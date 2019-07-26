कारगिल दिवस 2019: कोहली से लेकर योगेश्वर तक, खेल जगत ने इस अंदाज में किया देश के हीरो को सलाम

We will never forget all the sacrifices you made for us. Respect, Love, Salute. 🇮🇳 #JaiHind #KargilVijayDiwas— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 26, 2019
I salute the unflinching courage of our martyred soldiers & everyone who fought the Kargil War diligently, protected the nation & its people. Your sacrifices will be held in high regard & remembered today & every day. #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/PCL9RvYpR2— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 26, 2019
I will never forget the sacrifices made by the martyrs of our Indian Army, the courage they showed in the Kargil war. Jai Hind! #KargilVijayDiwas 🇮🇳⛰️ pic.twitter.com/aqzjN9vgn7— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 26, 2019
I bow down to the sacrifice of the soldiers who reclaimed the peaks , sacrificed their lives— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 26, 2019
and salute the courage and valour of the men and women who stand guard.#KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/EJ3l76Eh5p
All Gave Some,Some Gave All.— Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) July 26, 2019
Fallen But Never Forgotten.#KargilVijayDivas #20YearsOfKargilVijay pic.twitter.com/orE79rWwPb
अपने लहू से हिमालय का मस्तक रंग देने वाले वीर जवानों को #कारगिलविजयदिवस पर शत् शत् नमन।— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 26, 2019
आप लोग वहाँ खड़े है तभी हम लोग यहाँ आगे बढ़े है।
जय हिंद! #KargilVijayDivas pic.twitter.com/awGF97pOK8
आज कारगिल पर विजय के 20 वर्ष पूर्ण हुए। सन् 1999 में आज ही के दिन भारत के वीर जवानों ने कारगिल की चोटियों से पाकिस्तानी फौज को खदेड़कर वहां तिरंगा लहराया था। सारा भारतवर्ष सदैव आप वीरों का ऋणी रहेगा🙏🙏 सभी शहीदों को शत-शत नमन🙏🙏 जय हिंद , जय भारत🇮🇳🇮🇳 #कारगिल_विजय_दिवस pic.twitter.com/8buStjht0R— Yogeshwar Dutt (@DuttYogi) July 26, 2019
कारगिल विजय दिवस पर मां भारती के सभी वीर सपूतों को नमन वंदन करता हूं। साहस, शौर्य और समर्पण की मूर्त पराक्रमी योद्धाओं को मेरी विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। जय हिंद pic.twitter.com/Tyw1Eaqpkf— Manoj Kumar 🇮🇳 (@BoxerManojkr) July 26, 2019
"Kargil ke Amar Jawan, Aapko hamara Salaam"— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 26, 2019
. Homage and gratitude to our brave soldiers.
The nation will always be grateful to you for your sacrifice, valour and courage
#KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/AtEgGG0MZj
"ऐ मेरे वतन के लोगों, तुम खूब लगा लो नारा— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 26, 2019
ये शुभ दिन है हम सबका, लहरा लो तिरंगा प्यारा
पर मत भूलो सीमा पर, वीरों ने हैं प्राण गवाये
कुछ याद उन्हें भी कर लो, जो लौट के घर न आये।"
कारगिल के शहीद जवानों को मेरा दिल से शत शत नमन। भारत माता की जय 🇮🇳 #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/kwWbv3hr0Q
Salute to the sacrifice and courage of the real heroes of our nation who made sure that our country lives in peace. 🙏 Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/PMrFm5XMSt— cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) July 26, 2019
Another opportunity to salute the real heros of our nation. Let's pay homage to the ones who sacrificed their lives for us and our safety. pic.twitter.com/O3JZcLVcFY— Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) July 26, 2019
