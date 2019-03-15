शहर चुनें

मौत के मुंह से निकली बांग्लादेशी क्रिकेट टीम, बाल-बाल बचे तमीम इकबाल ने सुनाई आपबीती

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 15 Mar 2019 09:13 AM IST
Bangladesh cricket team flee scene of Christchurch shooting, Tamim Iqbal tweets please pray for us
न्यूजीलैंड दौरे पर तीन टेस्ट मैच की सीरीज खेलने गई बांग्लादेशी क्रिकेट टीम एक जानलेवा हमले में बाल-बाल बची। क्राइस्टचर्च में जुम्मा (शुक्रवार) की नमाज अता करने ये खिलाड़ी अल नूर मस्जिद पहुंचे ही थे कि तभी वहां एक बंदूरधारी ने गोलियां चलानी शुरू कर दी। हालांकि इस घटना में किसी खिलाड़ी को चोट नहीं आई है और सभी सुरक्षित हैं। 
इस घटना के बाद पूरी बांग्लादेशी टीम बेहद सहमी हुई है और जल्द से जल्द न्यूजीलैंड छोड़कर स्वदेश लौटना चाहती है। यहां यह बताना जरूरी हो जाता है कि कल से ही बांग्लादेशी टीम को क्राइस्टचर्च में टेस्ट मैच खेलना था।

घटना के दौरान दिग्गज बांग्लादेशी क्रिकेटर तमीम इकबाल भी मौके पर मौजूद थे। होटल पहुंचने के बाद उन्होंने आपबीती सुनाते हुए ट्वीट किया, 'हमलावर से पूरी टीम सुरक्षित है। डर सा गया हूं। हमारे लिए प्रार्थना कीजिए।
   


