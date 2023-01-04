IND vs SL 1st T20: उमरान मलिक ने तोड़ा बुमराह का रिकॉर्ड, 155 की स्पीड से बॉल डाल श्रीलंकाई कप्तान को चौंकाया

Umran Malik is the future of Team India 🔥 — Dalapathy On Duty (@dalapathy007) January 3, 2023

A debut to remember for @ShivamMavi23! @umran_malik_01 fiery as always!! 🔥 Congrats on the win boys! #INDvSL — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) January 3, 2023

Umran Malik not just spitting fire but also improving his line and length 👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 3, 2023

उमरान ने सबसे तेज गेंद फेंकने के मामले में जसप्रीत बुमराह को पीछे छोड़ दिया। बुमराह की अब तक की सबसे तेज गति की गेंद 153.36 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार की रही है। उनके बाद मोहम्मद शमी (153.3 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे), नवदीप सैनी (152.85 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा) का नंबर आता है। प्रशंसकों और विशेषज्ञों ने शानदार प्रदर्शन के लिए उमरान की सराहना भी की।