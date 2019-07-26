शहर चुनें

कारगिल दिवस 2019: कोहली से लेकर योगेश्वर तक, खेल जगत ने इस अंदाज में किया देश के हीरो को सलाम

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 26 Jul 2019 02:01 PM IST
विराट कोहली और कारगिल
विराट कोहली और कारगिल - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
करगिल की लड़ाई को आज 20 साल पूरे हो गए। इस लड़ाई में भारत ने पाकिस्तान को धूल चटा दी थी और करगिल की पहाड़ी पर चढ़े पाकिस्तानी जवानों को खदेड़ दिया था। देश का खेल जगत भी आज हिंदुस्तान में इस लड़ाई के 20 साल पूरे होने पर जश्न मना रहा है। अलग-अलग खेल से जुड़ी कई हस्तियों ने भारतीय सशस्त्र बल और इस लड़ाई में शहीद हुए जवानों को श्रद्धांजलि दी। आगे देखिए विराट से लेकर योगेश्वर दत्त तक किस एथलीट ने किस अंदाज में इस बलिदान को याद किया।
कारगिल विजय दिवस kargil vijay diwas
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें क्रिकेट समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। क्रिकेट जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे क्रिकेट मैच लाइव स्कोरकार्ड, टीम और प्लेयर्स की आईसीसी रैंकिंग आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
