Notifications

मेरा शहर

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   Ashes 2023: Australia PM Anthony Albanese shows Bairstow stumping, Rishi Sunak replies Sandpaper Scandal Photo

Ashes: ब्रिटिश और ऑस्ट्रेलियाई PM में तकरार, अल्बनीज ने बेयरस्टो का फोटो दिखाया, सुनक ने सैंडपेपर की याद दिलाई

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लंदन Published by: स्वप्निल शशांक Updated Wed, 12 Jul 2023 10:13 AM IST
सार

नाटो समिट में जब ऋषि सुनक और एंथनी अल्बनीज एक-दूसरे के सामने आए तो भी एशेज को लेकर तकरार जारी रहा। दोनों ने मीडिया के सामने कुछ तस्वीरें पेश कीं और जुबानी हमले भी बोले।

Ashes 2023: Australia PM Anthony Albanese shows Bairstow stumping, Rishi Sunak replies Sandpaper Scandal Photo
ऋषि सुनक और एंथनी अल्बनीज - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

विस्तार
Follow Us

इंग्लैंड में खेले जा रहे एशेज सीरीज की जंग रोमांचक हो चली है। शुरुआती दो टेस्ट में ऑस्ट्रेलिया की जीत के बाद तीसरे टेस्ट में इंग्लिश टीम ने जबरदस्त वापसी की। सीरीज में कंगारू फिलहाल 2-1 से आगे हैं। वहीं, चौथा टेस्ट 19 जुलाई से मैनचेस्टर के ओल्ड ट्रैफर्ड मैदान में खेला जाएगा। इस सीरीज में कई विवाद भी देखने को मिले। इनमें दूसरे टेस्ट में इंग्लैंड के विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज जॉनी बेयरस्टो का विवादित स्टंपिंग भी शामिल है।


इस घटना को लेकर दुनिया दो हिस्सों में बंट गई थी। कुछ लोग इसे सही बताकर बेयरस्टो पर मैच अवेयरनेस की कमी बता रहे थे, तो कुछ लोगों ने ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम पर खेल भावना के साथ नहीं खेलने का आरोप लगाया था। ब्रिटेन और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के प्रधानमंत्री भी इस विवाद में कूद गए थे। ब्रिटेन के पीएम ऋषि सुनक और ऑस्ट्रेलियाई पीएम एंथनी अल्बनीज ने एक-दूसरे के खिलाफ तीखी टिप्पणी की थी। अब नाटो समिट में जब दोनों एक-दूसरे के सामने आए तो भी एशेज को लेकर तकरार जारी रहा। दोनों ने मीडिया के सामने कुछ तस्वीरें पेश कीं और जुबानी हमले भी बोले।

फोटो सेशन में एशेज की तस्वीरें दिखाई गईं

Ashes 2023: Australia PM Anthony Albanese shows Bairstow stumping, Rishi Sunak replies Sandpaper Scandal Photo
सुनक और अल्बनीज - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
जब दोनों फोटो सेशन के लिए एकसाथ पहुंचे तो उनके पास कुछ पोस्टर्स थे। चूंकि इंग्लैंड इस समय ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ एशेज सीरीज में पिछड़ रहा है, अल्बनीज ने फोटो खिंचवाते समय '2-1' स्कोरलाइन दिखाया। इसके जवाब में सुनक ने रविवार को हेडिंग्ले में इंग्लैंड की जीत की तस्वीर दिखाई, जिसमें इंग्लिश बल्लेबाज मार्क वुड और क्रिस वोक्स जश्न मनाते हुए दिख रहे हैं। इस तस्वीर के जरिये सुनक ने बताया कि सीरीज अभी बाकी है और वह वापसी कर सकते हैं।

बेयरस्टो और सैंडपेपर गेट स्कैंड का हुआ जिक्र

Ashes 2023: Australia PM Anthony Albanese shows Bairstow stumping, Rishi Sunak replies Sandpaper Scandal Photo
अल्बनीज ने क्रीज मार्क दिखाने की कोशिश की जिस पर सुनक ने करारा जवाब दिया - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
हालांकि, इसके बाद ऑस्ट्रेलियाई प्रधानमंत्री ने सुनक को नीचा दिखाते हुए दूसरे टेस्ट में जॉनी बेयरस्टो के विवादित स्टंपिंग की तस्वीर दिखाई, जिसमें बेयरस्टो क्रीज छोड़कर आगे निकल जाते हैं। इस पर सुनक ने कहा कि इस तस्वीर ने उन्हें प्रोवोक कर दिया है। इसके बाद अल्बनीज ने वहां पैर से क्रीज बनाने की एक्टिंग की।

इस पर सुनक ने जवाब देते हुए ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 'सैंडपेपरगेट' स्कैंडल की याद दिलाई। ब्रिटेन के प्रधानमंत्री ने पलटवार करते हुए कहा, 'मुझे खेद है कि मैं अपना सैंडपेपर अपने साथ नहीं लाया।' दरअसल, 2018 में दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ केपटाउन टेस्ट के दौरान ही ऑस्ट्रेलियाई क्रिकेटर्स डेविड वॉर्नर, स्टीव स्मिथ और कैमरन बैनक्रॉफ्ट पर सैंडपेपर से गेंद से छेड़छाड़ करने का आरोप लगा था। इस मामले में तीनों को सजा भी झेलनी पड़ी थी।

अल्बनीज और सुनक ने ट्वीट किया

Ashes 2023: Australia PM Anthony Albanese shows Bairstow stumping, Rishi Sunak replies Sandpaper Scandal Photo
ऋषि सुनक दूसरा टेस्ट देखने पहुंचे थे - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ऑस्ट्रेलियाई प्रधानमंत्री ने इसका वीडियो शेयर करते हुए लिखा- हमने एशेज पर भी बात की। वहीं, सुनक ने इसकी तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए लिखा- मैंने उन्हें एक मिनिस्ट्रियल फोल्डर देने का वादा किया था। हालांकि, एशेज की बात आई और हमने उन्हें पिछले हफ्ते (इंग्लैंड की जीत) की याद दिलाई। अभी दो और टेस्ट बाकी हैं।

Mr Sunak brandished a picture of England batsmen Mark Woods and Chris Woakes celebrating after Ben Stokes 's side won the most recent Test match at Headingley on Sunday

क्या है बेयरस्टो विवाद?

Ashes 2023: Australia PM Anthony Albanese shows Bairstow stumping, Rishi Sunak replies Sandpaper Scandal Photo
जॉनी बेयरस्टो - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
दरअसल, इंग्लैंड और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच एशेज के दूसरे टेस्ट के दौरान जॉनी बेयरस्टो का आउट होना विवादास्पद रहा था। इसको लेकर दुनियाभर में क्रिकेट फैंस और कई पूर्व क्रिकेटर्स दो गुट में बंट गए थे। इंग्लैंड की दूसरी पारी के दौरान एक वक्त बेयरस्टो 10 रन बनाकर और स्टोक्स क्रीज पर थे। तभी कैमरन ग्रीन की बाउंसर पर बेयरस्टो ने डक किया और गेंद विकेटकीपर एलेक्स कैरी के पास चली गई।

फिर बेयरस्टो स्टोक्स से बात करने के लिए क्रीज के बाहर निकल आए। इस पर कैरी ने थ्रो कर गेंद स्टंप्स पर मार दी। बॉल डेड नहीं होने की वजह से बेयरस्टो को थर्ड अंपायर ने आउट करार दिया। इसके बाद जब ऑस्ट्रेलियाई क्रिकेटर्स ड्रेसिंग रूम में लौट रहे थे, तो MCC के मेंबर्स ने उनके साथ बदतमीजी की थी। इस मामले पर ट्विटर पर प्रतिक्रियाओं की बाढ़ आ गई थी।

मैच के बाद सामने आई थी सुनक की प्रतिक्रिया

Ashes 2023: Australia PM Anthony Albanese shows Bairstow stumping, Rishi Sunak replies Sandpaper Scandal Photo
सुनक और अल्बनीज - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
मैच के बाद ब्रिटेन के प्रधानमंत्री ऋषि सुनक का बयान सामने आया था। सुनक के प्रवक्ता ने मीडिया से कहा था कि ब्रिटेन के पीएम को बेयरस्टो का विवादास्पद तरीके से आउट होना खेल भावना के अनुरूप नहीं लगा। प्रवक्ता ने कहा- सुनक इंग्लैंड क्रिकेट टीम के कप्तान बेन स्टोक्स से सहमत हैं, जिन्होंने कहा था कि वह ऑस्ट्रेलिया की तरह इस तरीके से कोई मैच नहीं जीतना चाहेंगे।

हालांकि, सुनक का कहना था कि उनका 1932-33 में इंग्लैंड-ऑस्ट्रेलिया सीरीज के बाद राजनयिक तनाव को बढ़ाने के 'बॉडीलाइन टैक्टिक्स' को अपनाने का कोई विचार नहीं है। सुनक का कहना था कि उनका ऑस्ट्रेलियाई प्रधानमंत्री अल्बनीज के सामने आधिकारिक विरोध दर्ज कराने का कोई इरादा नहीं है। दोनों नेताओं के बीच खेल को लेकर अच्छी प्रतिद्वंद्विता है।

अल्बनीज ने दिया था जवाब

Ashes 2023: Australia PM Anthony Albanese shows Bairstow stumping, Rishi Sunak replies Sandpaper Scandal Photo
अल्बनीज और सुनक ने बेयरस्टो विवाद पर राय व्यक्त की है - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
इसके बाद अब अल्बनीज का बयान सामने आया था। दरअसल, एशेज के दूसरे टेस्ट के दौरान बेयरस्टो वाले मामले के बाद फैंस ने स्टेडियम में 'वही पुराने ऑस्ट्रेलियन्स, हमेशा धोखा देते रहते हैं' (सेम के नारे लगाए थे। इसी का जवाब देते हुए अल्बनीज ने कहा- वही पुराने ऑस्ट्रेलियन्स, हमेशा जीतते रहते हैं। जीत के बाद मैं उनका भव्य स्वागत करने जा रहा हूं। अल्बनीज ने कहा कि उन्हें ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पुरुष और महिला क्रिकेट टीमों पर गर्व है।

विक्टोरिया पुलिस ने भी बेयरस्टो का मजाक उड़ाया

Ashes 2023: Australia PM Anthony Albanese shows Bairstow stumping, Rishi Sunak replies Sandpaper Scandal Photo
विक्टोरिया पुलिस ने बेयरस्टो का उड़ाया मजाक - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
इसके अलावा ऑस्ट्रेलिया की विक्टोरिया पुलिस ने इस घटना पर जॉनी बेयरस्टो का मजाक उड़ाया था। उन्होंने बेयरस्टो के विकेट को बेस बनाते हुए लोगों को ट्रैफिक नियम को लेकर चेतावनी दी थी। विक्टोरिया पुलिस ने ट्वीट में लिखा, " हम जॉनी बेयरस्टो का धन्यवाद देना चाहेंगे कि उन्होंने लोगों को ट्रैफिक सिग्नल से जुड़ी जानकारी दी। बेयरस्टो ने बताया है कि ट्रैफिक सिग्नल पर हरी बत्ती होने से पहले क्रीज छोड़ने का नतीजा क्या हो सकता है।" इसके बाद विक्टोरिया पुलिस ने ट्रैफिक के नियमों की लिंक डालकर लोगों को जॉनी बेयरस्टो को टैग करने को कहा।

2018 में हुआ था सैंडपेपर-गेट स्कैंडल
2018 में बॉल टेम्परिंग विवाद के बाद क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने वॉर्नर पर कप्तानी का आजीवन प्रतिबंध लगा दिया था। 2018 में दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ टेस्ट मैच के दौरान कैमरन बैनक्रॉफ्ट को गेंद पर सैंडपेपर लगाते हुए पकड़े जाने के बाद वॉर्नर और स्मिथ दोनों पर एक साल का प्रतिबंध लगाया गया था।

एशेज में अब तक क्या हुआ?

3rd Test: Harry Brook, Chris Woakes drag England back into Ashes series | Cricket News - Times of India

एशेज में ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम फिलहाल 2-1 से आगे है। बर्मिंघम के एजबेस्टन में खेले गए पहले टेस्ट में ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने दो विकेट से रोमांचिक जीत हासिल की थी। इसके बाद लंदन के ऐतिहासिक लॉर्ड्स में खेले गए दूसरे टेस्ट में ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम ने इंग्लैंड को फिर से 43 रन से शिकस्त दी। ऐसा लग रहा था कि टेस्ट चैंपियन ऑस्ट्रेलिया तीसरा टेस्ट जीतकर सीरीज पर कब्जा जमा लेगी, तभी इंग्लैंड ने वापसी की और तीसरा टेस्ट अपने नाम किया। लीड्स के हेडिंग्ले स्टेडियम में खेले गए तीसरे टेस्ट में इंग्लैंड ने तीन विकेट से जीत हासिल की और जबरदस्त वापसी की। अब 19 जुलाई से मैनचेस्टर में चौथा और 27 जुलाई से लंदन के केनिंग्टन ओवल में पांचवां टेस्ट खेला जाएगा। इंग्लैंड को सीरीज जीतने के लिए दोनों टेस्ट जीतने हैं। उनके लिए अगले दोनों मुकाबले करो या मरो वाले हैं।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
सबसे विश्वसनीय Hindi News वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें क्रिकेट समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। क्रिकेट जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे क्रिकेट मैच लाइव स्कोरकार्ड, टीम और प्लेयर्स की आईसीसी रैंकिंग आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed