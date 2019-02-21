Supreme Court appoints former SC judge Justice (Retired) D K Jain as an ombudsman of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), after it was apprised that all the parties have accepted his name. SC says "Justice (r) will take his charge as soon as possible." pic.twitter.com/3YF91P0z8t— ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2019
लंबे वक्त से आईसीसी की रैंकिंग में नंबर एक के पायदान पर मौजूद इंग्लैंड की टीम को इस साल उसी की धरती पर होने वाले क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप का प्रबल दावेदार माना जाता है...
21 फरवरी 2019