The Ashes: डिविलियर्स ने इंग्लैंड की तुलना CSK से की, सहवाग बोले- टेस्ट बेस्ट है; पहले मैच पर दिग्गजों की राय

What a Test Match. One of the best I have seen in recent times. Testcricket is Best Cricket.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 20, 2023
Was a gutsy decision by England to declare just before close on Day 1, especially considering the weather. But Khawaja was outstanding in both innings and @patcummins30 is the new Mr.… pic.twitter.com/9QqC2hjyzr
2005 Ashes feel to this test series so far. #Ashes2023— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) June 20, 2023
The run rate was never an issue. Neither the Aussie intent. They were just prepared to do it the hard way on a slow, and tough to score, kind of wicket.— AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) June 20, 2023
It all comes down to this. Final moments. Anyone’s game
I never looked at the Birmingham weather leading up to this Test match. The way England played now makes sense. Call it what you want, some say Bazz Ball, I just think it’s smart Cricket. The best teams are prepared to adapt and play situations in a way that’ll ultimately put…— AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) June 20, 2023
