन रहा है। इस मामले में वह सभी भारतीय बल्लेबाजों को पीछे छोड़ते हुए शीर्ष पर पहुंच गए हैं। डेब्यू टी20 इनिंग्स में 25+ रन बनाने वाले भारतीय बल्लेबाजों में तिलक से पहले सबसे बेहतरीन स्ट्राइक रेट ईशान किशन का था। उन्होंने 2021 में अहमदाबाद में इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ डेब्यू करते हुए 56 रन की पारी खेली थी। तब उनका स्ट्राइक रेट 175 का रहा था। वहीं, इस लिस्ट में तीसरे नंबर पर अजिंक्य रहाणे हैं। रहाणे ने 2011 में मैनचेस्टर में इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ टी20 डेब्यू पारी में 61 रन बनाए थे और उनका स्ट्राइक रेट 156.4 का रहा था। चौथे नंबर पर 147.6 के स्ट्राइक रेट के साथ राहुल द्रविड़ और पांचवें नंबर 130 के स्ट्राइक रेट के साथ पार्थिव पटेल हैं।

यहां देखें लिस्ट
बल्लेबाज रन
बनाए		 स्ट्राइक
रेट		 खिलाफ जगह साल
तिलक वर्मा 39 177.3 WI तारोबा 2023
ईशान किशन 56 175.0 ENG अहमदाबाद 2021
अजिंक्य रहाणे 61 156.4 ENG मैनचेस्टर 2011
राहुल द्रविड़ 31 147.6 ENG मैनचेस्टर 2011
पार्थिव पटेल 26 130.0 WI पोर्ट ऑफ स्पेन 2011

भारतीय बैटिंग ऑर्डर का भविष्य

तिलक के 39 रन की पारी की हर जगह तारीफ हो रही है। सोशल मीडिया पर उनकी बैटिंग की सराहना की जा रही है। तिलक ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर मजबूत शुरुआत करने से पहले आईपीएल में भी अपनी बल्लेबाजी से सभी का दिल जीता था। साथ ही इंडिया-ए के लिए भी बेहतरीन पारी खेली थी। तिलक के लिए आईपीएल के पिछले दो सीजन शानदार रहे हैं। उन्होंने 2023 सीजन में 11 मैचों में 42.88 की औसत और 164.11 के स्ट्राइक रेट से 343 रन बनाए थे। वहीं, पिछले सीजन (2022) में उन्होंने 14 मैचों में 36.09 की औसत और 131.02 के स्ट्राइक रेट से 397 रन बनाए थे। उन्हें भारतीय बैटिंग ऑर्डर का भविष्य माना जा रहा है।

सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रही तारीफ

तिलक वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ सीरीज के बाद आयरलैंड दौरे पर भी नजर आएंगे। जहां टीम इंडिया को तीन मैचों की टी20 सीरीज खेलनी है। इसके बाद वह भारत की युवा टीम के साथ एशियन गेम्स में खेलने हांगझोऊ जाएंगे। एशियन गेम्स में भारत की कप्तानी ऋतुराज गायकवाड़ करेंगे। तिलक का मिशन 2024 टी20 विश्व कप के लिए अहम माना जा रहा है। सोशल मीडिया पर कुछ फैंस उनकी तुलना सुरेश रैना से कर रहे हैं। 







