Tilak Verma: टी20 डेब्यू पर तिलक वर्मा ने बनाया खास रिकॉर्ड, इस मामले में सभी भारतीय बल्लेबाजों को पीछे छोड़ा

Strike Rate of Top 7 Indian batters in the first T20:



Ishan - 66.67

Gill - 33.33

Surya - 100

TILAK VARMA - 177.22

Hardik - 100

Samson - 100

Axar - 118.18



Tilak Varma was making his International debut today. pic.twitter.com/m1kv48VMV0 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 3, 2023

A Tilak Varma special on debut.



3 sixes & 2 fours, fantastic batting. pic.twitter.com/ms72LLoqmV — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 3, 2023

Omg two sixes in two balls 😭😭



It's not future anymore, present of Indian cricket. Tilak Varma ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/L6yPRQCP1T — ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) August 3, 2023

People talk about Ruturaj and Gill but Tilak Varma is the real deal for Indian cricket. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/iPbIIMkSHe — ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) August 3, 2023

Tilak Varma: My dream is to win a World Cup for India. 🇮🇳🏆



I'm sure he's going to win World Cups. Plural. Save this tweet. — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) August 3, 2023

Tilak Varma and we all will always remember his great debut with those incredible sixes.



Well played boy, you have come here to rule. pic.twitter.com/wsjYAu2r4F — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) August 3, 2023

The boy has scored his first international runs by hitting the incredible six.



Tilak Varma has a different build. pic.twitter.com/zuuC2SGUZR — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) August 3, 2023

तिलक वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ सीरीज के बाद आयरलैंड दौरे पर भी नजर आएंगे। जहां टीम इंडिया को तीन मैचों की टी20 सीरीज खेलनी है। इसके बाद वह भारत की युवा टीम के साथ एशियन गेम्स में खेलने हांगझोऊ जाएंगे। एशियन गेम्स में भारत की कप्तानी ऋतुराज गायकवाड़ करेंगे। तिलक का मिशन 2024 टी20 विश्व कप के लिए अहम माना जा रहा है। सोशल मीडिया पर कुछ फैंस उनकी तुलना सुरेश रैना से कर रहे हैं।