शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Chhattisgarh ›   women gave birth in auto rickshaw after absence of doctors in health centre

स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में डॉक्टर न होने से महिला ने ऑटो में दिया बच्चे को जन्म

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 02 Apr 2018 12:52 PM IST
women gave birth in auto rickshaw after absence of doctors in health centre
छत्तीसगढ़ कोरिया जिले के एक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में लापरवाही के कारण महिला को ऑटो में ही बच्चे को जन्म देना पड़ा। इससे राज्य सरकार के उन दावों की पोल खुल गई, जिसमें स्वास्थ्य सेवा के बड़े दावे किए जाते हैं। यह घटना राज्य की बदहाल स्वास्थ्य सेवा का उदाहरण साबित हो रही है।  
कोरिया जिले में एक महिला डिलीवरी के लिए सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पहुंची तो पता चला, वहां डॉक्टर नहीं हैं। ऐसे में वह दूसरे अस्पताल के लिए रवाना हो गई, लेकिन तब तक प्रसव का समय हो गया और उसके बच्चे का जन्म ऑटो रिक्शा में हो गया। 
 
उल्लेखनीय है कि छत्तीसगढ़ का कोरिया जिला आदिवासी बहुल क्षेत्र और यहां विकास की कई योजनाएं अब तक नहीं पहुंच सकी हैं। साथ ही ध्यान देने योग्य बात यह है कि इसी साल राज्य में विधानसभा चुनाव भी होने वाले हैं।
 

RELATED

chhatisgarh doctors news woman

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

rajkumar rao
Bollywood

आखिरकार राजकुमार राव को मिली कांस फिल्मोत्सव में एंट्री, 10 साल पहले रिलीज होने वाली थी फिल्म

2 अप्रैल 2018

Zayed Khan
Bollywood

वरुण धवन और कुणाल खेमू के बाद ये एक्टर हुआ सड़क पर ट्रोल, यूजर्स बोले जल्दी काटो चालान

2 अप्रैल 2018

urmila matondkar
Bollywood

पहली बार शादी पर खुलकर बोलीं उर्मिला, 10 साल छोटे लड़के से की थी गुपचुप तरीके से शादी

2 अप्रैल 2018

90s famous child actors they have grown up
Bollywood

टीवी और फिल्मों में 90 के दशक के ये बाल कलाकार, बड़े होते ही दिखने लगे हैं इतने खूबसूरत

2 अप्रैल 2018

Salman Khan
Bollywood

इसाबेल के साथ 20 साल पुराने गाने पर रोमांस करेंगे सलमान खान, देखती रह जाएंगी कटरीना

2 अप्रैल 2018

जॉन अब्राहम
Bollywood

फिल्म निर्माताओं और जॉन अब्राहम के बीच विवाद खुलकर सामने, नतीजा 'परमाणु' और लेट

2 अप्रैल 2018

Mohit Malik
Television

TV सीरियल की शूटिंग के दौरान खुद पर काबू खो बैठा ये एक्टर, 3 घंटे बाद बताई पूरी सच्चाई

2 अप्रैल 2018

Rahul Singh
Television

इस TV एक्टर ने बनाया नया रिकॉर्ड, 8 महीने में निभाए 75 किरदार, एक बार तो 5 बीवियां

2 अप्रैल 2018

Rekha says dialogue of amitabh bachchan and her film silsila
Bollywood

TV पर ख्रुलेआम रेखा ने फिर दोहराया 'सिलसिला', सुनाया ये डायलॉग तो याद आ गए अमिताभ

2 अप्रैल 2018

ajay
Bollywood

करण-अर्जुन के लिए सलमान खान नहीं बल्कि अजय देवगन थे पहली पसंद,

2 अप्रैल 2018

Most Read

अर्जित-अनिल
Bihar

बिहार: अर्जित ने खटखटाया HC का दरवाजा, हिरासत से भागे बीजेपी नेता ने किया सरेंडर

अपने खिलाफ दर्ज हुई एफआईआर को रद्द करने के लिए पटना हाईकोर्ट पहुंचे अर्जित शाश्वत।

2 अप्रैल 2018

सीबीआई टीम के एसपी एसएस गुरुम, डीएसपी सीमा पाहूजा, एएसपी आरके सेठी
Shimla

जांच में जुटी सीबीआई की मदद को दिल्ली से पहुंची विशेष टीम

2 अप्रैल 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने से बाल-बाल बची राजधानी एक्सप्रेस, गैंगमैन की सजगता 'काबिल-ए-तारीफ'

2 अप्रैल 2018

mosul indians
Chandigarh

अमृतसरः इराक में मारे गए 39 भारतीयों के शव सीधे श्मशान घाट जाएंगे, परिजन भड़के

2 अप्रैल 2018

chief minister shivraj singh chauhan announced one lakh new jobs for youth
Madhya Pradesh

खुशखबरी: मुख्यमंत्री ने किया एक लाख नई नौकरियों का ऐलान

2 अप्रैल 2018

मुठभेड़ में घायल प्रभारी निरीक्षक संजय कुमार और पकड़ा गया हत्या आरोपी लवकुश शुक्ला।
Lucknow

बलरामपुर पुलिस ने मुठभेड़ में हत्या आरोपी को दबोचा, गोली लगने से प्रभारी निरीक्षक घायल

2 अप्रैल 2018

new lpg cylinders price.
Lucknow

36 रुपए सस्ती हुई घरेलू एलपीजी, कॉमर्शियल सिलिंडर के भी दाम घटे

1 अप्रैल 2018

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

माध्यमिक शिक्षा सेवा चयन बोर्ड के गठन को मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ की मंजूरी

2 अप्रैल 2018

बहराइच सांसद सावित्री बाई फुले
Lucknow

भाजपा सांसद बोलीं- सांसद रहूं या न रहूं पर आरक्षण से छेड़छाड़ स्वीकार नहीं

2 अप्रैल 2018

Alert for himachal pradesh due to Bharat Bandh
Shimla

भारत बंद को देखते हुए हिमाचल में अलर्ट, सतर्कता बरतने के निर्देश

2 अप्रैल 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: हेड कांस्टेबल मांग रहा था हथियार, एसआई ने किया डंडे से वार

छत्तसीगढ़ के राजनंदगांव से चौंकने वाली तस्वीरें सामने आईं हैं। इन तस्वीरों में दो पुलिसकर्मी आपस में लड़ते हुए दिखाई दे रहे हैं।

22 मार्च 2018

जया 1:25

पद्मावत के खिलजी में जयाप्रदा को नजर आए आजम खान, देखिए कैसे कसा तंज

10 मार्च 2018

नर्स 3:02

जानिए नक्सल प्रभावित दंतेवाडा़ में किन दिक्कतों के बीच अपने फर्ज को अंजाम दे रही हैं ये नर्सें

8 मार्च 2018

रमन सिंह 1:11

छत्तीसगढ़ के सीएम रमन सिंह ने कुछ ऐसे खेली होली

28 फरवरी 2018

छत्तीसगढ़ 1:31

छत्तीसगढ़ में नक्सलियों से मुठभेड़ में 3 सुरक्षाकर्मी घायल

27 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

इस राज्य में ट्रांसजेंडर्स को मिला सुनहरा मौका, पुलिस में होंगे भर्ती

26 फरवरी 2018

विस्फोटक पदार्थ
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ः सुरक्षा बलों ने बरामद किया 10 किलो का बिस्फोटक

15 जून 2017

Sukma attack: CRPF says 3 villages participated in Naxalite attack
India News

खुलासा: सुकमा हमले में 3 गांवों ने की नक्सलियों की मदद

13 मई 2017

प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: आईईडी ब्लास्ट में एसएसबी का जवान घायल

8 मई 2017

मुख्यमंत्री रमन सिंह
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ सरकार हुई राज्य कर्मियों पर मेहरबान

30 मार्च 2017

बिलासपुर यूनिवर्सिटी
Chhattisgarh

बिलासपुर यूनिवर्सिटी में माफ हो सकती है गरीब छात्रों की फीस

28 मार्च 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.