छत्तीसगढ़ के दंतेवाड़ा में बड़ा नक्सली हमला हुआ है। यहां नक्सलियों ने घात लगाकर पुलिस की गाड़ी को निशाना बनाकर आईईडी ब्लास्ट किया है। इस विस्फोट में छह जवान शहीद और दो जवान गंभीर रूप से घायल हुए हैं। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक, शहीद हुए पांच जवानों में सशस्त्र बल के 3 और डिस्ट्रिक्ट फोर्स के 2 जवान शामिल हैं। यह घटना दंतेवाड़ा स्थित चोलनार गांव में हुई है।

Chhattisgarh: 3 jawans of Chhattisgarh Armed Force & 2 jawans of District Force killed and 2 jawans injured in an IED blast on a police vehicle in Dantewada's Cholnar Village. Troops of CRPF rushed to the spot, More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/J6a0JMpknn