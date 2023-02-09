Notifications

IND vs AUS Video: ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ डेब्यू करने के बाद भावुक हुए केएस भरत, मैदान पर मां को लगाया गले

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नागपुर Published by: रोहित राज Updated Thu, 09 Feb 2023 12:17 PM IST
सार

ऋषभ पंत और श्रेयस अय्यर की अनुपस्थिति में टीम इंडिया ने दो नए खिलाड़ियों को मौका दिया। वनडे और टी20 क्रिकेट में धमाकेदार बल्लेबाजी से स्टार बन चुके सूर्यकुमार यादव ने डेब्यू किया। वहीं, विकेटकीपर केएस भरत को भी पहली टेस्ट खेलने का अवसर मिला।

केएस भरत
केएस भरत - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विस्तार

भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच चार टेस्ट मैचों की सीरीज गुरुवार (नौ फरवरी) को शुरू हुई। नागपुर के विदर्भ क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन स्टेडियम में ऑस्ट्रेलियाई कप्तान पैट कमिंस ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का फैसला किया। ऋषभ पंत और श्रेयस अय्यर की अनुपस्थिति में टीम इंडिया ने दो नए खिलाड़ियों को मौका दिया। वनडे और टी20 क्रिकेट में धमाकेदार बल्लेबाजी से स्टार बन चुके सूर्यकुमार यादव ने डेब्यू किया। वहीं, विकेटकीपर केएस भरत को भी पहली टेस्ट खेलने का अवसर मिला।

भरत को टीम इंडिया के अनुभवी बल्लेबाज चेतेश्वर पुजारा ने डेब्यू कैप दिया। पुजारा ने उन्हें शुभकामनाएं दीं। डेब्यू कैप लेने के बाद भरत सीधे अपनी मां के पास गए। वह भावुक हो गए थे। उन्होंने मैदान पर ही मां को लगे लगाया। इसके बाद भरत ने परिवार के अन्य सदस्यों से मुलाकात की। बीसीसीआई ने अपने सोशल मीडिया पर भरत के डेब्यू को लेकर दो वीडियो शेयर किए हैं। पहले वीडियो में पुजारा उन्हें टेस्ट कैप दे रहे हैं और दूसरे वीडियो में भरत अपने टेस्ट मैच खेलने को लेकर अपनी भावनाएं जाहिर कर रहे हैं।
 

द्रविड़ से बातचीत के बारे में भरत ने बताया
भरत के पास जब टीम इंडिया की जर्सी पहुंची तो वह काफी खुश हुए। उन्होंने कहा, ''यह काफी खुशी की बात है। मैंने जहां से शुरू किया था वह सबकुछ याद आ गया। जब मैंने प्रथम श्रेणी में खेलना शुरू किया था तो मैंने बिल्कुल भी नहीं सोचा था कि मैं टेस्ट खेल पाऊंगा। मेरे कोच जे कृष्णा राव को मेरे ऊपर काफी भरोसा था। उन्हें लगता था कि मेरे अंदर काफी क्षमता है। मैंने 2018 में इंडिया ए के लिए डेब्यू किया था। उस समय राहुल द्रविड़ सर कोच थे। मैंने इंग्लैंड में इंडिया ए के लिए खेला था। उस समय राहुल सर हमारे साथ थे।''

भरत ने आगे कहा, ''राहुल सर से इंग्लैंड में मेरी बात हुई थी। मैंने उनसे पूछा था कि अपने खेल को मैं कैसे अगले स्तर तक लेकर जाऊं तो उन्होंने कहा कि आप जैसे हैं वैसे ही रहें। उन्होंने एक बार मुझे कहा था कि यह आपके लिए एक मौका है। आप खुद को चैलेंज करिए। आपको किसी दूसरे को साबित करना नहीं है।''
 

ऐसा रहा है प्रथम श्रेणी, लिस्ट ए और टी20 करियर
भरत के प्रथम श्रेणी करियर की बात करें तो उन्होंने 86 मैचों में 37.95 की औसत से 4707 रन बनाए हैं। इस दौरान 308 रन उनका उच्चतम स्कोर रहा है। भरत ने नौ शतक और 27 अर्धशतक लगाए हैं। उन्होंने प्रथम श्रेणी में 296 कैच लिए और 35 स्टंप किए। 64 लिस्ट ए मैचों में भरत ने छह शतक और छह अर्धशतक की मदद से 1950 रन बनाए हैं। इस दौरान उनका औसत 33.62 रहा है। 67 टी20 मुकाबले में उनके नाम 1116 रन हैं। उन्होंने पांच अर्धशतक जड़े हैं। इस दौरान उनका औसत 19.57 और स्ट्राइक रेट 109.19 का रहा है।
