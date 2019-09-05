शहर चुनें

जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, किराए के मकान में चल रहा था लिंग परीक्षण का रैकेट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Thu, 05 Sep 2019 12:30 PM IST
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी - फोटो : ani
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू और कश्मीर के सांबा पुलिस ने घग्गल इलाके में एक सनसनीखेज खुलासा किया है। यहां एक किराए के मकान में अवैध लिंग निर्धारण परीक्षण कराने का रैकेट चल रहा था। पुलिस ने मिली सूचना के आधार पर उक्त स्थान पर छापामारा। इस दौरान इस रैकेट के पास से मशीनें मिलीं जिनसे लिंग परीक्षण किया जाता है। पुलिस ने इस मामले में संलिप्त आठ लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर संबंधित धाराओं में मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया है। पुलिस का कहना है कि मामले की गंभीरता से जांच की जा रही है।
एसएसपी शक्ति पाठक ने कहा कि पकड़े गए आरोपियों के खिलाफ संबंधित धाराओं के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया है। साथ ही आगे की जांच की जा रही है।
