Chhattisgarh: 3 jawans of Chhattisgarh Armed Force & 2 jawans of District Force killed and 2 jawans injured in an IED blast on a police vehicle in Dantewada's Cholnar Village. Troops of CRPF rushed to the spot, More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/J6a0JMpknn— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2018
#UPDATE Chhattisgarh: Death toll in the IED blast on a police vehicle in Dantewada's Cholnar Village rises, total 6 jawans killed in the blast.— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2018
दंतेवाड़ा जिले के बचेली- चोलनार मार्ग पर नक्सली हमले में शहीद 5 जवानों के प्रति मुख्यमंत्री @drramansingh ने गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त कर घायल जवानों के जल्द ही स्वस्थ होने की कामना की।— CMO Chhattisgarh (@ChhattisgarhCMO) May 20, 2018
20 मई 2018