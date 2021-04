आईसीसी रैंकिंग: पाकिस्तानी बल्लेबाज फखर जमां को बड़ा फायदा, टॉप-5 में पहुंचे रबाडा

South Africa's @KagisoRabada25 enters the top five in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings for bowling. Full list: https://t.co/sipiRJgcGu pic.twitter.com/cMJgeoYFDS

🔃 Southee swaps places with Zampa



The New Zealand paceman moves up to No.6 in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings.



Full list: https://t.co/EdMBsm6zwM pic.twitter.com/XH4iaoVft1