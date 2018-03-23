शहर चुनें

चारा घोटाले के चौथे मामले में लालू यादव की सजा पर बहस पूरी, कल ऐलान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Fri, 23 Mar 2018 01:33 PM IST
राष्ट्रीय जनता दल (आरजेडी) प्रमुख लालू प्रसाद यादव, चारा घोटाले के चौथे मामले में दोषी ठहराए गए। शुक्रवार को उनकी सजा पर बहस भी पूरी हो चुकी है। पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री लालू प्रसाद यादव की सजा का ऐलान शनिवार को होगा। सीबीआई की स्पेशल कोर्ट ने दुमका कोषागार मामले में आईपीसी की कई धाराओं के तहत लालू प्रसाद यादव को दोषी करार दिया था। 
 

लालू प्रसाद के वकील ने कोर्ट से कम से कम सजा देने का अनुरोध किया है। वकील ने कोर्ट में कहा कि लालू प्रसाद यादव की उम्र 70 वर्ष के ऊपर हो चुकी है। उन्हें कई बीमारियां भी हैं। हाल ही में उनका ऑपरेशन भी हुआ था। वकील ने बताया कि वर्तमान में भी लालू रिम्स में भर्ती हैं और उनका इलाज चल रहा है। सजा कम करने की अपील करते हुए लालू प्रसाद यादव के वकील ने उनकी कई परेशानियों से कोर्ट को अवगत कराया।    

लालू प्रसाद के अलावा अन्य दोषियों में पंकज मोहन भुई, पितांबर झा, एम एस बेदी, नंदकिशोर प्रसाद, नरेश प्रसाद और ओपी दिवाकर की सजा पर भी चर्चा हुई। इनके वकील ने भी कोर्ट से कम से कम सजा देने का अनुरोध किया है।  

