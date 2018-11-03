India's 12 for the 1st T2OI against Windies. #TeamIndia— BCCI (@BCCI) November 3, 2018
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.
वेस्टइंडीज के हरफनमौला खिलाड़ी आंद्रे रसेल रविवार को भारत के खिलाफ शुरू हो रही टी20 श्रृंखला से पहले विमान छूटने के कारण टीम के अभ्यास सत्र में शामिल नहीं हो पाए।
3 नवंबर 2018