एतिहासिक पल: अफगानी खिलाड़ी ने रचा इतिहास, टेस्ट में जड़ दिया पहला दोहरा शतक

First Afghanistan player to score a Test double ton! Take a bow, @Hashmat_50 🔥 #AFGvZIM pic.twitter.com/rJeKIYmmXS

Captain Fantastic!



Asghar Afghan becomes the first Afghan batsman to cross the 150 mark in Test Cricket!



A great achievement for the skipper!#AFGvZIM#AbuDhabiSunshineSeries pic.twitter.com/YH4EB1VWlt