'वॉइस ऑफ क्रिकेट' के नाम से मशहूर हर्षा भोगले ने किया साल की वन-डे टीम का ऐलान

डिजिटल स्पोर्ट्स टीम- अमर उजाला

Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 09:38 PM IST
harsha bhogle picks his odi eleven of the year

हर्षा भोगले

'वॉइस ऑफ क्रिकेट' के नाम से मशहूर क्रिकेट एक्सपर्ट हर्षा भोगले ने साल 2017 की अपनी टीम का ऐलान किया है। इस साल कई खिलाड़ियों ने बुरे दौर से उबरते हुए बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन किया और अपने आलोचकों को करारा जवाब दिया।
इस साल कई शानदार मुकाबले देखने को मिले, जिसमें चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी भी शामिल रही। बता दें कि पाकिस्तान ने टीम इंडिया को हराकर चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी का खिताब जीता। 

हर्षा भोगले ने पूरे साल में खिलाड़ियों के बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन और उनकी उपयोगिता को देखते हुए अपनी वन-डे टीम का ऐलान किया है। चलिए ध्यान देते हैं कि कौन से खिलाड़ी हर्षा की टीम में जगह पाने में सफल रहे।
टीम इंडिया के खिलाड़ियों का बोलबाला, पहले तीन स्थानों पर काबिज
