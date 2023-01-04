Notifications

IND vs SL: Umran Malik shatters Jasprit Bumrah record, 155kph speed ball to dismiss Dasun Shanaka; Watch Video

IND vs SL 1st T20: उमरान मलिक ने तोड़ा बुमराह का रिकॉर्ड, 155 की स्पीड से बॉल डाल श्रीलंकाई कप्तान को चौंकाया

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Published by: स्वप्निल शशांक Updated Wed, 04 Jan 2023 01:15 PM IST
सार

उमरान ने एक तूफानी स्पीड वाली गेंद पर शनाका को आउट किया। जिस गेंद पर उमरान ने शनाका को पवेलियन भेजा उसकी रफ्तार 155 किमी प्रति घंटे की थी। यह इस मैच की सबसे तेज गति की गेंद भी रही।

उमरान मलिक
उमरान मलिक - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

भारत ने साल की शुरुआत जीत के साथ की है। श्रीलंका के खिलाफ पहले टी20 में टीम इंडिया ने दो रन से जीत हासिल की। इस मैच में भारतीय गेंदबाजों का प्रदर्शन शानदार रहा। श्रीलंका की टीम 162 रन के लक्ष्य का हासिल नहीं कर सकी और टीम इंडिया ने दो रन से मैच अपने नाम किया। शिवम मावी भारतीय टीम की जीत के हीरो रहे और अपने इंटरनेशनल डेब्यू में ही चार विकेट झटके। हालांकि, तूफानी गेंदबाज उमरान मलिक ने भी कहर बरपाया और दो विकेट झटके। मैच के बाद उमरान मलिक का एक वीडियो खूब वायरल हो रहा है।

मावी ने श्रीलंकाई टीम को शुरुआत में ही बैकफुट पर धकेल दिया था। उन्होंने अपने शुरुआती दो ओवरों में ही दो विकेट झटके थे। इसके बाद उमरान ने चरिथ असलंका को पवेलियन भेजा। भानुका राजपक्षा भी कुछ खास नहीं कर सके। 68 रन तक श्रीलंका ने पांच विकेट गंवा दिए थे इसके बाद वानिंदु हसरंगा और कप्तान दासुन शनाका ने श्रीलंकाई पारी को संभाला। दोनों ने छठे विकेट के लिए 40 रन की साझेदारी निभाई।

मावी ने हसरंगा को आउट किया। वहीं, उमरान ने एक तूफानी स्पीड वाली गेंद पर शनाका को आउट किया। जिस गेंद पर उमरान ने शनाका को पवेलियन भेजा उसकी रफ्तार 155 किमी प्रति घंटे की थी। यह इस मैच की सबसे तेज गति की गेंद भी रही। उमरान की इस तेज गति की गेंद पर शनाका ने युजवेंद्र चहल को कैच थमाया। उन्होंने 27 गेंदों पर 45 रन की पारी खेली। इस विकेट ने मैच का रुख पलट कर रख दिया और भारतीय टीम मैच में हावी हो गई। 




 

उमरान ने सबसे तेज गेंद फेंकने के मामले में जसप्रीत बुमराह को पीछे छोड़ दिया। बुमराह की अब तक की सबसे तेज गति की गेंद 153.36 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार की रही है। उनके बाद मोहम्मद शमी (153.3 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे), नवदीप सैनी (152.85 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा) का नंबर आता है। प्रशंसकों और विशेषज्ञों ने शानदार प्रदर्शन के लिए उमरान की सराहना भी की। 



