Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   cricket fraternity Shocked, firing in the mosque in new zealand

क्रिकेट जगत में शोक की लहर, की क्राइस्टचर्च मस्जिद हमले की कड़ी निंदा

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 15 Mar 2019 08:30 PM IST
क्राइस्टचर्च मस्जिद में घायल
क्राइस्टचर्च मस्जिद में घायल - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
न्यूजीलैंड में दो मस्जिदों पर हुए आतंकवादी हमले की क्रिकेट जगत ने कड़ी निंदा की है और भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली समेत कई क्रिकेटरों ने ट्वीट कर अपनी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त की हैं। 
न्यूजीलैंड में क्राइस्टचर्च की दो मस्जिदों में शुक्रवार को हुई गोलीबारी में कम से कम 49 लोगों की मौत हो गई और 20 से अधिक लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। एक बंदूकधारी की पहचान आस्ट्रेलियाई चरमपंथी के रूप में हुई है जिसने हमले की स्पष्ट रूप से ऑनलाइन लाइवस्ट्रीमिंग की। 

बांग्लादेशी टीम एक मस्जिद के करीब थी लेकिन बाल बाल बच गई। इस हमले के बाद दौरा रद्द कर दिया गया है। कोहली ने कहा, 'स्तब्ध करने वाला और दर्दनाक। क्राइस्टचर्च में इस कायरतापूर्ण घटना से प्रभावित लोगों के प्रति मेरी सहानुभूति है। बांग्लादेशी टीम के भी सुरक्षित रहने की कामना।'
 
न्यूजीलैंड के क्रिकेटर जिम्मी नीशाम ने कहा कि इस घटना से वह स्तब्ध हैं। उन्होंने कहा, 'लंबे समय तक हम दुनिया में हो रहे घटनाक्रम को दूर से देखते थे और हमें लगता था कि हम अपने छोटे से कोने में अलग हैं और सुरक्षित हैं। आज का दिन भयावह है।'
 
virat kohli christchurch mosque new zealand vs bangladesh  विराट कोहली क्राइस्टचर्च मस्जिद हमला
