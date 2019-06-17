शहर चुनें

From amit shah to sushma swaraj politicians praises team india victory over pakistan in world cup

पाकिस्तान पर टीम इंडिया की बड़ी जीत, अमित शाह समेत कई नेताओं ने दी बधाई

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 17 Jun 2019 04:12 AM IST
टीम इंडिया-अमित शाह
टीम इंडिया-अमित शाह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वर्ल्ड कप में सातवीं बार पाकिस्तान को हराने के बाद देशभर में उत्साह का माहौल है। हर कोई टीम इंडिया को बधाई दे रहा है और अपने-अपने तरीके से जीत का जश्न मना रहा है।
रविवार को मैनचेस्टर में खेले गए मुकाबले में टीम इंडिया द्वारा पाकिस्तान पर 89 रनों की विशाल जीत पर बधाइयों का तांता लग गया है। क्रिकेट फैंस से लेकर नेताओं और खिलाड़ियों तक हर कोई अपने अंदाज में टीम इंडिया को बधाई दे रहा है। इसी कड़ी में देश के गृह मंत्री से लेकर खेल मंत्री तक ने टीम इंडिया को बधाई दिया है।
 
गृह मंत्री अमित शाह की स्ट्राइक
kiren rijiju gautam gambhir rajyavardhan rathore sushma swaraj piyush goyal team india indian cricket team pakistan vs india ind vs pak india vs pakistan cricket world cup 2019 cwc19 icc world cup virat kohli rohit sharma
