ट्विटर पर फिर ट्रेंड हुआ #DhoniRetires, माही के कुछ फैंस हुए भावुक तो कुछ ने जताई नाराजगी

Nalayko #DhoniRetires trend karake or faltu ke comments karke khush ho rhe ho.

Kamino Bhool gye ye shot ? Bhool gye kya jab Dhoni Dhoni chillate the.



In every sports, player retires. Atleast don't forgot what he did for the nation. Respect his contribution. pic.twitter.com/pFf0AFt7kR