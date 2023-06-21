Notifications

Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   Ab De Villiers to Virender Sehwag what veterans said on First Ashes Test in Birmingham

The Ashes: डिविलियर्स ने इंग्लैंड की तुलना CSK से की, सहवाग बोले- टेस्ट बेस्ट है; पहले मैच पर दिग्गजों की राय

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: शक्तिराज सिंह Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2023 05:57 PM IST
सार

एशेज सीरीज के पहले मैच में ऑस्ट्रेलिया की जीत के बाद दिग्गजों ने सोशल मीडिया पर कंगारू टीम को बधाई दी। वहीं, कई लोगों ने इंग्लैंड की भी जमकर तारीफ की और बैजबॉल से प्रभावित दिखे। 
 

Ab De Villiers to Virender Sehwag what veterans said on First Ashes Test in Birmingham
ऑस्ट्रेलिया बनाम इंग्लैंड - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विस्तार

एशेज सीरीज के पहले मैच में इंग्लैंड को दो विकेट से हार का सामना करना पड़ा है। बर्मिंघम में रोमांचक मैच अपने नाम करने के साथ ही विश्व चैंपियन ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने पांच मैच की सीरीज में 1-0 की बढ़त बना ली है। सीरीज के पहले मैच में रोमांच तरम पर था और पांच दिन में इस मुकाबले ने कई बार करवट बदली। अंत में पैट कमिंस की जुझारू पारी ने उनकी टीम को अहम जीत दिला दी। इस मैच के बाद क्रिकेट जगत के दिग्गजों ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी राय रखी और दोनों टीमों की जमकर तारीफ की, क्योंकि बर्मिंघम के मैदान पर पांच दिन तक बहुत ही अच्छा मैच देखने को मिला। कई पूर्व क्रिकेटरों ने माना कि यह उनके जीवन के सबसे यादगार मुकाबलों में से एक था। इस मैच में सिर्फ दोनों टीमों के बीच कांटे की टक्कर नहीं थी, बल्कि बल्ले और गेंद के बीच मुकाबला भी बराबरी का था। 


पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने इस मैच को मौजूदा समय का सबसे शानदार मैच बताते हुए लिखा “क्या टेस्ट मैच है। हाल के दिनों में मैंने जो सबसे अच्छा देखा है, उनमें से एक। टेस्ट क्रिकेट सर्वश्रेष्ठ क्रिकेट है। विशेष रूप से मौसम को ध्यान में रखते हुए इंग्लैंड ने पहले दिन का खेल खत्म होने से ठीक पहले पारी घोषित करने का एक साहसी निर्णय लिया। लेकिन ख्वाजा दोनों पारियों में शानदार थे और पैट कमिंस टेस्ट क्रिकेट में नए मिस्टर कूल हैं। दबाव में क्या पारी थी और लियोन के साथ साझेदारी लंबे समय तक याद रखने वाली थी।”




टेस्ट रैंकिंग में शीर्ष पर काबिज गेंदबाज रविचंद्रन अश्विन ने इस सीरीज की तुलना 2005 की एशेज सीरीज से की, जिसे क्रिकेट इतिहास की सबसे बेहतरीन टेस्ट सीरीज में से एक माना जाता है। इंग्लैंड ने उस समय सीरीज में सितारों से सजी ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम को 2-1 से हराया था।


दक्षिण अफ्रीका के पूर्व क्रिकेटर एबी डिविलियर्स ने कई ट्वीट कर इस मैच के बारे में लिखा। उन्होंने दोनों टीमों को इस शानदार मैच के लिए बधाई दी। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने इंग्लैंड के पहले दिन पारी घोषित करने के फैसला का भी बचाव किया। उन्होंने इंग्लैंड की टीम की तुलना इस साल आईपीएल चैंपियन बनने वाली धोनी की टीम से की। डिविलियर्स ने लिखा कि दोनों टीमों में खिलाड़ी निस्वार्थ भाव से टीम के लिए खेलते हैं, कोई भी अपने निजी रिकॉर्ड की चिंता नहीं करता।



Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

