कारगिल दिवस 2019: कोहली से लेकर योगेश्वर तक, खेल जगत ने इस अंदाज में किया देश के हीरो को सलाम

"ऐ मेरे वतन के लोगों, तुम खूब लगा लो नारा

ये शुभ दिन है हम सबका, लहरा लो तिरंगा प्यारा

पर मत भूलो सीमा पर, वीरों ने हैं प्राण गवाये

कुछ याद उन्हें भी कर लो, जो लौट के घर न आये।"



कारगिल के शहीद जवानों को मेरा दिल से शत शत नमन। भारत माता की जय 🇮🇳 #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/kwWbv3hr0Q — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 26, 2019

Salute to the sacrifice and courage of the real heroes of our nation who made sure that our country lives in peace. 🙏 Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/PMrFm5XMSt — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) July 26, 2019

