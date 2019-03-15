Shocking and tragic. My heart goes out to the ones affected by this cowardly act at Christchurch. Thoughts with the Bangladesh team as well, stay safe. 🙏🏻— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 15, 2019
For so long I’ve watched world events from afar and naively thought we were somehow different in our little corner of the world, somehow safe. Today is a terrible day. Disgusted and saddened doesn’t begin to describe it.— Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) March 15, 2019
There is no place that's safe for humanity because human beings are the biggest threat to this planet. #christchurchshooting
— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) March 15, 2019
Shattered with this terrible news..Another terror attack. Where are we all heading. These cowards have no religion. Thoughts and prayers are with all the victims.🙏🙏#christchurchMosqueAttack
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 15, 2019
Heartbreaking news coming out from New Zealand. What’s happened to humanity?
— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 15, 2019
Horrific news out of Christchurch! Absolutely devastating. Thoughts and prayers go out to all affected at this extremely sad time 🙏🏻
— Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) March 15, 2019
न्यूजीलैंड में शुक्रवार को एक हमलावर ने क्राइस्टचर्च शहर में स्थित अल नूर मस्जिद में अंधाधुंध फायरिंग कर दी।
15 मार्च 2019