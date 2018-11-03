शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   bcci announced team India squad for 1st T2OI match against West indies

INDvWI: पहले टी-20 के लिए टीम इंडिया का एलान, खलील-क्रुणाल कर सकते हैं डेब्यू

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 03 Nov 2018 07:50 PM IST
team india
team india
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (बीसीसीआईI) ने शनिवार को वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ टी-20 सीरीज के पहले मुकाबले के लिए 12 सदस्यीय टीम की घोषणा की। कप्तान विराट कोहली की गैरमौजूदगी में रोहित शर्मा टीम के कप्तान होंगें। वहीं युवा गेंदबाज खलील अहमद और ऑलराउंडर क्रुणाल पांड्या को टी-20 में डेब्यू करने का मौका मिल सकता है।
विज्ञापन
दोनों टीमों के बीच तीन मैचों की टी-20 सीरीज का पहला मुकाबला रविवार, 4 जनवरी को कोलकाता के ईडन गार्डंस में खेला जाएगा। इस स्क्वाड में एमएस धोनी की जगह टीम में युवा विकेटकीपर-बल्लेबाज ऋषभ पंत को मौका मिला है। वहीं दूसरे विकेटकीपर के रूप में दिनेश कार्तिक को टीम में शामिल किया गया है।

टीम- रोहित शर्मा (कप्तान), शिखर धवन, लोकेश राहुल, ऋषभ पंत, मनीष पांडे, दिनेश कार्तिक, क्रुणाल पंड्या, कुलदीप यादव, भुवनेश्वर कुमार, जसप्रीत बुमराह, खलील अहमद, युवजेंद्र चहल।
 

 

Recommended

1
Weird Stories

26 ग्राम के बच्चे की तस्वीरें शेयर कर कपल ने सुनाई दर्दभरी दास्तां, बोले-डॉक्टर ने कहा था 'कचरा'

3 नवंबर 2018

मंगल का राशि परिवर्तन
Predictions

7 नवंबर को होगा मंगल का राशि परिवर्तन, इन चार राशियों को मिलेगा दिवाली का बड़ा गिफ्ट

3 नवंबर 2018

signature bridge
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली के सिग्नेचर ब्रिज की खूबसूरती देखिए, जितना खूबसूरत उतना डराने वाला भी है ये

3 नवंबर 2018

शुभ धनतेरस 2018
Festivals

दिवाली 2018: धनतेरस पर जो कोई भी खरीदता है ये 7 चीजें, उसको जरूर मिलती है की लक्ष्मी जी कृपा

3 नवंबर 2018

Cricket News

INDvWI: टी-20 में विंडीज के आगे फिसड्डी रही है टीम इंडिया, बेहद खराब है रिकॉर्ड

3 नवंबर 2018
Cricket News

INDvWI: टी-20 में विंडीज के आगे फिसड्डी रही है टीम इंडिया, बेहद खराब है रिकॉर्ड

3 नवंबर 2018

Tennis

मां बनने के बाद पहली बार बच्चे के साथ नजर आई सानिया मिर्जा, दिल जीत लेंगी तस्वीरें

3 नवंबर 2018
Tennis

मां बनने के बाद पहली बार बच्चे के साथ नजर आई सानिया मिर्जा, दिल जीत लेंगी तस्वीरें

3 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india vs west indies krunal pandya भारत बनाम वेस्टइंडीज
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

School Bag
Amazing Animals

बच्ची के स्कूल बैग में छिपा था कुछ ऐसा, खोलते ही निकल आई क्लास टीचर की चीख

3 नवंबर 2018

tej pratap wedding
Delhi NCR

'राधा' की तलाश में पत्नी को 5 महीने में ही तलाक दे रहे लालू के बेटे तेज प्रताप, देखें शादी की एलबम

3 नवंबर 2018

Achyutananda Murder Case Four teams search for accused
Prayagraj

सुमित शुक्ला हत्याकांड: दो दिन बाद भी पुलिस के हाथ खाली, सोशल मीडिया पर दिन भर रही ये चर्चा

3 नवंबर 2018

चीनी
Business

विदेश में चीनी बेचने की संभावना देख रही सरकार, अधिकारी दौरे पर

3 नवंबर 2018

शिक्षक भर्ती
Lucknow

68500 सहायक शिक्षक भर्ती: हाईकोर्ट के फैसले से नवनियुक्त शिक्षक रहेंगे प्रभाव मुक्त

3 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Tej pratap yadav and Aishwarya Rai
Bihar

लालू के बेटे तेज प्रताप ने पत्नी ऐश्वर्या से मांगा तलाक, पांच महीने पहले ही हुई थी शादी

2 नवंबर 2018

terrorist attack on a bus full of christian people, 7 died, IS took the responsibility
Rest of World

मिस्त्र में ईसाईयों से भरी बस पर हमला, सात की मौत, आईएस ने ली जिम्मेदारी

3 नवंबर 2018

US agrees to grant india crude oil waiver from Iran sanctions
India News

ईरान से कच्चे तेल की खरीद पर अमेरिकी प्रतिबंध से भारत समेत आठ देशों को मिलेगी छूट

3 नवंबर 2018

धनतेरस
Business

धनतेरस-दिवाली पर बाजार में उत्साह, हर जगह चल रही ऑफर की बरसात 

3 नवंबर 2018

police
Government Jobs

पुलिस में नौकरी पाने का इससे बढ़िया मौका नहीं मिलेगा, 3,000 से अधिक पदों पर है वैकेंसी

2 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

west indies
Cricket News

विंडीज को लगा तगड़ा झटका, स्टार खिलाड़ी का विमान छूटा, पहले टी20 में खेलने पर संशय

वेस्टइंडीज के हरफनमौला खिलाड़ी आंद्रे रसेल रविवार को भारत के खिलाफ शुरू हो रही टी20 श्रृंखला से पहले विमान छूटने के कारण टीम के अभ्यास सत्र में शामिल नहीं हो पाए। 

3 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
ind vs wi 2018 first t20 Team india will contest against west indies without MS Dhoni
Cricket News

कल खेला जाएगा पहला टी-20, कोहली-धोनी के बिना विंडीज के खिलाफ उतरेगा भारत

3 नवंबर 2018

बीसीसीआई
Cricket News

अंडर-19 चैलेंजर ट्राफी के लिए बीसीसीआई ने की टीमों की घोषणा, यहां देखें पूरा स्क्वाड

3 नवंबर 2018

kaif and rayudu
Cricket News

मोहम्मद कैफ ने यो-यो टेस्ट के खिलाफ उठाई आवाज, बोले- 'अंबाति रायुडू के साथ हो चुकी नाइंसाफी'

3 नवंबर 2018

ranji trophy
Cricket News

गंदे पड़े टॉयलेट ने खोली पोल, रणजी ट्रॉफी में सुविधा के नाम पर खिलाड़ियों के साथ भद्दा मजाक

3 नवंबर 2018

Cricketer VVS Laxman plays by the book, '281 and Beyond'
Cricket News

वीवीएस लक्ष्मण ने लिखी आत्मकथा, ‘281 एंड बियोंड’ की इस तारीख को होगी लॉन्चिंग

3 नवंबर 2018

बीसीसीआई
Cricket News

U-19 चैलेंजर ट्रॉफी के लिए टीमों का ऐलान, इन्हें मिली इंडिया ब्लू-रेड-ग्रीन-यलो की कमान

3 नवंबर 2018

Jammu and Kashmir bowler Mohammed Mudhasir scripts historical hat trick against Rajasthan
Cricket News

जम्मू-कश्मीर के मोहम्मद मुदस्सिर का कमाल, 4 गेंदों में 4 विकेट झटकते हुए ली ऐतिहासिक हैट्रिक

3 नवंबर 2018

ICC Test rankings: Indian cricket team and Virat Kohli maintain top position
Cricket News

फिर बजा कप्तान कोहली का डंका, टीम इंडिया और विराट दोनों ICC टेस्ट रैंकिंग में टॉप

1 नवंबर 2018

Ahmed Shehzad
Cricket News

शहजाद की मुश्किलें बढ़ी, छह हफ्ते के लिए बढ़ा डोपिंग बैन 

3 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर क्या उमेश यादव को टीम में जगह मिलनी चाहिए?

उमेश यादव ने वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ दूसरे टेस्ट में शानदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए 10 विकेट चटकाए।

15 अक्टूबर 2018

IPL 2018: Opening ceremony on 6th April 2018 in Mumbai special story 1:10

खुल गए IPL 2018 के कार्यक्रम से जुड़े सारे राज, देखें वीडियो

23 जनवरी 2018

ms dhoni reveals why he does not practice wicket keeping during ipl special story 1:47

एमएस धोनी ने खुद खोला राज, बताया क्यों नहीं करते विकेटकीपिंग की प्रैक्टिस

22 जनवरी 2018

IPL 2018: Caped players reveal base price including Yuvraj, Gambhir special story 1:28

IPL 2018: कैप्ड खिलाड़ियों ने बताई अपना बेस प्राइस, युवराज और गंभीर ने भी खोला राज

12 जनवरी 2018

most funny moments in cricket history you have never seen Special story 1:53

क्रिकेट इतिहास के 'मोस्ट फनी मोमेंट्स', देखें वीडियो

25 दिसंबर 2017

Related

Azhar Ali
Cricket News

अजहर अली ने वन-डे क्रिकेट से लिया संन्यास, वजह है बेहद खास

2 नवंबर 2018

pakvnz
Cricket News

पाकिस्तान ने जीता पहला टी-20, करीबी मुकाबले में न्यूजीलैंड को रोमांचक तरीके से हराया

1 नवंबर 2018

इमरान खा
Cricket News

भारत-पाक क्रिकेट पर इमरान खान से इंजीनियर की बातचीत, 10 साल से दोनों देश नहीं खेले द्विपक्षीय सीरीज

2 नवंबर 2018

अनुराग ठाकुर
Cricket News

धर्मशाला स्टेडियम मामला: भाजपा सांसद अनुराग ठाकुर को बड़ी राहत, एफआईआर रद्द

2 नवंबर 2018

सौरव गांगुली
Cricket News

सौरव गांगुली ने लिखा बीसीसीआई को खत, बोले- खतरे में है भारतीय क्रिकेट की छवि

31 अक्टूबर 2018

Saba Karim
Cricket News

अंपायरों का पड़ा अकाल तो बीसीसीआई को बदलनी पड़ी टूर्नामेंटों की तिथियां 

1 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.