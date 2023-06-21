{"_id":"6492ec95b591a86f890f2cf4","slug":"ab-de-villiers-to-virender-sehwag-what-veterans-said-on-first-ashes-test-in-birmingham-2023-06-21","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"The Ashes: डिविलियर्स ने इंग्लैंड की तुलना CSK से की, सहवाग बोले- टेस्ट बेस्ट है; पहले मैच पर दिग्गजों की राय","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"क्रिकेट न्यूज़","slug":"cricket-news"}}

What a Test Match. One of the best I have seen in recent times. Testcricket is Best Cricket.

Was a gutsy decision by England to declare just before close on Day 1, especially considering the weather. But Khawaja was outstanding in both innings and @patcummins30 is the new Mr.… pic.twitter.com/9QqC2hjyzr — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 20, 2023

2005 Ashes feel to this test series so far. #Ashes2023 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) June 20, 2023

The run rate was never an issue. Neither the Aussie intent. They were just prepared to do it the hard way on a slow, and tough to score, kind of wicket.



It all comes down to this. Final moments. Anyone’s game — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) June 20, 2023

I never looked at the Birmingham weather leading up to this Test match. The way England played now makes sense. Call it what you want, some say Bazz Ball, I just think it’s smart Cricket. The best teams are prepared to adapt and play situations in a way that’ll ultimately put… — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) June 20, 2023

एशेज सीरीज के पहले मैच में इंग्लैंड को दो विकेट से हार का सामना करना पड़ा है। बर्मिंघम में रोमांचक मैच अपने नाम करने के साथ ही विश्व चैंपियन ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने पांच मैच की सीरीज में 1-0 की बढ़त बना ली है। सीरीज के पहले मैच में रोमांच तरम पर था और पांच दिन में इस मुकाबले ने कई बार करवट बदली। अंत में पैट कमिंस की जुझारू पारी ने उनकी टीम को अहम जीत दिला दी। इस मैच के बाद क्रिकेट जगत के दिग्गजों ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी राय रखी और दोनों टीमों की जमकर तारीफ की, क्योंकि बर्मिंघम के मैदान पर पांच दिन तक बहुत ही अच्छा मैच देखने को मिला। कई पूर्व क्रिकेटरों ने माना कि यह उनके जीवन के सबसे यादगार मुकाबलों में से एक था। इस मैच में सिर्फ दोनों टीमों के बीच कांटे की टक्कर नहीं थी, बल्कि बल्ले और गेंद के बीच मुकाबला भी बराबरी का था।पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने इस मैच को मौजूदा समय का सबसे शानदार मैच बताते हुए लिखा “क्या टेस्ट मैच है। हाल के दिनों में मैंने जो सबसे अच्छा देखा है, उनमें से एक। टेस्ट क्रिकेट सर्वश्रेष्ठ क्रिकेट है। विशेष रूप से मौसम को ध्यान में रखते हुए इंग्लैंड ने पहले दिन का खेल खत्म होने से ठीक पहले पारी घोषित करने का एक साहसी निर्णय लिया। लेकिन ख्वाजा दोनों पारियों में शानदार थे और पैट कमिंस टेस्ट क्रिकेट में नए मिस्टर कूल हैं। दबाव में क्या पारी थी और लियोन के साथ साझेदारी लंबे समय तक याद रखने वाली थी।”टेस्ट रैंकिंग में शीर्ष पर काबिज गेंदबाज रविचंद्रन अश्विन ने इस सीरीज की तुलना 2005 की एशेज सीरीज से की, जिसे क्रिकेट इतिहास की सबसे बेहतरीन टेस्ट सीरीज में से एक माना जाता है। इंग्लैंड ने उस समय सीरीज में सितारों से सजी ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम को 2-1 से हराया था।दक्षिण अफ्रीका के पूर्व क्रिकेटर एबी डिविलियर्स ने कई ट्वीट कर इस मैच के बारे में लिखा। उन्होंने दोनों टीमों को इस शानदार मैच के लिए बधाई दी। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने इंग्लैंड के पहले दिन पारी घोषित करने के फैसला का भी बचाव किया। उन्होंने इंग्लैंड की टीम की तुलना इस साल आईपीएल चैंपियन बनने वाली धोनी की टीम से की। डिविलियर्स ने लिखा कि दोनों टीमों में खिलाड़ी निस्वार्थ भाव से टीम के लिए खेलते हैं, कोई भी अपने निजी रिकॉर्ड की चिंता नहीं करता।