छत्तीसगढ़ के दंतेवाड़ा में नक्सलियों ने सुरक्षाबलों की गाड़ी को बम से उड़ाया, 6 जवान शहीद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दंतेवाड़ा Updated Sun, 20 May 2018 01:48 PM IST
Chhattisgarh: 5 jawans killed and 2 jawans injured in an IED blast in Dantewada
छत्तीसगढ़ के दंतेवाड़ा में बड़ा नक्सली हमला हुआ है। यहां नक्सलियों ने घात लगाकर पुलिस की गाड़ी को निशाना बनाकर आईईडी ब्लास्ट किया है। इस विस्फोट में छह जवान शहीद और दो जवान गंभीर रूप से घायल हुए हैं। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक, शहीद हुए पांच जवानों में सशस्त्र बल के 3 और डिस्ट्रिक्ट फोर्स के 2 जवान शामिल हैं। यह घटना दंतेवाड़ा स्थित चोलनार गांव में हुई है। 
 




मुख्यमंत्री रमन सिंह ने दंतेवाड़ा नक्सली हमले में शहीद हुए जवानों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त की है। साथ ही घायल जवानों के जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना की।





उल्लेखनीय है कि इससे पहले, 13 मार्च को भी माओवादियों ने छत्तीसगढ़ के सुकमा में सर्च ऑपरेशन में जुटे सीआरपीएफ के जवानों पर आईईडी हमला किया था जिसमें 9 जवान शहीद हुए थे। 
 
